‘Little Demon’ Review: Danny DeVito’s Devil Is Just Another ‘Bad’ Dad

By Ben Travers
 6 days ago
If the road to hell is paved with good intentions, then good intentions are also sending “ Little Demon ” to TV’s fiery pit of no return. Over its first three episodes, the adult animated sitcom created and written by Darcy Fowler, Seth Kirschner, and Kieran Valla is high on crude jokes — with nudity, bloodshed, and cringe comedy aplenty — but low on ingenuity, taking a novel premise and steering it toward conventionality. In a crowded landscape of TV-MA animation (unless you’re working for HBO Max ), simply talking the filthy talk isn’t enough, and the DeVito family’s fictional foray into hell needs more pep in its step if it’s going to avoid damnation.

Lucy DeVito (daughter of Danny) voices Chrissy, the eponymous spawn of a wine-carrying, cardigan-wearing Satan, played by Danny DeVito (father of Lucy) — only Chrissy doesn’t know her father is a fallen angel; she thinks he’s been absent from her life for a very good reason: He’s dead. That’s what her mother told her anyway. For the last 13 years, Laura (Aubrey Plaza, no relation to the DeVito family) has kept Chrissy (birth name: Christ ina) hidden, moving from small town to small town in the hopes of staying off the Devil’s radar. It’s never fully explained why a low-key existence in low-population communities helps Laura and Chrissy avoid the all-seeing eye of Satan (or is that only Sauron?), but it’s easy to believe Laura knows what she’s doing. The tatted-up and totally ripped single mama has been preparing for her daughter’s father to come back into their life at some point — studying demonic spells, taking educational trips to other realms, and generally boning up on how to best defend the Antichrist from Satan — and turns out, that time is now.

On the first day at her new school (her 14th in 10 years), Chrissy immediately meets a nice boy named Bennigan (Eugene Cordero), but that positive introduction is soon overshadowed when she gets her first period, retreats to a restroom, and gets threatened by a couple of bullies who want to post a video of her bloody jeans online. But when all hope seems lost, Chrissy’s eyes turn black, her joints unhinge and, with a few demonic growls, the two punks are brutally eviscerated into gloppy pools of blood. To top it all off, a beam of red light shoots out of Chrissy’s body, forming a black hole in the sky above town. Cows, trash, people’s skin — it’s all getting sucked into the void, while Laura whisks Chrissy away before her bad ol’ dad shows up.

Too late. Despite Laura’s best efforts, Chrissy’s menstruation makes like a homing beacon for Satan, and with very little effort, he’s carried her away to — well, not Hell. Like a sad divorcee still living in a month-by-month motel, Satan has been residing in “the metaphysical realm” due to cosmic laws he can’t break. But with Chrissy’s help, he can fold all the “unearthly realms” into one lawless universe — “like an anarchistic, socialist utopia.” His plan is a little fuzzy while he’s focused on courting Chrissy’s favor, but Laura isn’t so easily pushed aside. The two parents are soon battling over their daughter like “The War of the Roses” with magic spells, until Chrissy forces them into a shared custody agreement: She wants to get to know her dad, but she trusts her mom in not trusting him. Not yet, anyway.

Only three episodes into a series, it’s impossible to judge exactly where things are headed, or the dynamic range of certain characters. But “Little Demon” is saddled with a few warning signs as bright red as Chrissy’s sky-opening flash of light. One is a wackadoo moral compass. When Chrissy discovers her powers and murders two older classmates, there’s no regret or horror on her part. Bennigan simply describes the experience as “cathartic,” and the scene’s main emotional takeaway is relief; he and Chrissy can still be friends, even though she’s a demonic killer. So far, the series sports the general attitude that so long as one of the family members does it, it’s OK — which works for its button-pushing comedic extremes, but does little to instill any actual investment in Chrissy’s new arrangement. Even torn between two influential parents — a literal devil on one shoulder, and a kind of avenging angel on the other — Chrissy’s soul seems just fine.

Though there’s very little personally at stake for our main character, “Little Demon’s” most glaring red flag is Satan himself. Despite encouraging his demon hordes to fight to the death for his amusement and spearheading bro nights centered around boiling baby heads, the Lord of the Underworld doesn’t appear to be the series’ antagonist. When he finds out a rival ghoul is bothering his daughter, he quips, “I got this weird feeling. What is that? Concern?” before dismissing the thought as a misdiagnosis. (“I think I have to take a shit.”) Satan will lie to his daughter and antagonize her mother, but his intentions aren’t actually evil. Instead, they fit the bill for another “bad dad” redemption arc, where a selfish, lazy, or otherwise uncaring father gets a second chance to make things right.

That’s all well and good. TV is full of long-running sitcoms centered around dads who can’t help but screw up (“The Simpsons” and “Family Guy” chief among them), but it’s a disappointing choice for a show that’s primary hook is the opposite of familiarity. This dad is the literal Devil. Why not let him be bad — really bad — at least for a little while? Why must the pilot be so quick to see Laura give in and let Satan — the devil she’s been hiding her daughter from and preparing to fight for over a decade — share custody? Why does “Little Demon” have to conform so quickly to templates established elsewhere? If the answer is, “to embody them before satirizing them” I’ll tune back in, but the wannabe edgy comedy is already a little too comfortable with its three-person family dynamic. Seeing Satan escort Chrissy through an underworld filled with floating bodies that fart bubbles and game shows designed to satisfy the bloodlust of actual hellhounds is diverting, sure, but it’s far less compelling than less-conforming options.

Episodes move at a rapid clip, eager to trade clarifying exposition for extra gags, and some details prove memorably clever (a runner about wicker furniture) or amusingly dumb. (The Devil’s bartender is a snake with arms, who’s simply named Snake With Arms.) The guest list is stacked, featuring everyone from affable vets like Pamela Adlon and Sam Richardson to bonafide legends like Mel Brooks and Arnold Schwarzenegger. Laura, easily the shining star of the series regulars, also gets the best partner in comedy: Darlene (voiced by the great Lennon Parham), the next-door neighbor with more of an edge than her wine nights let on.

With a strong cast behind it and plenty of time ahead, “Little Demon” could forge an imaginative reputation through the fires of trial and error. But in order to stand out, it needs to get off the highway and carve its own path to hell — leaving good intentions, and conventions, in the dust.

Grade: C

“Little Demon” premieres Thursday, August 25 at 10 p.m. ET on FXX with two episodes. New episodes will be released weekly and available on Hulu the next day.

IndieWire

Jeff Garlin’s Character Is Killed Off on ‘The Goldbergs,’ Series Poised for ‘Huge Reboot’ with Time Jump

Jeff Garlin has officially exited “The Goldbergs.” The ABC sitcom confirmed that Season 10, which premieres September 21, will start sans Garlin’s character, Murray. Last season sparked controversy after a stand-in was used for Garlin’s Murray following toxic workplace allegations and HR complaints against the actor. “Well, [Garlin is] not going to be on the season, obviously. [Murray] will have passed, and we are sort of starting from a place of multiple months removed from his death,” co-showrunner Alex Barnow told Entertainment Weekly. “Jeff won’t be in the series this year, and so far the stories have been largely about looking forward rather than...
IndieWire

Quentin Tarantino Slams François Truffaut, Calls Filmmaker a ‘Bumbling Amateur’

Say what you will about Quentin Tarantino, but he never backs down from a controversial take. The filmmaker has made a career out of his ability to elevate the exploitation films he loves into high art, and has never shied away from defending the cinema that inspired him. And his tendency to appreciate the lowbrow is matched by a willingness to criticize some of cinema’s most revered figures when he thinks the praise they get is unwarranted. The September issue of Sight & Sound features an interview with Tarantino and his “Video Archives Podcast” co-host Roger Avary and highlighted several notable...
IndieWire

‘Mike’ Review: A Featherweight Replica of Mike Tyson’s Real-Life Drama

In “Mike,” blood, sweat, and probably a few tears splatter off the faces of Mike Tyson’s opponents in the ring. One after another, they’re hit with his explosive left hook, their cheeks ricocheting off their jaws before they topple dramatically to the ground. Hulu’s limited series, helmed by Steven Rogers and Craig Gillespie (the writer and director behind “I, Tonya,” respectively), slows these moments down, intent on displaying the physical impact of Tyson’s superhuman strength on the body. This sheer power, coupled with a steadfast dedication to the art of boxing is what made him the youngest heavyweight champion of...
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Mashed

Why Rachael Ray Said Goodbye To An Iconic Recurring Guest

Rachael Ray is known for her simple recipes intended for working cooks who can't devote their lives to crafting culinary delights in the kitchen. She's also known for her iconic guests. Throughout her career as a Food Network host, Ray has hosted shows with some of the most memorable names in movies, television, cooking, music, and sports, while whipping up everything from meatloaf to watermelon pizza.
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Makes Rare TV Return

NCIS alum Pauley Perrette made a rare screen side appearance this past weekend after vowing to walk away from Hollywood forever. The actress, who is best known for playing NCIS’s Abby Sciuto, retired from the industry after CBS abruptly canceled her sitcom Broke. But she decided to break her hiatus to support one of her favorite charities, Project Angel Food.
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: How Many Kids Does Mark Harmon’s Leroy Gibbs Have?

During his time with the NCIS team, Mark Harmon’s Leroy Gibbs served as a fatherly presence for his agents, which likely came from his being a dad to one child, a little girl named Kelly. But sadly, his time with her was short. And losing her set the tone for his character’s stoic yet loving personality throughout the series.
DoYouRemember?

‘All in the Family’: Jean Stapleton and the Death of Edith Bunker Shocked America

Losing a major character from a weekly television series is not frequently done. Oftentimes when it is, it’s either a disaster (i.e. the death of Freddie Prinze and Chico and the Man), it opens up new possibilities for character storytelling (McLean Stevenson was only the first of a number of significant cast departures on M*A*S*H) or proves that an ensemble can carry on without their lead (Roseanne becoming The Conners). Yet as successful as those examples are, none of them were as emotionally impactful as the off-camera death of Edith Bunker on the All in the Family spinoff, Archie Bunker’s Place.
Cheryl E Preston

Will General Hospital reveal Mac as Cody's dad and Esme as Felicia's daughter?

Mac and FeliciaYoutube General Hospital screenshot. General Hospital has been giving viewers mixed signals related to Esme Prince ( Avery Krisan Poh)land now Cody Bell (Josh Kelly). Fans are trying to figure out who sired Cody and who is Esme's birth mother. Spoilers have teased that Felicia Scorpio( Kristina Wagoner) and Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom) are the parents of the demented Ms. Prince and now some suggest that Mac Scorpio (John J York) might be the bio dad of both Cody and Esme.
RadarOnline

Inside The Shocking Secrets & Romantic Rendezvous Hidden Within Marilyn Monroe's 'Little Red Diary'

America’s troubled sex symbol drew a target on her own beautiful back! Marilyn Monroe knew too many shocking secrets about too many powerful and dangerous people – and had a bad habit of writing them down in a “little red diary.”President John F. Kennedy, his brother Robert, top mobster Sam “Momo” Giancana, Frank Sinatra’s Rat Pack, and a Hollywood who’s who all had good reason to get nervous when the dangerous dish threatened to go public – and all had good reasons for wanting her luscious lips zipped at any cost. Hollywood insiders weren’t surprised when she turned up naked...
Cheryl E Preston

The Young and the Restless spoilers: Sally is stunned when she witnesses a close moment beween Adam and Chelsea

Looks can be deceiving and Monday on The Young and the Restless Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will read more into a scene she witnesses in Chancellor Park than she should. Last week Sally and Chelsea Newman (Melissa Claire Egan) were trying to make each other jealous whereas Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) is concerned. Each woman knows the other still has feelings for the bad boy and desires to make each other jealous.
