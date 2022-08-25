ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays County, TX

Fox News

First human death of West Nile Virus in Illinois in 2022 confirmed

The first human death in Illinois in 2022 from the West Nile Virus was confirmed on Tuesday. An unnamed individual in their late 70s passed away from the illness in Cook County, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed on Tuesday that WNV played a contributing role in the death and confirmed the diagnosis via laboratory testing.
Oregon State Hospital restricts treatment time on alleged criminals

A federal judge has ruled that the Oregon State Hospital must impose strict limits on the length of time it treats patients accused of crimes who need mental health treatment. Judge Michael W. Mosman’s ruling seeks to ease the psychiatric hospital’s overcrowding, speed up patient admission and stop people waiting for admission from languishing in jail, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Monday.
KHOU

'Pudgy' Texas state troopers can loosen their belts again

TEXAS, USA — Texas state troopers can loosen their belts just a tad after new physical fitness standards were approved last week. An oversight board approved changes to the standards for Texas Department of Public Safety troopers after a controversial policy targeted more than 200 of them back in April.
KXAN

Austin physician convicted in health care fraud scheme

Dr. Sekhar Rao, 51, who was the medical director of the ADAR Group, LLC., fraudulently authorized toxicology and genetic testing, including cancer genetic testing, for some TRICARE beneficiaries, according to court documents and evidence presented at trial.
2 charged with murder in death of Alabama 4-month-old in 2000

A woman and her former boyfriend were charged with murder in the death of the woman's 4-month-old son in east Alabama more than two decades ago, authorities said Tuesday. Tomeika Hughley, 43, and Bobby Beaty, 42, were indicted in the death of Jarquavious Hughley, Opelika police said in a statement.
Deadly bird flu returns earlier than expected in the Midwest

Bird flu has returned to the Midwest earlier than authorities expected after a lull of several months, with the highly pathogenic disease being detected in a commercial turkey flock in western Minnesota, officials said Wednesday. The disease was detected after a farm in Meeker County reported an increase in mortality...
Narcotics agents stop drug deal at area car wash

(Seguin) – A drug deal for one local couple was a complete wash after Guadalupe County Narcotics Task Force officers put a stop to their illegal act at an area carwash. Officials say on Friday, Aug. 26 at approximately 8:15 PM, the Guadalupe County Narcotics Task Force conducted a narcotics operation in the 16800 block of IH 35 North in Schertz.
Families sue US over injuries allegedly caused by jet fuel leaks getting into Hawaii drinking water

Four families are suing the U.S. government nearly a year after jet fuel leaked and contaminated drinking water that went to military households in Hawaii. A federal lawsuit filed Wednesday claims that leaks at the Red Hill storage facility near Pearl Harbor caused "physical and emotional injuries," and that the U.S. should be held liable under the Federal Tort Claims Act.
