Scoot: Mayor Cantrell's arrogance on full display at press conference

After media and public outcry reached a tipping point, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell finally broke her silence about comforting the family of a 14-yr-old teenager who had been convicted of carjacking.

The teenager was 13 when he carjacked up to 5 cars from 5 people. What was obnoxiously obvious in the courtroom was that the Mayor of New Orleans choose to side with the convicted teen - hereafter referred to as the teenage thug - over the innocent female victims of the carjacking.

Addressing the media and citizens at a press conference Wednesday evening, Mayor Cantrell was anything but contrite; and she failed to show any sincere concern for the victims. While I hate to bring race into any issue - because of the tendencies of Mayor Cantrell - it is important to note that the teenage thug is black and the female victims are white. It is Cantrell’s past patterns that make a possible factor.

Mayor Cantrell seems to have been forced into a position to address matters that her ego ignores. The night before the Cantrell press conference, Fox News host Tucker Carlson bashed Mayor Cantrell in a feature on the growing frequency of carjackings across America. Carlson called out the city of New Orleans for not having enough police officers on the street and told a national audience:

“ So, the mayor of the city, LaToya Cantrell, showed up to the sentencing, but here’s the twist in the story. Mayor Cantrell didn’t show up to support the victims, the women who’d been terrorized by this predator. No, the mayor showed up to support the carjacker and to let the entire city know that she was doing it, to let everyone know whose side she was on.”

Carlson’s attack on Mayor Cantrell included the sad state of affairs in America when the majority of the carjacking victims are “women, old women, young women, and that’s why the people who do it will do anything.”

Living in New Orleans, we know how threatening teenage thugs can be; and that carjackings seem to have become a recreational sport for a swath of young criminals.

It was appalling and an insult to everyone who voted for Cantrell for her to side with the teenage thug.

Remember that words are cheap, and Mayor Cantrell showed us just how cheap words can be. In her press conference, Cantrell said that she did not pick sides in the court case and she was simply “supporting a young person” who is now on the right path.

Cantrell doubled-down on her decision to show up in court to support the thug and his family over the victims and she said she does not regret what she did. The teenage thug was part of Pathways - a program supported by the mayor. The mayor went onto say that the teenager is now living with his grandfather - with no mention of where the parents are.

Cantrell even said that “this is a success story” that “has a positive impact on society.” How does she know it’s a success story? The teenage thug carjacked 5 cars - got caught - and she is sure he’s on the right path?

While denying it - Mayor Cantrell said her appearance with the teenager thug in court was not designed to sway the judge - who was announcing the sentence. Judge Ranord Darensburg sentenced the teenager to 3-years probation, shocking the city and even New Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams, who ran on a promise not to try juveniles as adults, a promise he has fortunately broken. Williams said he was disappointed the teen would not be incarcerated.

When asked about taking sides against the carjacking victims - Cantrell said that she said, “God Bless You” to the victims in court and that she is a person who walks in faith, making it a very meaningful statement from her. However, one of the victims disputed the mayor’s version of that moment and said all she did was mouth the words, “God Bless You” to the victims. That does not sound like someone who understands what it means to walk in faith.

Analysis after the press conference included condemning comments from Political analyst Clancy DuBos and Professor Robert Collins of Dillard University. Both seemed totally miffed by Mayor Cantrell's brazen disregard for reality and the voters who put her in office.

Travel controversy

Mayor Cantrell was asked about her extensive travel to France, Switzerland, and other cities. On my talk show, I have long condemned politicians flying first class on taxpayers’ dollars when the city is broke. In documents obtained by WWL-TV , Mayor Cantrell flew 1st class on her trips to France and Switzerland, as well as a very recent trip to Washington, D.C.

Cantrell’s trip to France to sign a symbolic sister-city agreement and to promote New Orleans - but we don’t know what she specifically did to promote the city - cost the city of New Orleans over $43,000. The mayor’s first class airfare was nearly $18,000.

When asked about the outrageous amount of money spent - Cantrell said that has to fly first class for her protection while she does her job for the city of New Orleans. Cantrell is saying that passengers flying coach are in more danger than the passengers in 1st class and we know that’s not true and there does not appear to be evidence to prove her point. Pressed further by a reporter - with a tone of arrogance in her voice - Mayor Cantrell said, “That’s what I do.”

As the press conference was coming to an end - a reporter shouted to Cantrell to answer the question about what the judge in Washington said about the consent decree. Amid all of the travel controversy - Cantrell had the audacity to travel first class to D.C. in her effort to go over the head of a judge in New Orleans who recently ruled that the consent decree should remain in place and should not be used as an excuse for the dwindling number of NOPD officers.

Cantrell refused to answer the question, and I assume it is because that was a wasted trip.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell confirmed that she is an arrogant bully with an attitude of entitlement. After her press conference - there should no longer be any doubt that Cantrell’s selfish arrogance and her tendency to flaunt her power at every opportunity will define her reign as mayor of New Orleans.

Was it a coincidence that a child painted sign hung directly behind Mayor Cantrell's head that read "Don't Let Rejection Create Self-Doubt" ? Mayor Cantrell's bully mentality will prevent her from ever doubting her self-centered decisions.