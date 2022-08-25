Read full article on original website
BBC
Ashley Dale: Second murder arrest over back garden shooting
A second man has been arrested on suspicion of murder over the death of a woman who was shot in the back garden of her home. Ashley Dale, 28, was found by police in her garden in Old Swan, Liverpool, in the early hours of 21 August. Merseyside Police said...
BBC
John Belfield manhunt: Two held in Mossley murder suspect search
Two people have been arrested in connection with a manhunt for a "dangerous" murder suspect. The body of Thomas Campbell, 38, was found by officers in his home in the Mossley area of Tameside, Greater Manchester, on 3 July. John Belfield, 28, is on Greater Manchester Police's "critical wanted list"...
BBC
Sheffield: Girl, 15, and woman stabbed in domestic incident
A 15-year-old girl and a woman, aged 40, are in hospital after being stabbed in Sheffield, police said. Emergency services were called to reports of a domestic incident at an address in Harborough Way, Manor, at about 00:04 BST on Tuesday. Both victims suffered head injuries and stab wounds, though...
BBC
Marwell Zoo break-in: Four charged after giraffe harassed
Four people have been charged after items were thrown at a giraffe during a break-in at a zoo, causing it "unnecessary suffering". The charges are in connection with an incident at Marwell Zoo, near Winchester, last year. Police launched an investigation after reports that footage of the break-in was being...
BBC
Greek dog attack: Family 'looked death in the face' on mountain
A family has described the horror of being attacked by a pack of wild dogs on a mountain trail while on holiday in Greece. Greek national Stamatis, 52, his son Danny, nephew Teddy and niece Roxy, had gone to see a dormant volcano to the west of Athens on 13 August.
BBC
Oscar Pistorius: South African ex-Paralympian seeks to force early prison release
Convicted murderer Oscar Pistorius is going to court to try to force South African authorities to hold a parole hearing for him. The former Paralympic gold medallist is serving a 13-year sentence for killing his girlfriend in 2013. Pistorius shot dead Reeva Steenkamp through a locked toilet door, claiming he...
BBC
Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Police arrest 32 in organised crime crackdown
Police in Liverpool have made more than 30 arrests in 24 hours as they crack down on organised crime after the fatal shooting of Olivia Pratt-Korbel. Merseyside Police said it had made 32 arrests, carried out 66 stop and searches, executed 11 warrants and seized eight vehicles. It comes after...
BBC
Rowan Horrocks: South Yorkshire Police PC accused of rape
A South Yorkshire Police officer has appeared in court charged with two counts of rape. Rowan Horrocks, 26, of Rotherham, was a response officer with the force at the time of the alleged offences in November last year, police said. Appearing at Leeds Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, Mr Horrocks spoke...
BBC
Drug dealer jailed for teenager's death in Greenock
A teenage drug dealer convicted of killing a 14-year-old girl after he supplied her with the drug Ecstasy has been jailed for seven years. James McCairn, 18, sold crystal MDMA to Cerys Reeve after advertising his illegal trade on Snapchat. The young dancer died after taking the drug during a...
BBC
Plea to help identify Hull fly-tippers caught on camera
People are being asked to help catch fly-tippers caught on camera. Hull Council has released video footage of people they want to track down after dumping rubbish on the city's streets. The authority spent more than £500,000 cleaning up 955 tonnes of fly tipped waste in the year up to...
BBC
Hindley crash: Man and woman arrested over fatal hit-and-run
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving following a fatal hit-and-run. Katherine West, 59, died six weeks after she was hit by a Peugeot 3008 as she crossed Ladies Lane in Hindley, Wigan, at 22:00 GMT on 5 November. Greater Manchester Police said the...
BBC
Woman charged with causing death by careless driving in Norfolk
A woman has been charged with causing death by careless driving after a motorbike rider died following a crash. Matthew Day, 33, died from his injuries after a collision in the village of Southery, near Downham Market, Norfolk, on Friday. The incident happened at the junction of the B1160 Lynn...
BBC
Slough: Murder arrests after man found with injuries dies
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man found injured on a residential road. The man, in his 20s, was found with serious injuries in Keel Drive, Slough, on Tuesday at 13:45 BST. He was taken to hospital but later died. All three...
BBC
Man, 28, arrested after woman raped in Gloucester
A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of raping a woman. The victim met a man at Gloucester bus station, before they walked to the Horton Road area where she was raped in bushes near the Gulf petrol station between 20:00 BST and 20:40. She is now receiving specialist...
BBC
Green Man: Arrest made in Powys festival rape probe
A man has been arrested following an alleged rape at this year's Green Man festival, in Powys. The arrest came after an e-fit was issued on Friday by Dyfed-Powys Police officers looking for a suspect. The arrested man has since been released on bail pending further inquiries. Police said they...
BBC
Cleveland Police to spray suspects from distance for tracing
A police force will start spraying suspects in certain crimes so they can prove where they were. Cleveland Police is becoming the latest force to use a DNA tagging spray which would "provide forensic evidence" to link suspects to specific crimes. The force said an example of its use could...
BBC
Enagh Lough: Two teenage boys drown after getting into difficulty
Two 16-year-old boys have died after getting into difficulty at Enagh Lough, close to Londonderry. Emergency services were called to Temple Road at about 18:30 BST on Monday. One of the boys was taken from the water and transferred to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The second boy...
BBC
Burton Albion footballer appears in court over rape charges
A footballer has appeared in court charged with three counts of rape. Burton Albion defender William Kokolo, 22, appeared at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Tuesday. The offences are alleged to have been committed against one woman in the Birmingham area on 13 February. His club confirmed it was "fully aware"...
BBC
Cork crash victims were Pat and Bernadette Allen
A couple who died in a multi-vehicle crash in County Cork in the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday have been named locally. Irish broadcaster RTÉ reported that the couple were husband and wife 83-year-old Pat Allen and 82-year-old Berna (Bernadette) Allen. They lived in Glenwood in nearby Carrigaline and...
BBC
Sam Rimmer: Fourth suspect bailed after man shot dead in Dingle
A fourth suspect arrested on suspicion of murdering a 22-year-old man who was shot in the street has been bailed. Sam Rimmer died in hospital after he was hit in the upper body when shots were fired on Lavrock Bank in Dingle, Liverpool, on 16 August. Merseyside Police said a...
