MLive.com
Michigan State QB Payton Thorne’s competition with dad moving to new level
EAST LANSING – Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne grew up competing against his dad, Jeff Thorne. From basketball in the driveway to ping-pong in the basement to the golf course. The stakes and spotlight will be significantly different in their next head-to-head matchup. When Payton takes the field for...
MLive.com
Why is Michigan football’s nonconference schedule so bad?
Jim Harbaugh used to create his team’s nonconference schedule, back when he was coaching at the University of San Diego. Not anymore. Maybe if the ultra competitive coach were picking opponents, Michigan’s schedule would be more challenging and exciting this season. Instead, it ranks as one of the...
MLive.com
Michigan State basketball sets opponent for season-opener
EAST LANSING -- It’ll be Yooper vs. Yooper when Michigan State opens its 2022-23 men’s basketball season. The Spartans will host Northern Arizona on Nov. 7 at the Breslin Center, according to a schedule released by Northern Arizona. The game will serve as Michigan State’s season-opener, four days...
MLive.com
‘We have stability’: How Tom Izzo landed a top recruiting class amid college hoops chaos
GRAND RAPIDS – College basketball keeps changing, but Tom Izzo hopes he can keep his program near the top of the sport by offering stability in the face of chaos around him. That was the approach, the Hall of Fame Michigan State coach said, when he assembled one of the highest-rated recruiting classes in the program’s history over this past summer.
MLive.com
Tom Izzo’s new contract includes retirement job, new buyout
EAST LANSING – Tom Izzo doesn’t know when he plans to retire as Michigan State’s head basketball coach, and he says it won’t be in the immediate future. But whenever he does hang up his whistle, he has his next gig lined up. Izzo’s new contract...
MLive.com
Tom Izzo concerned about ‘unintended consequences’ of Big Ten adding USC, UCLA
GRAND RAPIDS – The most immediate consequence of the Big Ten’s summer expansion has already been realized: a new $7 billion television deal signed by the conference earlier this month. But it’s some of the other consequences of the conference adding USC and UCLA that have Tom Izzo...
MLive.com
Former Detroit Tigers pitcher joins Western Michigan baseball coaching staff
KALAMAZOO, MI – A former Detroit Tigers relief pitcher is returning to Michigan for the next chapter of his coaching career. Western Michigan University’s baseball program announced last week the addition of Daniel Schlereth as the program’s new pitching coach, which is a volunteer assistant role.
MLive.com
See first Michigan high school volleyball rankings for 2022
Michigan’s high school volleyball season is underway, and at this point in the year, every team is in contention for conference titles. But the state’s best squads have Battle Creek on their radar, where Kellogg Arena will host the final four and championship contests for the 16th consecutive year.
MLive.com
Catching a record: Concord’s Mehki Wingfield breaks 8-man state record
CONCORD -- It took one week for Mehki Wingfield to have a record-breaking performance,. The Concord wide receiver grabbed 17 catches in the Yellowjackets’ season-opener Friday against Climax-Scotts. “I didn’t even realize it until the next morning,” he said. “I was just trying to play football, help my team...
MLive.com
Stockbridge volleyball cruises past East Jackson
STOCKBRIDGE -- The Stockbridge volleyball team fired on all cylinders in the first two sets of Tuesday’s nonconference match with East Jackson, but had to fend off a strong challenge from the Trojans in the third set before pulling out a 25-8, 25-10, 25-19 win. East Jackson led early...
