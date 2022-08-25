Read full article on original website
This Is How Long It Takes For Vitamin B12 Supplements To Start Working
If you are low in vitamin B12, your doctor may prescribe supplements for you. Here's what you can expect for how long it will take for them to start working.
Gordon Ramsay Employee, 32, Was Denied Mammogram Because She Was ‘Too Young To Have Cancer:’ Then She Received A Shattering Diagnosis
Dorita Donne, 32, was told the lump in her breast was just a benign cyst. One year later, she was diagnosed with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, or stage 4 cancer. The breast cancer thriver lives at home with her partner of six years, Ester Sanna Ferraiolo, whom she met when she managed one of famed, TV Chef Gordon Ramsay’s restaurants.
Kathy Griffin, 61, ‘Bursts Into Tears’ After FINALLY Being Seen By A Female Cancer Doctor: ‘She Listened To Me’
“Yeah, so I’m returning home from an appointment with a female oncologist,” she wrote in an Instagram post to her nearly 700-thousand followers. “I actually burst into tears because she listened to me, she had a scribe take notes, and she set me up with three other female specialists in my network.”
Your blood type could predict your risk of having a stroke before age 60, new study suggests
A person's blood type may be linked to their risk of having an early stroke, according to a new meta-analysis led by University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) researchers. Findings were published today in the journal Neurology. The meta-analysis included all available data from genetic studies focusing on ischemic strokes, which are caused by a blockage of blood flow to the brain, occurring in younger adults under age 60.
How An Adderall Shortage Is Affecting People With ADHD
Those with ADHD (attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder) have been finding it difficult to obtain Adderall, a medication that helps manage their condition.
This Is How Long It Takes For Tylenol To Start Working
If you're in a lot of pain, you want your medication to help you as soon as possible. But just how long does it take for Tylenol to start working?
Unexpected Health Benefits Of Celery
It may not seem like celery has many superfood powers. But the science reveals there are many good reasons to add more of this crunchy vegetable to your diet.
Sneaky Reasons Your Bladder Isn't Emptying All The Way
When you pee, it should feel as if your bladder has completely emptied. If it doesn't, one of these sneaky reasons may be why it isn't emptying all the way.
Does Cannabis Affect Your Kidney Health?
As cannabis becomes legal in more parts of the country and its popularity grows, many consumers are beginning to ask whether it affects kidney health.
What Does It Really Mean When Your WBC Is Low?
White blood cells, which are produced in the bone marrow, are an important part of the body's immune system. Here's what it means if your WBC is low.
What It Really Means When You Itch While Taking Medication
If you itch while taking a medication, there are various reasons this could be happening, including one which could become life-threatening.
People Are Sharing When They Knew They Needed To Leave Their Therapist, And It's Actually Really Enlightening
"She needed therapy more than I did."
How To Tell If You Have A Separated Shoulder
A separated shoulder involves damage to the connection between the shoulder blade and the collar bone. Here's how to tell if you have this injury.
What Impact Does Sitting Have On Kidney Health?
You're not alone if you find yourself sitting for most of the day while working.
7 Foods To Eat And 7 To Avoid For Eczema
Managing eczema is a day-to-day endeavor for millions of people across the country. Here's a list of foods that are on and off the menu if you have eczema.
Myths You Should Stop Believing About Mental Health
False narratives about mental health reinforce stigma and prevent people from seeking out much-needed support. Here are some common myths about mental health.
What Taking Aspirin Every Day Really Does To Your Body
Despite aspirin being widely lauded for its benefits for cardiovascular health in some adults, taking it daily can come with a whole host of side effects.
Lawsuit Alleges A Best-Selling Amazon Mattress May Be Hazardous To Your Health
Zinus Inc.'s "Green Tea Mattress" is the subject of recent lawsuits following customer claims that the product has negatively impacted their health.
How A Lack Of Adequate Sleep Can Affect Your Teen's Health
Nowadays teenagers have a variety of distractions to keep them up for hours. However, lack of sleep can end up affecting them more than you think.
What Shower Temperature Is Best For Post-Workout Recovery?
Many workout enthusiasts swear by the benefits of hot and cold therapy when it comes to muscle recovery, but can you get the same effects in the shower?
