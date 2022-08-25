On August 25th, the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for Hall’s Daiquiri’s To Go. They are located at 714 West Commerce Street in Brownwood. The Halls have added an attraction to its “All In One” business building. This black-female owned business is home to It’s My Hair & Things: a wig, hair, and private lingerie shop. Hall’s Daiquiris To Go began serving up familiar flavours on June 7, 2022. This attraction is a walk up or drive through daiquiri dispensary which is the first of its kind here in Brownwood and serves delicious sealed alcohol drinks to go. The drive thru to the daiquiri business is accessible behind the main building.

BROWNWOOD, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO