ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

Memories of ‘The Office’ live on in Scranton

By Chris Bohinski
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33cTaF_0hVCM1Cp00

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Fans of the NBC hit sitcom The Office know, “There ain’t no party like a Scranton party.”

Scranton is a must-see place if you love the world of Dunder Mifflin and Michael Scott.

In this week’s Destination PA, Chris Bohinski takes us on a tour of the electric city.

Scranton is Pennsylvania’s sixth most populous city, but even on the rainiest of days, that number increases by one group of loyal fans.

“You will be immersed in Scranton culture and in your glory if you are an Office fan,” said Douglas Fink, President & CEO of Pennsylvania Paper and Supply.

Located in Lackawanna county, Scranton is home to the Dunder Mifflin paper company.

In Michael Scott’s world, it is Dunder Mifflin, but in real life, it’s the Pennsylvania Paper and Supply Company.

“Lots of people should come take a look, make a pilgrimage. Visit the tower and come visit us inside,” Fink told Eyewitness News.

Destination PA: State Capitol, the only town in the state, and more!

And with over 100 years of service, it is a staple of the Scranton landscape.

“Are you the world’s best boss?” asked PA Live host Chris Bohinski.

“That’s something I continually strive for,” Fink replied.

A few stone throws away is another landmark in the Scranton area but also well known because of their six mentions in The Office .

“Every day people are wandering through the restaurant. And we don’t have to ask them why they are here. We ask them why they are here – we just say where are you from, we know you’re here for The Office ,” said Jack Cooper, Co-owner of Cooper’s Seafood House.

The museum-like restaurant features priceless artifacts, collectibles, and displays.

“This used to be a beer cooler and it broke. I wanted to bring my toys in because my dad and uncles have their toys here,” stated Ryan Cooper of Cooper’s Seafood House.

The seafood haven is also home to one unique gift store, completely dedicated to fans of Dunder Mifflin.

“We started transitioning the whole gift shop into things we could sell related to The Office and right now we are 90 percent office,” Jack explained.

Just a short drive from Coopers, you will find Jeff D’Angelo’s art studio.

It is an Office fans’ haven where their favorite characters come to life.

“When I cartoon somebody, I don’t exaggerate too much. It looks like them but I put more detail in the face – whoops, you okay? More detail in the face and then less in the hands,” said Jeff D’Angelo, of D’Angelo’s design group.

If you are a fan of The Office , it is a safe bet that wherever you go in Scranton you will see, find, or locate something that will bring you back to the office and the world of Michael Scott and Dunder Mifflin

“We’re used to it, but they are seeing it for the first time. It’s like the 8th wonder of the world for O ffice fans,” D’Angelo stated.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
Newswatch 16

Some planned nursing home strikes called off

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Officials say Guardian-owned nursing home workers represented by SEIU have reached a tentative agreement with their employers. Meaning that planned strikes at Riverside Rehab and Nursing in Taylor and Guardian Elder Care in Nanticoke have been called off. There may still be strikes at nursing homes...
NANTICOKE, PA
WBRE

Woman sends $450,000 in Tinder scam

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Hazleton woman sent approximately $450,000 to someone she met on Tinder, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Police say that the 65-year-old woman had been sending the money through various apps to the individual over the course of five years. Police say some of the methods used to send the […]
HAZLETON, PA
Newswatch 16

Court: PA can't keep guns seized from Eric Frein's parents

BLOOMING GROVE, Pa. — Pennsylvania cannot keep weapons seized from the parents of Eric Frein. Frein's parents sued after authorities refused to return 25 rifles, 19 pistols, and two shotguns that were taken from their home in September 2014, just days after Frein ambushed troopers at the Blooming Grove Barracks in Pike County.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Scranton, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Home, PA
Scranton, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Scranton, PA
Entertainment
WBRE

Tensions rise in Poconos over warehouse plans

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tensions were high amongst residents and the Pocono Township planning commission Monday night as plans for a new warehouse were brought to the board. The meeting was originally planned to be held here at the Pocono Township municipal building but was rescheduled because of the huge turnout. It was […]
TANNERSVILLE, PA
wlvr.org

Allentown Fair, opening this week, plows ahead after pandemic pauses

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Great Allentown Fair is making a big comeback this week with its 170th year of celebrations, but also is addressing some potential concerns along the way. Featuring grandstand stage headliners such as The Dropkick Murphys and Cole Swindell as well as staple events like the...
ALLENTOWN, PA
msn.com

N.J. Dad Who Went Missing During Family Camping Trip to Pennsylvania Found Dead

A New Jersey man who went missing during a family camping trip in Pennsylvania was found dead near the area where he disappeared from. Last Sunday, Adrien Hachey of Basking Ridge, New Jersey, was reported missing after his family woke up at their campsite in Hazle Township, Pennsylvania, and could not find him around 10:24 a.m. local time, Pennsylvania State Police told Patch and NJ1015.com.
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Nbc#The Office#Eyewitness News#Pa Live
Newswatch 16

Man allegedly hits girlfriend, drives off cliff

MOUNT POCONO, Pa. — A man faces attempted homicide charges in Monroe County after allegedly hitting his girlfriend, then driving his vehicle off a cliff. State police say Errol Broomes intentionally drove his car off a cliff in Paradise Township, near Mount Pocono on Sunday morning, with his girlfriend inside.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Man admits to beating child to death in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man charged with killing his girlfriend's toddler has entered a guilty plea. Christopher Mele pleaded guilty Tuesday to third-degree murder and child endangerment. Police say Mele brutally beat 16-month-old Chance Bumbarger at a home on North Bromley Avenue in Scranton in 2019. The child died...
SCRANTON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Newswatch 16

Flames hit home in Lackawanna County

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — A home was damaged by a smoky fire Monday afternoon in Lackawanna County. Crews were called out around 1:30 p.m. to a house on Beechwood Drive in Dickson City. Firefighters said a woman was at home at the time but was able to get out...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Towanda woman charged with buying six guns for another person

TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – A Towanda woman has been charged with multiple felonies for illegally buying six guns for another person last year, one of which was later involved in a crime in Elmira, N.Y. Shana Mcalmont, 37, was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police after the Pa. Attorney General’s office investigated the “suspected straw purchases” […]
TOWANDA, PA
WBRE

Residents speak up about warehouse plans

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tensions were high among residents and the Pocono Township Planning Commission Monday night as plans for a new warehouse were brought to the board. The debate became heated during the more than three-hour meeting. It began with ‘Core-5 l-l-C’ (Core-5) presenting its plans to build a 302,000-square-foot warehouse off […]
TANNERSVILLE, PA
WBRE

$127K PA Lottery ticket sold in Monroe County

SWIFTWATER, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Saturday a PA Lottery retailer in Monroe County, along with four other retailers in Pennsylvania, sold a winning Treasure Hunt ticket worth a jackpot prize of $127,000. According to officials with the Pennsylvania Lottery, five winning Treasure Hunt tickets from the Saturday, drawing will split a jackpot prize of $127,000. The […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Cook at Luzerne County prison accused of delivering drugs to inmate

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office announced the arrest of corrections employee Christopher Maloney after they say an undercover sting revealed he distributed controlled substances to an inmate. According to the DA’s office, Maloney, 37, of Scranton, who was a cook at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility was arrested Friday on charges […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy