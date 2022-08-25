Read full article on original website
Related
kxoradio.com
Second Free Fishing Day Of The Year
(Free Fishing Day is Saturday)...It is the second of two Free Fishing Days scheduled this year. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife is encouraging residents to take advantage of the day where you can fish without a license. All other fishing rules and regulations will be in effect. Also Saturday, Fish and Wildlife is offering something new for those who do not know how to fish. They are offering a virtual class that teaches you how to fish. It is available at the CDFW website.
kxoradio.com
Execessive Heat Warning Extended
(Heat Warning extended for Imperial, Coachella and Yuma Vallies)....The National Weather Service has extended the Excessive Heat Warning. It is now in effect through the Labor Day Weekend Temperatures are expected to range between 102 and 115 degrees until at least next Tuesday. If you must go outdoors you are reminded to drink plenty of water, wear Lightweight clothing and take frequent breaks in the shade. Before going out, know where the Cool Centers are located around the County. A list of Cool Centers can be found on the Public Health Department website.
kxoradio.com
IID Board Special Meeting
The Imperial Irrigation District has issued a notice of a Special Meeting. The meeting will be held on Wednesday, August 31, 202,2 at 4:00 p.m. The meeting will be closed session with two items on the agenda. The first is a conference with legal counsel to discuss anticipated litigation. The second agenda item concerns negotiations with Hell's Kitchen Geothermal, LLC. The meeting will be in the Condit Auditorium on Broadway in El Centro.
kxoradio.com
Temporary Pedestrian Facility
(A Temporary Pedestriam Processing Facility)....It was announced By GSA on August 23rd. They are currently taking public comment on the project. Comments can be submitted to the General Service Administration until September 26th. The plan is to install two modular buildings near Heffernan Avenue and East First Street, on either side of the Old Customs House. The temporary Pedestrain Processing facility will be in use for up to 4 years, while the existing pedestrian processing facility is demolished and a new facility is constructed. It is part of the remodeling of the Calexico West Port of Entry. The GSA is currently seeking an encroachment permit from the City of Calexico before the temporary facility is set up. The permit is for use of Heffernan Aveinue until the permenant facility is open. At that time, Hefferenan would revert back to to the City of Calexico.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kxoradio.com
BP Finds Stolen Truck, Firearm and Drugs
It was a triple-play for U. S. Border Patrol agents early Tuesday morning. Agents were in the sand dunes of eastern Imperial County looking for illegal border crossers when they noticed a man attempting to hide in nearby brush. Agents contacted the man and found he was in possession of a pipe and a small amount of drugs were found on the ground nearby. Agents located a 2011 Chevy Silverado in the area and determined that it was reported stolen in Yuma, Arizona. In the truck was a loaded firearm and brass knuckles. The 24-year-old man was turned over to the California Highway Patrol and faces various charges.
kxoradio.com
La Brucherie Road Work
The City of Imperial will begin a project to widen a busy roadway. La Brucherie Road will be closed from Treshill Road to Aten Boulevard beginning Monday, August 29, 2022. The project to widen the busy road is expected to take about 90 days to complete. Alternate routes will be necessary.
kxoradio.com
Big Rig Hits A Sign
(Big Rig Clips a sign)...It happened at around 9:00 Monday morning. The California Highway Patrol says the rig was traveling on Interstate 8. Just west of the Yuma 4th Street Onramp, the rig drifted off the road just enough to clip the sign with it's mirror. The sign was destroyed, but the rig suffered only damage to the mirror. The CHP says the sign belong to the Arizona Department of Transportation. They say it was a mobile billboard and they have no idea what the sign said. There were no injuries reported.
kxoradio.com
Excessive Heat Warning
(Residents should be aware this week)....The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning this week and into the weekend. Residents are warned the excessive heat could result in heat related illness. The County Public Health Department has issued some suggestions on dealing with the high temperatures. They say if you must be out and about, wear lightweight, loose fitting clothes, drink a variety of liquids including water fruit juice and sports drinks, check on neighbors, especially seniors, children and neighbors who live alone. Keep physical activities to a minimum during the hottest part of the day, Stay indoors and out of the sun during the hottest part of the day. Use fans as appropriate. Use cool showers, baths, misting and washclothes. And avoid hot foods and heavy meals. Know where Cools Centers are open. A list of Cool Centers is availablle on the Public Health Departments website.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kxoradio.com
County Looking For Volunteers
(Imperial County is putting together a new committee)...It is the Imperial County Health Equity Advisory Committee. The County Board of Supervisors are looking for interested individuals to serve on the Committee. The mission of the Committee is to advise the Imperial County Board of Supervisors in their commitment to addressing health disparities and inequities, and advocating at the state, federal and foundation levels for resources to address such disparities. The committee will work towards the goal of eliminating health disparities. The committee will consist of 11 voting members and 4 ex-officio nonvoting members that serve in an advisory capacity. Those interested in serving on the committee should contact the County Clerk's Office for an application. The applications must be turned in no later than 5:00 pm September 2nd.
kxoradio.com
Convicted Felon Arrested
(Border Patrol arrests felon)...And they find a missining juvenile with him. Last week US Border Patrol agents spotted a suspicious vehicle at the Golden Acorn Casino. They watched the vehicle as it left the Casino parking lot under the Interstate 8 overpass. Agents approached the vehicle to speak with the occupants. They asked the two for identification and determined the driver was a convicted felon and the passenger was a 15 year old female reported missing from Yuma. The agents called in the San Diego Sheriff's office. They arrived and took the 36 year old driver into custody. They also seized the vehicle and a loaded gun. The minor was taken to a local hospital for a medical evaluation. The records check revealed the 36 year old was a US citizen.
kxoradio.com
COVID Cases Increase Slightly
(COVID 19 update).....New COVID numbers released late Tuesday morning. The numbers are provided by the County Public Health Department. According to the updated numbers, there has been an increased in the number of COVID 19 cases in Imperial County. The new numbers indicate there are 436 Active Cases of COVID 19 in Imperial County. That is an increase of 22 cases as com cases reported last Thursday. Deaths attributed to the virus remains at 950. The latest COVID 19 State Tier Metrics indicate the new cases per day per 100,000 population are at 27.10, with a positivity rate of 32.6%.
kxoradio.com
High School Football Week 2
(Scores for week 2 of High School Football)....Holtville played a Saturday game. They took on Cetys/Ensenada. The Vikings won the game 41 to 30. In other games, Vincent Memorial defeated Southwest 46-7, Central defeated Point Loma 30-14, The Imperial Tigers outscored West Hills 21-3, Valley Center beat Brawley by a touch down 27-21, Calexico defeated Castle Park 48-33, Desert Mirage defeated Calipatria 38-7, and it was palo Verde 35 Coachella Valley 7. This week The Central Spartans take on the Palm Desert Aztecs in a game that will be broadcast on KXO am 1230 and the KXO YouTube channel, Pre game starts at 6:45 pm. The Imperial Tigers will be in Yuma to take on the KOFA Kings. That game can be heard on the KXO web site, kxoradio.com. Pre game for that game is also 6:45 pm.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kxoradio.com
Candidates Set For November 8th
(The next election is November 8th)...Voting can begin earlier, however. Vote By Mail Ballots will be sent out on October 10th. All ballots will be counted after the polls close on November 8th. Most of the races are for special and school districts. For Imperial Community College Trustee 7 it will be between incumbent Steven M. Taylor and challenger Eric Ortega. The Brawley Elementary School District Board of Trustees will be filling 2 seats. There are 3 candidates, Ruben Villa, Cesar Guzman and Incumbent Armando Padilla. The Brawley Union High School Board of Trustees will also be looking to fill 2 seats. The candidates include incumbent Karin J. Morgan, along with Yulil Alonso Garza, Diana Leon Gitz, Alexis Singh and Estella A. Sanchez Galvan.
Comments / 0