ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Landlords across NJ get notices for violating Fair Chance in Housing Act

By Mike Dougherty
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IcqvY_0hVCLfCJ00

SOUTH JERSEY (KYW Newsradio) — New Jersey’s acting attorney general has sent dozens of notices to landlords for violating the state's new Fair Chance in Housing Act , a measure intended to ensure people with criminal histories have access to safe and affordable housing.

The FCHA, which Gov. Phil Murphy signed on Juneteenth 2021, is the first state law of its kind in the country. It prevents landlords from denying housing based on an applicant’s criminal record alone. In most cases, property owners aren’t even allowed to ask about someone’s criminal record until sending a conditional offer of housing.

After the offer is extended, a landlord may conduct a background check on a potential renter. A landlord is barred from denying housing unless there are specific criminal convictions on the applicant’s record. The Office of the Attorney General must be notified of any application denials and give applicants a chance to explain themselves.

“A criminal record can have a devastating, albeit unfair, impact on a person's ability to find safe, affordable housing ,” said acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin.

Recently the attorney general sent 30 violation notices to landlords in towns across the state, including Cherry Hill, Cinnaminson, Marlton and Woodbury.

A first offense comes with a $1,000 fine, followed by $5,000 for a second offense and $10,000 for subsequent offenses.

Comments / 1

Related
ocscanner.news

STATE POLICE CHARGE 8, SEIZE GUNS AND MORE THAN $117K IN DRUGS

Bridgeton, N.J.- The New Jersey State Police have charged eight suspects for various weapons and drug offenses during a month-long investigation that led to the seizure of $117,620 worth of drugs and multiple weapons including a “ghost gun” in Cumberland County. A ghost gun is a firearm that is assembled from various parts that are not imprinted with a serial number and registered with a federally licensed manufacturer, making them difficult for law enforcement to trace.
BRIDGETON, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
fox5ny.com

Long Island meatpacker accused of tampering with food

NEW YORK - A Long Island woman working as a meatpacker was arrested after authorities say she tampered with food that was set to go out for retail consumption. According to the Nassau County Police Department, Karen Palacios Gutierrez, 38, of Hempstead, was at work for The Ava Companies on the evening of August 25.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Landlord#Housing Act#Nj#Kyw Newsradio#Fcha
NJ.com

Here are 5 N.J. lakefront homes that you can buy before summer ends

Lakefront living has its allure. Boating, fishing, swimming — and don’t forget the sunsets. For those shopping for the ultimate backyard accessory in New Jersey — a lake — there are quite a few homes to choose from. Realtor.com has 157 current listings in New Jersey that contain the word “lakefront.”
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NBC Philadelphia

Woman Found Dead Inside NJ Home

Authorities in South Jersey said they are investigating the death of a woman whose body was discovered Monday inside of a Burlington County home. The body was discovered on the 200 block of Birch Hollow Drive in Florence Township late in the afternoon, officials said. The death is "considered to...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Bucks man convicted of repeatedly stalking Bedminster Twp. woman

HATFIELD TWP., Pa. - A jury convicted a 33-year-old man of stalking a Bedminster Twp. woman for more than six years. Andrew Gold of Hatfield Township was found guilty Thursday of two counts of possession of a device for the interception of communications and two counts of stalking and one count of harassment.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

PA Driver Dies, Driver Changing Tire Hurt In Atlantic City Expressway Crash

A Pennsylvania driver died and another changing a tire on the side of the Atlantic City Expressway was seriously hurt in a crash Friday, Aug. 26, authorities said. The pedestrian was changing a tire on a Ford Explorer in the right shoulder when a GMC Yukon driven by Steven Ray Davis Jr, 43, of Downingtown, PA, crashed into the Ford and overturned, New Jersey State Police Trooper Brandi Slota said.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NJ.com

You will soon be able to live at this N.J. mall

The owners of Westfield Garden State Plaza are poised to make every shopaholic’s dream come true — you can literally live at the mall. A plan, hatched pre-COVID, to redevelop New Jersey’s second largest mall into a lifestyle center, with apartments, took a step forward this week when Westfield Garden State Plaza mall owner, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, announced that it has partnered with Mill Creek Residential for the first phase of its redevelopment.
wrnjradio.com

Multiple cars catch fire in Sussex County parking lot

HARDYSTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – Multiple vehicles caught fire in a Hardyston Township parking lot Sunday afternoon, according to a post on the Hardyston Township Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page. On August 28, at around 4:42 p.m., the Hardyston Fire Department responded to 3 Wild Turkey Way...
HARDYSTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
WBRE

Man arrested on stalking, terroristic threat charges

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Stroud Area Regional Police Department announced the arrest of a man that was wanted for stalking and terroristic threat charges. Police issued a warrant for 45-year-old Brian Muffley’s arrest on July 25 for allegedly making threats toward multiple protected parties. Officials said Muffley, a Stroudsburg resident, was arrested […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy