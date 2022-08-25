Read full article on original website
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police need help identifying suspects linked to several valley burglary
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Detectives with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are asking for help identifying suspects involved in several burglary incidents around the valley. According to police, the suspects have been linked to 17 incidents since August 26, 2022. The individuals are seen breaking through front glass...
news3lv.com
Arrest report: Woman said she drank before crash that injured two young children
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A woman told police that she drank alcohol before getting into a crash in North Las Vegas that injured two young children, one critically, according to an arrest report. Kazjah Dillon, 24, was arrested after the crash at an apartment complex at Camino Al Norte...
news3lv.com
Body of missing North Las Vegas man found north of valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The body of a missing 77-year-old North Las Vegas man was found last week outside of the Las Vegas valley. Clark F. Hall was reported missing from his home on June 18. His family said he had gone out for his regular walk in their neighborhood but didn’t return.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police looking for suspect who allegedly pistol whipped, robbed victim
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A woman is wanted by police after being accused of robbing a suspect on the east side of town earlier this month. The incident happened on Friday, August 5th, at around 2:55 p.m. near Bonanza Road and Los Feliz Street. MORE ON NEWS 3 |...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police investigate battery with 1 person injured in northeast valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police activity has shut down a portion of Las Vegas Boulevard in the northeast valley Tuesday morning. Officers could be seen with southbound Las Vegas Boulevard taped off at Craig Road and several police vehicles could also be seen at three stores on the west side of the street.
news3lv.com
North Las Vegas police investigate fatal crash involving motorcycle
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department is currently investigating a fatal crash Monday night. Officers responded to reports of a vehicle and motorcycle crash at the intersection of Centennial Pkwy & Fifth Street just after 7 p.m. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Bridge repair reduces...
news3lv.com
Man arrested for breaching Las Vegas airport security gate, telling police he had bomb
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man was arrested after he breached a security gate at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas last week and falsely claimed to have a bomb, according to an arrest report. Sergio Magana, 36, is charged with possession of a hoax bomb, communicating a...
news3lv.com
Woman arrested for allegedly stealing man's Rolex from Las Vegas Strip hotel room
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A woman was arrested for allegedly stealing a man's Rolex watch from his Las Vegas Strip hotel room over the weekend, according to a police report. Taylor Sharde, 36, was booked Sunday on suspicion of grand larceny between $25,000 and $100,000, arrest records indicate. In...
news3lv.com
Suspects accused of robbing 90-year-old man in walker arrested
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Two people have been arrested in connection to a robbery involving a 90-year-old man last month. Police say 22-year-old Larry Taylor was arrested on August 25 near the 4800 block of Plata Del Sol Drive. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for...
news3lv.com
Man accused of posing as health inspector in burglary case reaches plea deal
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The man accused of posing as a health inspector to steal from Las Vegas fast food restaurants has agreed to plead guilty. Court records show that Dimitar Kolev entered his plea in Clark County District Court on Monday on charges of burglary of a business, a felony, and impersonation of an officer, a gross misdemeanor.
news3lv.com
Suspect arrested in deadly Las Vegas drive-by shooting
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A suspect has been arrested for allegedly killing a woman in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas on Saturday, per arrest records. Hector Camacho, 23, was booked on suspicion of open murder, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police booking logs show. LVMPD later confirmed his arrest Monday...
news3lv.com
1 person injured, 1 in custody after shooting in east Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person was injured in a shooting in the east Las Vegas valley Monday morning, according to police. The shooting was reported around 10:45 a.m. in the 3300 block of E. Flamingo Road, near Pecos Road, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in an email. Officers...
news3lv.com
Coroner IDs body found in trunk of car at Las Vegas apartments
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County Coroner's office has identified the body of a man found in the trunk of a car at a Las Vegas apartment complex this month. Amir Haggi died from gunshot wounds to the head, and his death has been officially ruled a homicide, the coroner's office said.
news3lv.com
Fatal Motorcycle Crashes Up in Clark County
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Deadly motorcycle crashes are rising in Clark County this year. Two motorcycle crashes happened within 24 hours on Monday. One deadly in North Las Vegas and the other in Las Vegas on Bonanza near Pecos that sent the motorcyclist, Don Shumate, 41, to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. While he is still alive, the rising number of deaths this year remains a concern for Erin Breen, the director of the Road Equity Alliance Project at UNLV, which advocates for road users.
news3lv.com
Man dies after shooting east of Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting reported just east of the Las Vegas Strip late Sunday night. Officers responded just before 11 p.m. Sunday to a shooting in the 600 block of Sierra Vista Drive, near Desert Inn and Paradise roads, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a press release.
news3lv.com
Student arrested after gun found on Henderson high school campus
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A student was arrested after a gun was found on the campus of Basic Academy in Henderson on Wednesday, according to a notice sent to parents. Clark County School District Police received a report of a weapon on campus, and the investigation led them to find a gun, Principal Gerald Bustamante said in a note.
news3lv.com
Body found in trunk of car confirmed to be of missing Arizona man
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is releasing more information on the body found inside a trunk near the Las Vegas strip earlier this month. The man, identified as Amir Haggi, is confirmed to have been reported missing out of Arizona within the past couple of months.
news3lv.com
Sentencing continued for mom accused of trying to run over two local school girls
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A local mom accused of trying to run over two school girls appeared in court on Monday. A judge continued Fatima Mitchell's sentencing until September 12th. She's accused of trying to kill two girls near Basic High School after they allegedly got into a fight...
news3lv.com
Motorcyclist critically injured in crash with SUV near Bonanza, Pecos
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A motorcyclist suffered critical injuries in a crash in the east Las Vegas valley early Monday morning, according to police. The collision was reported around 1:55 a.m. near Pecos and Bonanza roads, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said. Investigators believe a 2008 Suzuki GSX-R rear-ended a...
news3lv.com
Fire reported inside room at Fremont Hotel in downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Several fire engines responded to a report of a fire at the Fremont Hotel & Casino in downtown Las Vegas Wednesday morning. Crews got a call at about 4:55 a.m. about a hotel room fire on the 10th floor, city of Las Vegas spokesman Jace Radke said in an email.
