Brownwood City Council holds public hearing on proposed 2022-23 fiscal year budget
The Brownwood City Council held a special called meeting Tuesday morning in which a public hearing was held regarding the 2022-23 fiscal year budget. At a 5:30 p.m. meeting later today, the budget will be approved on first reading after another public hearing. On Tuesday, Sept. 6, the budget will be approved on second and final reading.
3M applies for air quality permit in regard to nitrogen oxides
The following is 3M’s recent notice of application and preliminary decision for an air quality permit. APPLICATION ANS PRELIMINARY DECISION. 3M Company, 4501 Highway 377 South, Brownwood, TX 7680 –5907, has applied to the Texas commission on environmental quality (TCEQ) for an amendment to air quality permit number 23344, which would authorize modification to a glass bead manufacturing facility located at 4501 Highway 377 South, Brownwood, Brown County, TX 76801. This application was processed in an expedited manner, as allowed by the commissioners’ rules and 30 Texas administrative code, chapter 101, subchapter J. This application was submitted to the TCEQ on April 7, 2022. The amendment will authorize an increase in emissions of the following air contaminates: nitrogen oxides.
City of Brownwood announces adjusted Labor Day schedule
Brownwood City Hall, Landfill, Recycling Center, and other non-emergency facilities will close Monday, Sept. 5. Regular operating hours will resume Tuesday, Sept. 6. Brownwood curbside trash routes for the week will be collected as follows:. Monday’s routes will be collected on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Tuesday’s routes will be collected...
Brown County Retired School Employees award four scholarships
Brown County Retired School Employees recently awarded 4 $250 scholarships to 4 first year teachers from one of the counties 7 public school districts. Applicants were submitted by school officials and names were drawn at the first meeting of the year.
Brown County Republican Party hosting Sept. 6 showing of 2000 Mules
The Republican Party of Brown County is hosting a showing of 2000 Mules on Tuesday, Sept 6, 6:30 pm at Teddy’s Brewhaus, 100 Fisk Ave, Brownwood. Cost is $5 (cash only please) to cover the movie license fee we are required to collect. Come early and enjoy Dinner before...
Puttin’ Out the Fire 5K/1Mile to benefit local fire departments
The Hideout Golf Club and Resort will be hosting the 1st Annual Puttin’ Out the Fire 5k on October 22, 2022. Proceeds go to support our local Fire Fighters including Lake Bridge, Bangs, North Lake, May, Winchell, City of Brownwood, Cross Plains, and Burkett. Registration information is below. 5k/...
34th Annual Priddy FFA Pig Sale on Sept. 18
The 34th Annual Priddy FFA Pig Sale is set for Sunday, Sept. 18 at the Priddy ISD bus barns. Judging will begin at 10 a.m. with the sale to follow at 1 p.m. All breeds will be represented and registered gilts with Texas bred certificates will be available. Lunch sponsored by the senior class will be available beginning at 11:30 a.m. For more information, contact Dale Partin at 325-451-0370 or Landon Buffe at 254-644-7944.
Chamber Holds Ribbon Cutting for Hall’s Daiquiri’s To Go
On August 25th, the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for Hall’s Daiquiri’s To Go. They are located at 714 West Commerce Street in Brownwood. The Halls have added an attraction to its “All In One” business building. This black-female owned business is home to It’s My Hair & Things: a wig, hair, and private lingerie shop. Hall’s Daiquiris To Go began serving up familiar flavours on June 7, 2022. This attraction is a walk up or drive through daiquiri dispensary which is the first of its kind here in Brownwood and serves delicious sealed alcohol drinks to go. The drive thru to the daiquiri business is accessible behind the main building.
Coggin Elementary becoming a Healthy Recognized Campus through Texas A&M AgriLife Extension
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service office in Brown County is proud to announce their upcoming partnership with Coggin Elementary this fall semester. Coggin will be the first school in Brown County to earn Healthy Recognized Campus status. A school must complete three designated health programs that demonstrate the school’s...
Keep Brownwood Beautiful completes beehive relocation
Over the weekend the bees were safely removed and off to their new location!. Keep Brownwood Beautiful is very thankful to everyone that pulled together on GoFundMe and with other donations to help these bees on their way. The process was interesting to watch (from a safe distance) and learn...
Recent Early arrests include possession of methamphetamines, DWI
The Early Police Department posted the following information on its Facebook page Tuesday:. On Saturday, Aug. 27, Aaron Michael Hodges was arrested during a disturbance call on Sudderth Dr. With outstanding warrants, Hodges was taken into custody and booked into the Brown County Jail. On Saturday, Aug. 27, officers stopped...
Drought Map Released
The attached drought map was released last week by the University of Nebraska, Lincoln. In the map, Brown County is in category “D3 Extreme Drought.” More information is available at: www.droughtmonitor.unl.edu.
Teresa Lenell Winkler
Funeral service for Teresa Lenell Winkler, 62 of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. She died on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas.
Dewey Lee Moore
Dewey Lee Moore, 84, of Brownwood, Texas passed away Monday, August 29, 2022. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, August 31, 2022 in the Rocky Creek Cemetery, Brownwood, Texas. Dewey was born January 20, 1938 in Armona, California to Ronald and Oneida Moore. He attended school...
Worship concert, benefit for Brynlee Aug. 31
At 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31 at Abundant Life Church, located at 585 W. Commerce in Brownwood, a worship concert and fundraiser will be held for Brynlee Windham. Brynlee was born with Multi Suture Complex Craniosynotosis, a rare condition that affects the growth of her skull. Please join the Abundant Life Church family as it gathers to worship God and fund raise for this amazing little girl. Brynlee’s family has already spent thousands of dollars and will need thousands more to get her the care she needs.
Jean Willingham
Jean Willingham, age 81, of Lake Brownwood passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at home surrounded by loved ones. Graveside Services for Jean will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, September 2, 2022, at Ross Cemetery in Baird with Bill Slaymaker officiating. She will be laid to rest next to her husband. There is no set visitation. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
HardiQuinn Raina Hill
Funeral service for HardiQuinn Raina Hill, 9 of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. She died on Monday, August 22, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas.
HPU’s Stinger Spectacular set for Oct. 14-15
Howard Payne University invites alumni, prospective students and other friends of the university to the Stinger Spectacular on Friday and Saturday, October 14-15. For the second year in a row, the event will combine Homecoming, Yellow Jacket Preview and Family Weekend for an exciting time on campus. “Stinger Spectacular is...
Arthur Button
Funeral service for Arthur Button, 88 of Eastland, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. He died on Monday, August 29, 2022, in Eastland, Texas.
Brownwood PD makes arrest for Aggravated Robbery, additional charges
The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Monday morning:. On Friday, August 26, at approximately 6:50 a.m. officers were called to the area of Brady Avenue and 5th Street regarding a report of Theft of a Motor Vehicle. The victim reported to dispatch that known suspects, 19-year-old Amber Dawn Watson and 20-year-old Kaden Laine Slayton-Boyd stole his black SUV.
