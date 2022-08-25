ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
news3lv.com

Body of missing North Las Vegas man found north of valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The body of a missing 77-year-old North Las Vegas man was found last week outside of the Las Vegas valley. Clark F. Hall was reported missing from his home on June 18. His family said he had gone out for his regular walk in their neighborhood but didn’t return.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
North Las Vegas, NV
North Las Vegas, NV
news3lv.com

Suspects accused of robbing 90-year-old man in walker arrested

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Two people have been arrested in connection to a robbery involving a 90-year-old man last month. Police say 22-year-old Larry Taylor was arrested on August 25 near the 4800 block of Plata Del Sol Drive. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

Man accused of posing as health inspector in burglary case reaches plea deal

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The man accused of posing as a health inspector to steal from Las Vegas fast food restaurants has agreed to plead guilty. Court records show that Dimitar Kolev entered his plea in Clark County District Court on Monday on charges of burglary of a business, a felony, and impersonation of an officer, a gross misdemeanor.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Suspect arrested in deadly Las Vegas drive-by shooting

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A suspect has been arrested for allegedly killing a woman in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas on Saturday, per arrest records. Hector Camacho, 23, was booked on suspicion of open murder, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police booking logs show. LVMPD later confirmed his arrest Monday...
LAS VEGAS, NV
NewsBreak
news3lv.com

Coroner IDs body found in trunk of car at Las Vegas apartments

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County Coroner's office has identified the body of a man found in the trunk of a car at a Las Vegas apartment complex this month. Amir Haggi died from gunshot wounds to the head, and his death has been officially ruled a homicide, the coroner's office said.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Fatal Motorcycle Crashes Up in Clark County

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Deadly motorcycle crashes are rising in Clark County this year. Two motorcycle crashes happened within 24 hours on Monday. One deadly in North Las Vegas and the other in Las Vegas on Bonanza near Pecos that sent the motorcyclist, Don Shumate, 41, to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. While he is still alive, the rising number of deaths this year remains a concern for Erin Breen, the director of the Road Equity Alliance Project at UNLV, which advocates for road users.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

Man dies after shooting east of Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting reported just east of the Las Vegas Strip late Sunday night. Officers responded just before 11 p.m. Sunday to a shooting in the 600 block of Sierra Vista Drive, near Desert Inn and Paradise roads, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a press release.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Student arrested after gun found on Henderson high school campus

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A student was arrested after a gun was found on the campus of Basic Academy in Henderson on Wednesday, according to a notice sent to parents. Clark County School District Police received a report of a weapon on campus, and the investigation led them to find a gun, Principal Gerald Bustamante said in a note.
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Body found in trunk of car confirmed to be of missing Arizona man

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is releasing more information on the body found inside a trunk near the Las Vegas strip earlier this month. The man, identified as Amir Haggi, is confirmed to have been reported missing out of Arizona within the past couple of months.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Motorcyclist critically injured in crash with SUV near Bonanza, Pecos

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A motorcyclist suffered critical injuries in a crash in the east Las Vegas valley early Monday morning, according to police. The collision was reported around 1:55 a.m. near Pecos and Bonanza roads, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said. Investigators believe a 2008 Suzuki GSX-R rear-ended a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Fire reported inside room at Fremont Hotel in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Several fire engines responded to a report of a fire at the Fremont Hotel & Casino in downtown Las Vegas Wednesday morning. Crews got a call at about 4:55 a.m. about a hotel room fire on the 10th floor, city of Las Vegas spokesman Jace Radke said in an email.
LAS VEGAS, NV

