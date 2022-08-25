Read full article on original website
oilcity.news
Week of mid-90 highs to get Friday break
CASPER, Wyo. — Conditions for picture-perfect weather in the lead-up to the Labor Day holiday weekend remain in place over central and eastern Wyoming. The National Weather Service in Riverton has forecast a high of 90 degrees today with sunny skies and a light breeze of 5–10 mph from the northwest. Tonight should see a low of 55 as skies remain clear thanks to strong high pressure that remains in place.
oilcity.news
Wyoming riding heat wave into Labor Day weekend; Casper to see high near 90
CASPER, Wyo. — Don’t let the cool morning fool you: High pressure has settled into Wyoming and that will mean clear skies, dry conditions and hot temperatures into the Labor Day holiday weekend. “High pressure continues to build across the western US today, bringing some late summertime heat...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Wildfire burns near Dave Johnston Power Plant on Wednesday afternoon
CASPER, Wyo. – A wildfire is burning near the Dave Johnston Power Plant in Converse County on Wednesday afternoon. A person reached by phone at the Glenrock Police Department confirmed that the fire was in the vicinity of the plant. There have been no evacuations as of 3 p.m. at the plant, and emergency vehicles are on site.
PICTURES: Storms knock down trees, cause damage in mid-Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Severe thunderstorms often bring damage and unexpected power outages. Crews are already out repairing storm damage. Want to see storm damage but don’t want to head into the elements? Don’t worry. 6 News is here for you with a recap of some of the storm damage mid-Michiganders are facing. A tree […]
oilcity.news
Hunters reminded to remain safe this hunting season in Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — With hunting season swiftly approaching, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department has put out a safety reminder for hunters to review before they head out this year. In the release, Katie Simpson, Wyoming Game and Fish Department hunter education coordinator, encourages the use of the acronym...
oilcity.news
Motorcyclist dies south of Green River after hitting rock in roadway
CASPER, Wyo. — A 62-year-old Wyomingite died Friday morning in a motorcycle crash south of Green River, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol report. The investigation indicates that the motorcyclist was riding a Kawasaki motorcycle on Little Firehold Road (CR 9) around 10:30 a.m. when the vehicle struck a large rock in the roadway.
Saturday storms knock out power, disrupt fair and Twins game
Heavy storms rumbled through the Twin Cities on Saturday night disrupting the state fair and Twins game, and more is expected on Sunday afternoon and night
NEXT Weather Alert: More severe weather possible Sunday
MINNEAPOLIS -- Downed trees and power outages litter the metro after severe storms blew through the area Saturday night.But the severe weather is not over yet - WCCO meteorologist Lisa Meadows reports there's a chance for more storms bringing damaging wind Sunday evening.Around 9:40 p.m., over 27,000 Xcel Energy customers were without power across the Twin Cities.The storm interrupted the fun at the Minnesota State Fair and even led to flash flooding around the fairgrounds.The fair canceled the Grandstand concert featuring Portugal. The Man, Manchester Orchestra, and Bad Bad Habits due to the severe weather. Rides at Mighty Midway and Adventure Park closed early as well as the free stages. Reports show wind gusts reached 61 mph near the fairgrounds.The Metro Transit temporarily shut down the blue and green line trains but has resumed service as of 9:19 p.m.The storm resulted in multiple tornado warnings around the metro and into Wisconsin.The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Dakota and Scott County. Approximately an hour later, a tornado warning was issued for Goodhue County in Minnesota and Pierce County in Wisconsin, which expired at 10:15 p.m.The tornado warnings were radar indicated.
Devastating Colorado flood killed 78... or was death toll actually closer to 1,500?
Starting on June 3 and stretching for several days, the Great Pueblo Flood of 1921 was one of the most devastating natural disasters to ever take place in Colorado. As a slow moving storm with heavy rains filled canyons and low-lying areas surrounding this southern Colorado city, a huge amount of water would ultimately travel down Arkansas River and Fountain Creek, hitting the city of 42,000 residents where the two flows converged and sweeping away an estimated 600 homes, causing $20 million in damages (about $331 million today).
mprnews.org
Severe storms roll through Twin Cities, cause flooding at Minnesota State Fair
Severe storms swept through the Twin Cities on Saturday night, sending people at the Minnesota State Fair scrambling for cover amid flash flooding on the fairgrounds. The National Weather Service said Sunday multiple EF 0 tornadoes struck southern Ramsey county and Dakota county. Survey teams found damage that indicated a tornado with peak winds of 75 miles per hour traveled 3.4 miles from Interstate 94 and Highways 10 and 61. It passed by Harding High School, and ended at Goodrich Golf Course. Other EF 0 tornadoes hit Eagan, Apple Valley, Burnsville and West St. Paul, but were brief.
oilcity.news
Casper Area Transit closed for Labor Day; Tuesday requests due Friday
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper Area Transit will be closed for the Labor Day holiday on Monday, Sept. 5. A notice from the agency states both that the ASSIST and LINK services will not be operating and that there will be no dispatchers on duty to take ride requests. “If...
oilcity.news
ExxonMobil to store CO2 on BLM lands in Wyoming
Up to 60 million cubic feet of CO2 per day from the Shute Creek natural gas plant can now be permanently sequestered underground in southwest Wyoming. ExxonMobil has received a federal permit to inject CO2 for permanent underground storage below public Bureau of Land Management property in southwest Wyoming. The...
fox9.com
Video: Minnesota State Fair flash flooding during thunderstorm
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The area near the Grandstand was also impacted:. People rushed to shelter. No injuries have been reported so far. Earlier, a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the area around the Minnesota State Fair on Saturday evening. Rain and wind hit the State Fair:. There was...
msn.com
Central Iowa rainfall totals from Saturday night's storms
EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from July 28, 2022. Strong storms moved through the middle of Iowa on Saturday night bringing periods of torrential rain, lightning, thunder, and occasional gusty winds and hail. The National Weather Service in Des Moines issued a few severe thunderstorm warnings for storms producing...
oilcity.news
Obituaries: Young-Johnson, Maguire, DeMarce
Kameron Young-Johnson was born November 3, 1994, and was taken from us on August 9, 2022. Kameron was a resident of Casper, Wyoming, but born in California. He is survived by his mother Nannette Rose, his sister Rochelle Irvine, baby Havik Young Johnson, grandparents, aunties, uncles and cousins. Kameron was...
oilcity.news
Special Olympics Wyoming to host annual Fall Tournament in Casper in October
CASPER, Wyo. — Special Olympics Wyoming has announced its annual Fall Tournament, which is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 5, through Friday, Oct. 7. The tournament will feature bocce, bowling, cycling and soccer competitions, a news release states. Events will be in various locations throughout the three days in Casper....
oilcity.news
Bureau of Land Management to host 5 wild horse adoptions in September
CASPER, Wyo. — There will be five wild horse and burro adoption events in September, starting with a Saturday, Sept. 3, adoption at the Wind River Wild Horse Ranch, according to the Bureau of Land Management. A Friday, Sept. 2, planned adoption event at the Wheatland Off Range Corral...
oilcity.news
Obituaries: Jones, Eckhart, Goodman
Mrs. Garnette Jones of Casper, Wyoming, passed away at the age 78 on August 24. She had been battling cancer for over 20 years and is now at home with our Lord. Garnette was the daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Garnett Carney. Once her father had completed his service in the Marines, the family moved to Greeley, Colorado, then later to Riverton, Wyoming.
oilcity.news
Wyoming Game and Fish asking for hunters’ help in tracking CWD this year
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is again asking hunters for help in collecting lymph node samples from deer and elk in order to monitor for chronic wasting disease. For 2022, samples are requested across Wyoming in key deer and elk hunt areas and are mandatory...
seehafernews.com
S.S. Badger Narrowly Avoids Disaster on Lake Michigan
There was a near disaster on Lake Michigan over the weekend. A boat on the Michigan side of the lake became disabled while directly in the path of the S.S. Badger Carferry Sunday (August 28th). The U.S. Coast Guard was called to assist the boat and was able to pull...
