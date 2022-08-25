Read full article on original website
Former West Virginia fentanyl addict describes recovery as border-smuggled drugs wrack state
West Virginia resident Justin Smith had been using narcotics since age 14, but has now been clean for over a year after most recently being addicted to fentanyl, he told Fox News in a Wednesday interview. Smith told "The Story" he also has a young son who is currently in...
Amid the fentanyl crisis, teens in West Virginia gain life skills to stand strong
MONTGOMERY, WV – In the epicenter of the drug overdose crisis, teenagers in the U.S. are gaining the skills they need to prevent them from falling prey to the cartels that are targeting them viciously with fentanyl-laced pills. Kerri Blankenship, 17 years old, is one of those teenagers. She...
Border officials in Texas make largest cocaine bust in 20 years inside baby wipe shipment
Border Protection officers in Texas discovered nearly $12 million worth of cocaine in a shipment labeled "baby wipes" last week, marking the agency’s largest bust of the drug in nearly two decades, officials said. The seizure happened Friday at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge near Laredo when a U.S. Customs and...
Alleged mastermind behind immigrant truck tragedy that killed 53 migrants denied bond
SAN ANTONIO - The alleged mastermind behind the immigrant truck tragedy that killed 53 migrants was denied bond on Wednesday. Christian Martinez, 28, has been in jail since being charged with conspiracy to transport migrants illegally resulting in death. His attorney asked for him to be released to his mother's...
First human death of West Nile Virus in Illinois in 2022 confirmed
The first human death in Illinois in 2022 from the West Nile Virus was confirmed on Tuesday. An unnamed individual in their late 70s passed away from the illness in Cook County, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed on Tuesday that WNV played a contributing role in the death and confirmed the diagnosis via laboratory testing.
Oregon State Hospital restricts treatment time on alleged criminals
A federal judge has ruled that the Oregon State Hospital must impose strict limits on the length of time it treats patients accused of crimes who need mental health treatment. Judge Michael W. Mosman’s ruling seeks to ease the psychiatric hospital’s overcrowding, speed up patient admission and stop people waiting for admission from languishing in jail, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Monday.
Texas Gov. Abbott says raising age to buy assault-style rifle ‘unconstitutional’
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday said that raising the age from 18 to 21 to buy an assault-style rifle would be "unconstitutional." Abbott made the comments during a campaign event in Allen, Texas, – referencing a proposal made by parents of the victims in the Uvalde mass shooting in May, when an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 elementary school children and two teachers.
Governor Abbott has Spent $12 Million of Your Dollars to Bus Migrants Out of Texas
Border Patrol is encountering a large number of migrants as they cross the U.S. - Mexican border. Border security is a Federal responsibility, but Texas has spent nearly $4 billion under Austin's Governor Greg Abbott on the Texas Border Patrol and busing migrants to Washington, D.C. and New York City.
Texas’ child welfare agency told staffers to keep quiet about gender-affirming care investigations, documents show
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services took steps to keep details of child abuse investigations related to gender-affirming care secret, according to internal agency communications reviewed by The Texas Tribune. The agency’s actions are detailed in more than 900 pages of emails and other...
'Pudgy' Texas state troopers can loosen their belts again
TEXAS, USA — Texas state troopers can loosen their belts just a tad after new physical fitness standards were approved last week. An oversight board approved changes to the standards for Texas Department of Public Safety troopers after a controversial policy targeted more than 200 of them back in April.
California bill to allow minors to be vaccinated without parental consent is withdrawn
The bill to allow 15-year-old children to take the COVID-19 vaccine without parental consent was shelved after not receiving enough support to pass. State Sen. Scott Wiener, the bill’s author, announced Wednesday he won’t put the measure up for a vote in the state Assembly because it doesn’t have enough support to pass.
Washington state man pleads guilty to involvement in Mexican cartel-link drug trafficking operation
A Washington state man pleaded guilty Monday to federal charges concerning his alleged involvement in an international drug trafficking organization linked to a Mexican drug cartel. Jose Elias Barbosa, 37, of Kent, Washington, admitted in a plea agreement to being one of the leaders of a transnational drug trafficking organization,...
Austin physician convicted in health care fraud scheme
Dr. Sekhar Rao, 51, who was the medical director of the ADAR Group, LLC., fraudulently authorized toxicology and genetic testing, including cancer genetic testing, for some TRICARE beneficiaries, according to court documents and evidence presented at trial.
2 charged with murder in death of Alabama 4-month-old in 2000
A woman and her former boyfriend were charged with murder in the death of the woman's 4-month-old son in east Alabama more than two decades ago, authorities said Tuesday. Tomeika Hughley, 43, and Bobby Beaty, 42, were indicted in the death of Jarquavious Hughley, Opelika police said in a statement.
Deadly bird flu returns earlier than expected in the Midwest
Bird flu has returned to the Midwest earlier than authorities expected after a lull of several months, with the highly pathogenic disease being detected in a commercial turkey flock in western Minnesota, officials said Wednesday. The disease was detected after a farm in Meeker County reported an increase in mortality...
Narcotics agents stop drug deal at area car wash
(Seguin) – A drug deal for one local couple was a complete wash after Guadalupe County Narcotics Task Force officers put a stop to their illegal act at an area carwash. Officials say on Friday, Aug. 26 at approximately 8:15 PM, the Guadalupe County Narcotics Task Force conducted a narcotics operation in the 16800 block of IH 35 North in Schertz.
Catholic Virginia nurse practitioner says CVS fired her for not providing abortion drugs: lawsuit
A Virginia nurse practitioner has filed a lawsuit against the CVS drugstore chain after she claims the company fired her for refusing to provide abortion-inducing drugs, a service that violated her religious beliefs. Alliance Defending Freedom attorneys representing nurse practitioner Paige Casey filed suit in Prince William County Virginia Circuit...
Families sue US over injuries allegedly caused by jet fuel leaks getting into Hawaii drinking water
Four families are suing the U.S. government nearly a year after jet fuel leaked and contaminated drinking water that went to military households in Hawaii. A federal lawsuit filed Wednesday claims that leaks at the Red Hill storage facility near Pearl Harbor caused "physical and emotional injuries," and that the U.S. should be held liable under the Federal Tort Claims Act.
Indiana authorities catch illegal dumper after receipt found in garbage
Indiana authorities say they have busted an illegal dumper after finding a receipt in a pile of garbage that was left along railroad tracks. The incident happened in Lake County, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division. "Did you misplace your large pile of garbage in...
Los Angeles murder suspect in killing of man, injuring four others arrested in Texas
A Los Angeles man linked to the fatal shooting of a father of three children and wounding four other people after a vehicle collision has been arrested in Texas. Luis Enriquez Hernandez, 37, was taken into custody in Houston on Tuesday with assistance from the FBI, the Los Angeles Police Department said.
