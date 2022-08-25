ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Community floods woman with support after rain floods dream apartment

By Baylee Friday
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Ap3o_0hVCLzbb00

Two days after Brittany Taylor moved into her dream apartment in Downtown Dallas, she woke up to flood water gushing through the front door.

"I'm freaking out," Brittany is heard saying in a video she took as the incoming water quickly rises over her ankles. "My apartment is literally flooding. I just woke up. What do I do?" she says, bursting into tears.

Brittany chronicled the entire experience, from waking up and seeing her downstairs covered in water to wading through the halls of her flooded building and searching for her car in the parking lot-turned-river outside.

"One of the reasons I pulled out my camera to record is because it just didn't feel real," Brittany says.

Nearly everything Brittany owns was destroyed, including her furniture, laptop, and car. But she says the apartment itself was extra gut wrenching.

"I'm really, really, really sad I didn't get to be there longer," she says. "I was so excited to be there. I just felt like it was perfect for me, my dream situation. Obviously it turned into a nightmare."

Heartbreaking footage of Brittany pulling her valuables and childhood keepsakes from the murky water spread quickly online. Her sister set up a GoFundMe for her, and in days the $10,000 goal was met and exceeded. She says her Venmo is getting an influx of cash, too. Most of it from complete strangers who saw her story and wanted to help.

I wanna say thank you from the bottom of my heart for those who have send kind words and the financial support. My...

Posted by Brittany Kay Taylor on Tuesday, August 23, 2022

"Before I could even process what was happening, I was already receiving support," Brittany says. "It's unbelievable. I mean, inflation is going on. We're on the verge of a recession. That people are taking time to take care of me is unbelievably humbling."

She says she's also thankful for the support of her family. For now, she's staying with her parents while she tries to regain her footing. Although she has renters insurance, it doesn't cover flood damage. So, she's applying for state and federal assistance and attempting to sell her car online. Through everything, she's managed to keep a positive outlook.

"It's definitely a bummer," she says. "I'm sad that I lost my stuff, but I have to trust that it's making room for other good things in this life."

