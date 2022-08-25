ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Baltimore

Metro Crime Stoppers offers $2K for information on person who stole from Baltimore church

BALTIMORE -- Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland is offering a $2,000 reward for information on a man suspected of stealing electronic equipment from a church in Southwest Baltimore, according to authorities.The man entered the Mt. Carmel Baptist Church at 1907 Poplar Grove Street and stole the equipment on Aug. 22, the nonprofit organization said.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stopper of Maryland at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police identify two homicide victims from this month

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police identified two homicide victims:. 37-year-old Eric White was killed on August 10, 2022, in the 1300 block of North Carey Street. 18-year-old Jesika Tetlow was killed on August 30, 2022, in the 500 block of Tunbridge Road. As of today, there have been...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

'We need to call it what it is' | Experts weigh in on gangs in Baltimore

WBFF (BALTIMORE) — It was in a west Baltimore shopping center known as the Princess Plaza where police say 'ABG' or 'Anybody Gets It' operated its criminal enterprise. Court documents obtained by FOX45 News detail how the defendants arrested in the recent takedown sold drugs and, according to Baltimore Police, committed multiple acts of violence, including murder.
BALTIMORE, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Police ID Teen Drowning Victim In Baltimore

Police in Maryland have identified the teen who drowned over the weekend in Baltimore. On Tuesday, Aug. 30, detectives from the Baltimore Police Department announced that 15-year-old Jayden Mejia was the teen who died at an area hospital following a drowning incident, a spokesperson said. Officers from the Baltimore Police...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

VIOLENCE IN BALTIMORE | City sees 500th nonfatal shooting over the weekend

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City crossed a grim milestone over the weekend - this morning, police reported there have been 501 nonfatal shootings so far this year. At this time in 2021, there had been 447 nonfatal shootings in Baltimore. If nonfatal shootings continue at this pace, Baltimore would see 758 nonfatal shootings this year.
BALTIMORE, MD
NewsBreak
Public Safety
foxbaltimore.com

Man found shot to death inside home in Glen Burnie, say police

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Anne Arundel County Police say a man was shot to death early this morning in Glen Burnie and police are still looking for the shooter. Police identified the man who was shot as 27-year-old Matthew Anthony Ponder of Glen Burnie. Police say they were called...
GLEN BURNIE, MD
WBAL Radio

18-year-old woman fatally shot in head overnight

Around 1 a.m., Baltimore police responded to the 500 block of Tunbridge Road to investigate a shooting. Once there, they found an 18-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

MS-13 gang member admits to extorting Maryland business owners

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A gang member of MS-13 plead guilty to conspiracy to extort business owners Monday. La Mara Salvatrucha, also known as the MS-13 gang, is an international criminal enterprise that is active throughout the United States, including in Maryland. MS-13 in Maryland is organized into “cliques,” smaller groups operating in a specific area.
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Two victims carjacked in Anne Arundel County

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two people were carjacked in Glen Burnie over the weekend. According to police at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a reported carjacking near Ritchie Highway. A 55-year-old man was in his 2006 white Ford Taurus when an unknown man opened his door and threw...
BALTIMORE, MD

