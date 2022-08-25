ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Former NYS employee pleads guilty to insurance fraud

By Sara Rizzo
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m9KX9_0hVCM6cS00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A former New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) employee has pleaded guilty to fraudulently receiving unemployment insurance benefits . The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) said Wendell Giles, 52, of Albany, pleaded guilty to mail fraud and aggravated identity theft charges.

As part of his guilty plea, Giles admitted that he and another former NYSDOL employee, Carl DiVeglia III, created and approve false unemployment insurance applications in 2020 and 2021, including applications for the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program. Giles had been employed as a Senior Employment Security Clerk, and DiVeglia as a Labor Services Representative.

Giles is accused of recruiting relatives and friends to submit false benefit applications over the phone to DiVeglia after Giles asked them to lie for the eligibility questions. Giles and DiVeglia then allegedly took a share of the benefits paid by NYSDOL on the false claims.

Mount Marion Park man charged with arson

According to DOJ, Giles used his share of the money to buy a three-wheeled motorcycle. In text messages, DiVeglia suggested a vanity license plate for Giles’s new vehicle, “TY PUA,” which Giles understood to mean “Thank You Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.” Giles responded, “Lol.”

Giles admitted to $826,530 in losses to state pandemic-related benefits programs. DOJ said he has agreed to pay full restitution to NYSDOL. DiVeglia had previously pleaded guilty to related charges and also agreed to pay restitution.

Chester man accused of stealing thousands of dollars

The mail fraud conviction carries a maximum term of 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and a term of supervised release of up to three years. The aggravated identity theft conviction carries a mandatory term of two years in prison. Giles is scheduled to be sentenced on January 5, 2023.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel 34

New concealed carry law to go into effect Thursday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– On Thursday, New York’s new concealed carry law goes into effect. https://www.news10.com/news/scotus-strikes-down-new-york-gun-restriction/ If you already have your concealed carry permit and it was issued outside of New York City, Westchester, Nassau, and Suffolk counties you do not have to take a firearm safety training course. But you will if you’re a new […]
ALBANY, NY
News Channel 34

Governor signs Dakota’s Law

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)— From paint to pipes, lead has been used in a wide variety of products. If ingested, it can cause health problems, putting children especially at risk. “Of course the younger the child is, the more sensitive they are to the toxic effects of lead,” explained Dr. Jim Saperstone. “Learning disabilities and it […]
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Crime & Safety
News Channel 34

Gov. Wolf says student loan forgiveness will not be taxed

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Governor Tom Wolf is issuing a reminder to Pennsylvanian students who will receive President Joe Biden’s Student Debt Relief that it will not be taxed. According to a release issued by the governor, students who will be receiving up to $20,000 in relief under President Biden’s Student Debt Relief Plan will not be […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
News Channel 34

Efforts to make childcare more accessible

ALABANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–New York State is still reeling from the effects of the pandemic. “New York State lost over 2,000 child care programs,” stated Governor Kathy Hochul. “I’m not talking about slots. I’m talking about programs. And over 20,000 childcare slots that were there before the pandemic, when things were still really tight, those are […]
POLITICS
News Channel 34

Expected road closures for President Biden’s visit to Wilkes-Barre

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police announced the expected road closures for President Joe Biden’s visit to Wilkes-Barre Tuesday. According to PSP, President Biden’s visit will result in the temporary closures of Interstate 81, State Route 115, State Route 309 (Cross Valley Expressway), and River Street Tuesday in the afternoon and evening hours.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Fraud#Mail Fraud#Nysdol#Doj
News Channel 34

Clearing up whipped cream confusion

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – There’s a message of clarity in New York for a nearly year-old law regarding nitrous oxide chargers and the products it affects, namely whipped cream canisters. Earlier this month signs started popping up in area grocery and convenience stores alerting customers they may be required to show they are 21 or […]
ALBANY, NY
News Channel 34

President Biden delivers remarks in Northeast PA

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  The city of Wilkes-Barre hosted President Biden Tuesday where he delivered a speech at Wilkes University’s Marts Center.  You can watch President Biden’s full speech at the university in the video block above. Watch the full speech from Democratic officials Governor Tom Wolf, Attorney General Josh Shapiro, Congressman Matt Cartwright, and […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
News Channel 34

Shapiro makes a stop at Grange Fair in Centre County

CENTRE HALL, Pa. (WTAJ)– Democratic candidate for governor Josh Shapiro made a stop at the Grange Fair this afternoon. Shapiro is continuing to ramp up his ground game, now just 73 days from election day. “I was in Perry and Juniata, Mifflin, here in Centre County, I’ll be in Venango County shortly,” said Shapiro. “And […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Unemployment
News Channel 34

New minimum standards for concealed carry firearm safety training

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services recently released new minimum standards for concealed carry firearm safety training. https://www.criminaljustice.ny.gov/FINAL%20NYSP-DCJS%20Minimum%20Standards%20for%20Firearm%20Safety%20Training%208-23-22.pdf After September 1st, an applicant must undergo 16 hours of in-person training. Kevin Dix, a firearms instructor in Central New York, shared his thoughts about the new standards increasing the amount of course […]
POLITICS
News Channel 34

Bills release Matt Araiza amid rape allegations

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills announced Saturday night that they have released punter Matt Araiza amid rape allegations against him. On Thursday, a civil lawsuit was filed in California alleging that he and two former San Diego State University teammates raped a 17-year-old girl in October 2021. Araiza released a statement Friday night […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
News Channel 34

Several New York hunting seasons start soon

On Tuesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced open seasons coming. For several species, hunting season in New York is just around the corner. The DEC announced that hunting season begins for squirrel and Canada goose on Sept. 1, with early bear and antlerless deer seasons right behind on Sept. 10 in certain wildlife management units.
POLITICS
News Channel 34

Do mosquitoes serve a purpose?

(WHTM) — We all know about these absolutely annoying creatures during late spring and summer time. They annoy guests at a barbeque or any outdoor event. Some can even carry diseases such as West Nile Virus and the Zika virus. So, do these bugs serve a purpose? Well, You may be surprised that they actually […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy