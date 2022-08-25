ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battaglia Demolition ordered shut down

By Tom Puckett
 6 days ago

Buffalo, NY (WBEN) An agreement has been reached between the state attorney general's office and Battaglia Demolition to end all operations and clean up the Seneca Street site.

The agreement resolves a lawsuit brought by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) and DEC against Peter J. Battaglia, Jr., owner and operator of Battaglia Demolition and related companies, for illegally operating the solid waste facility without required state environmental permits. "This flagrant lawless activity imposed harmful impacts on the surrounding community, including but not limited to incessant dust, noise, odors, vermin, and traffic," says Attorney General Letitia James. In addition to mandating the full clean up of the site, requiring the creation of a buffer of new natural space between the property and neighborhood, and restricting future uses for the area, the agreement requires Battaglia to pay up to $1,050,000 in penalties.

"For years, dust, noise, odor, and other environmental assaults caused by the Battaglia facility plagued communities in South Buffalo, threatening residents’ health, wellbeing, and quality of life,” says James. “New Yorkers deserve clean, safe, and healthy environments to call home, and my office will always work to uphold those standards statewide. As a result of our efforts, this site will finally be cleaned up, and Mr. Battaglia will pay his fair share for the damage his facility has caused.”

“Today’s enforcement action is sending a strong and resounding message that New York will not tolerate companies that pollute our environment and blatantly disregard the health and safety of communities,” says DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos. “DEC will always work tirelessly to pursue companies like Battaglia Demolition and hold them accountable to the fullest extent of the law to ensure communities don’t have to endure these types of environmental hazards again.”

James says residents living near Battaglia Demolition repeatedly filed complaints about dust and noise, which peaked with the increase in Battaglia’s concrete crushing activities, for which the owner repeatedly failed to secure the proper permits. The facility ended operations in 2018, but the property remains littered with refuse and cement debris.

As part of the settlement ordered today by the Erie County Supreme Court, James says Battaglia will remove all concrete debris and remaining solid waste from the property within 120 days and "create a natural area on a portion of the property to return much-needed green space to the site. The settlement also restricts the property from being used for any industrial activities in the future." Battaglia will pay a civil penalty of at least $50,000 but is liable for up to $1,050,000 in penalties contingent on compliance with the agreement.

