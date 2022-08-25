ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

WHO chief laments fate of 'starving' relatives in Tigray

WOKV
WOKV
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zcwyo_0hVCO9L300

GENEVA — (AP) — The World Health Organization chief made a passionate appeal for his embattled home region of Tigray in Ethiopia on Thursday, saying he has relatives he cannot communicate with or send money to amid a blockade by government forces.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, in some of his most personal comments about the region that erupted in violence again on Wednesday after months of calm, lamented his inability to help loved ones among the 6 million people all but trapped in Tigray.

“I have many relatives there. I want to send the money. I cannot send the money. They are starving. I know I cannot help them,” he said, the latest in a string of pleas about Tigray he has made during regular WHO news briefings.

“I cannot help them. I can’t help them. I can share from what I have. I cannot do that because they are completely sealed off,” Tedros added. “I can’t speak to them. I don’t know even who is dead or who is alive.”

Tedros, an ethnic Tigrayan, insisted that he's not playing favorites with Tigray and has spoken out about humanitarian crises in many places, including Yemen, Syria, Ukraine and Congo.

But he has sought to overcome perceived inaction and inattention from a world consumed with other trouble spots and worries, and previously said he believes his people have been overlooked because of the color of their skin.

He said the Tigray crisis was exceptional because the region is all but cut off from the world — including from most humanitarian aid shipments that its people need — by government forces in Ethiopia and neighboring Eritrea.

“Can you tell me any place in the same situation in the world?” he said. “We are talking about the six million people (who) are collectively being punished.”

On Wednesday, Tigray authorities accused Ethiopia’s military of launching a “large-scale” offensive for the first time in a year in Tigray. Government officials countered that Tigray forces had attacked first.

The conflict began in November 2020, killing thousands of people in Africa’s second most populous country.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Conversation U.S.

A winner is emerging from the war in Ukraine, but it's not who you think

The war in Ukraine is helping one country achieve its foreign policy and national security objectives, but it’s neither Russia nor Ukraine. It’s Iran. Iran is among Russia’s most vocal supporters in the war. This has little to do with Ukraine and everything to do with Iran’s long-term strategy vis-à-vis the United States. As Russia’s war on Ukraine passes six months and continues eroding Russia’s manpower, military stores, economy and diplomatic connections, leader Vladimir Putin has opted for an unlikely but necessary Iranian lifeline to salvage victory in Ukraine and also in Syria where, since 2015, Russian soldiers have been fighting to...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

3rd volunteer grave search activist killed in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Yet another mother searching for her disappeared son has been killed in northern Mexico, becoming the third volunteer search activist killed in Mexico since 2021. Rubén Rocha Moya, the governor of the northern state of Sinaloa identified the dead woman Wednesday as Rosario Rodríguez Barraza. “I deeply regret the killing of Rosario Rodríguez Barraza, a tireless fighter, like many other women in Sinaloa who are looking for their loved ones,” Rocha Moya wrote in his social media accounts. The motive in the killings remain unclear, because most searchers say publicly they aren’t looking for evidence to convict killers.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

South Korea objects to World Bank's order to pay Lone Star

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says it plans to challenge a World Bank tribunal’s order to pay $216.5 million plus interest to Texas-based Lone Star Funds following a decade-long dispute over the private equity firm’s sale of the Korea Exchange Bank. South Korean Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon said Wednesday that his government finds the ruling unacceptable because there is no fault in the way financial authorities handled the 2012 sale. He said the ministry is considering seeking an annulment of the order and other steps so that “not a penny of our nation’s blood-like taxpayer money is spilt.” Han spoke hours after the Seoul government received the ruling from the World Bank’s International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes. The payment ordered by the tribunal represented only 4.6% of $4.68 billion Lone Star had demanded, according to Han’s ministry, which represents the government in legal cases. Lone Star initiated the arbitration in 2012, claiming that South Korea’s financial regulator unfairly delayed its review process over the sale of KEB and effectively forced the buyout firm to sell the bank at a lower price.
ECONOMY
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
9K+
Followers
85K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy