BBC
Greek dog attack: Family 'looked death in the face' on mountain
A family has described the horror of being attacked by a pack of wild dogs on a mountain trail while on holiday in Greece. Greek national Stamatis, 52, his son Danny, nephew Teddy and niece Roxy, had gone to see a dormant volcano to the west of Athens on 13 August.
BBC
Oscar Pistorius: South African ex-Paralympian seeks to force early prison release
Convicted murderer Oscar Pistorius is going to court to try to force South African authorities to hold a parole hearing for him. The former Paralympic gold medallist is serving a 13-year sentence for killing his girlfriend in 2013. Pistorius shot dead Reeva Steenkamp through a locked toilet door, claiming he...
BBC
Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Police arrest 32 in organised crime crackdown
Police in Liverpool have made more than 30 arrests in 24 hours as they crack down on organised crime after the fatal shooting of Olivia Pratt-Korbel. Merseyside Police said it had made 32 arrests, carried out 66 stop and searches, executed 11 warrants and seized eight vehicles. It comes after...
BBC
Plea to help identify Hull fly-tippers caught on camera
People are being asked to help catch fly-tippers caught on camera. Hull Council has released video footage of people they want to track down after dumping rubbish on the city's streets. The authority spent more than £500,000 cleaning up 955 tonnes of fly tipped waste in the year up to...
BBC
Park Royal: Tube track car crash victim was 33-year-old beautician
A woman who died when the Range Rover she was a passenger in crashed through a barrier and on to Tube tracks in London was a 33-year-old beautician who was born in Baghdad, an inquest heard. Yagmur Ozden was killed when the car hit a Tesla, parked in a dealership...
BBC
HMP Sudbury: Search for three men missing from prison
Police are searching for three men who are missing from an open prison. Two of the men absconded from HMP Sudbury in Derbyshire, while a third failed to return following temporary day release. Michael Casey, 22, Thomas Kiely, 30, and Kieran Joyce, 31, were all sentenced for burglary-related offences. Casey...
BBC
Rowan Horrocks: South Yorkshire Police PC accused of rape
A South Yorkshire Police officer has appeared in court charged with two counts of rape. Rowan Horrocks, 26, of Rotherham, was a response officer with the force at the time of the alleged offences in November last year, police said. Appearing at Leeds Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, Mr Horrocks spoke...
BBC
US Air Force employee in court after biker killed in Norfolk
A US Air Force worker has appeared in court charged with causing the death of a motorcyclist due to careless driving. Matthew Day, 33, died after a crash at Southery, near Downham Market in Norfolk, on Friday. Mikayla Hayes, 23, of Snowdrop Grove in Downham Market, appeared at Westminster Magistrates'...
BBC
Asylum seekers: Hull charity says hundreds living 'under the radar'
A Hull charity believes up to 300 failed asylum seekers may be living "under the radar" in the city. The Open Doors project says people have been left destitute as the number of Home Office deportations fell over the last decade. One man, who was imprisoned for working illegally, said...
BBC
Stephen Port murders: Families of victims receive Met pay-outs
The families of four men murdered by serial killer and rapist Stephen Port say they have been "caught off guard" by the Met Police announcing it has settled pay-outs with some of them. Port murdered Anthony Walgate, Gabriel Kovari, Daniel Whitworth and Jack Taylor between 2014-15 in east London. The...
BBC
Driver who killed 'aspiring doctor' in Birmingham is jailed
A driver who killed an aspiring doctor while he crossed a road in Birmingham has been jailed for nine years. Yahya Adan, 18, had just got off a bus, police said, and was crossing Alum Rock Road on 22 October 2019 when the bus was overtaken by a VW Bora being driven by Raja Khan at up to 50mph.
BBC
'My daughter in wheelchair was abandoned by school taxis'
A mother has told the BBC her daughter has been left "abandoned" outside her high school in South Lanarkshire because of transport failures. The 11-year-old uses a wheelchair and is entitled to a taxi pick-up after each school day. But her mother Lisa Harland said she has only been picked...
BBC
Angel Lynn: Family aim to bring woman injured in kidnap home
A couple whose daughter suffered life-changing injuries after being kidnapped have said they hope to bring her home. Angel Lynn was bundled into a van by her then boyfriend before she was found on the A6 in Leicestershire in 2020. The 21-year-old suffered brain damage and was left unable to...
BBC
Child assaults: ‘If the police won’t do their job, we’ll do it for them’
Children as young as 11 have been subjected to brutal attacks by teenagers in a Lancashire town - with the assaults filmed and shared on social media. Victims' mothers say police aren't doing enough to stop the group and have taken matters into their own hands. The mother of one...
BBC
Plaid councillor in 'anti-English' photo surrenders gun
A Plaid Cymru councillor who posed with a gun and said on Facebook it was to make sure there weren't "any English people trying to cross the channel" has surrendered the weapon to police. Caerphilly councillor Jon Scriven later apologised and deleted the post. South Wales Police said a 47-year-old...
