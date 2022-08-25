ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

oilcity.news

Week of mid-90 highs to get Friday break

CASPER, Wyo. — Conditions for picture-perfect weather in the lead-up to the Labor Day holiday weekend remain in place over central and eastern Wyoming. The National Weather Service in Riverton has forecast a high of 90 degrees today with sunny skies and a light breeze of 5–10 mph from the northwest. Tonight should see a low of 55 as skies remain clear thanks to strong high pressure that remains in place.
WLNS

PICTURES: Storms knock down trees, cause damage in mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Severe thunderstorms often bring damage and unexpected power outages. Crews are already out repairing storm damage. Want to see storm damage but don’t want to head into the elements? Don’t worry. 6 News is here for you with a recap of some of the storm damage mid-Michiganders are facing. A tree […]
oilcity.news

Hunters reminded to remain safe this hunting season in Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — With hunting season swiftly approaching, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department has put out a safety reminder for hunters to review before they head out this year. In the release, Katie Simpson, Wyoming Game and Fish Department hunter education coordinator, encourages the use of the acronym...
oilcity.news

Motorcyclist dies south of Green River after hitting rock in roadway

CASPER, Wyo. — A 62-year-old Wyomingite died Friday morning in a motorcycle crash south of Green River, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol report. The investigation indicates that the motorcyclist was riding a Kawasaki motorcycle on Little Firehold Road (CR 9) around 10:30 a.m. when the vehicle struck a large rock in the roadway.
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather Alert: More severe weather possible Sunday

MINNEAPOLIS -- Downed trees and power outages litter the metro after severe storms blew through the area Saturday night.But the severe weather is not over yet - WCCO meteorologist Lisa Meadows reports there's a chance for more storms bringing damaging wind Sunday evening.Around 9:40 p.m., over 27,000 Xcel Energy customers were without power across the Twin Cities.The storm interrupted the fun at the Minnesota State Fair and even led to flash flooding around the fairgrounds.The fair canceled the Grandstand concert featuring Portugal. The Man, Manchester Orchestra, and Bad Bad Habits due to the severe weather. Rides at Mighty Midway and Adventure Park closed early as well as the free stages. Reports show wind gusts reached 61 mph near the fairgrounds.The Metro Transit temporarily shut down the blue and green line trains but has resumed service as of 9:19 p.m.The storm resulted in multiple tornado warnings around the metro and into Wisconsin.The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Dakota and Scott County. Approximately an hour later, a tornado warning was issued for Goodhue County in Minnesota and Pierce County in Wisconsin, which expired at 10:15 p.m.The tornado warnings were radar indicated.
OutThere Colorado

Devastating Colorado flood killed 78... or was death toll actually closer to 1,500?

Starting on June 3 and stretching for several days, the Great Pueblo Flood of 1921 was one of the most devastating natural disasters to ever take place in Colorado. As a slow moving storm with heavy rains filled canyons and low-lying areas surrounding this southern Colorado city, a huge amount of water would ultimately travel down Arkansas River and Fountain Creek, hitting the city of 42,000 residents where the two flows converged and sweeping away an estimated 600 homes, causing $20 million in damages (about $331 million today).
mprnews.org

Severe storms roll through Twin Cities, cause flooding at Minnesota State Fair

Severe storms swept through the Twin Cities on Saturday night, sending people at the Minnesota State Fair scrambling for cover amid flash flooding on the fairgrounds. The National Weather Service said Sunday multiple EF 0 tornadoes struck southern Ramsey county and Dakota county. Survey teams found damage that indicated a tornado with peak winds of 75 miles per hour traveled 3.4 miles from Interstate 94 and Highways 10 and 61. It passed by Harding High School, and ended at Goodrich Golf Course. Other EF 0 tornadoes hit Eagan, Apple Valley, Burnsville and West St. Paul, but were brief.
oilcity.news

ExxonMobil to store CO2 on BLM lands in Wyoming

Up to 60 million cubic feet of CO2 per day from the Shute Creek natural gas plant can now be permanently sequestered underground in southwest Wyoming. ExxonMobil has received a federal permit to inject CO2 for permanent underground storage below public Bureau of Land Management property in southwest Wyoming. The...
fox9.com

Video: Minnesota State Fair flash flooding during thunderstorm

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The area near the Grandstand was also impacted:. People rushed to shelter. No injuries have been reported so far. Earlier, a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the area around the Minnesota State Fair on Saturday evening. Rain and wind hit the State Fair:. There was...
msn.com

Central Iowa rainfall totals from Saturday night's storms

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from July 28, 2022. Strong storms moved through the middle of Iowa on Saturday night bringing periods of torrential rain, lightning, thunder, and occasional gusty winds and hail. The National Weather Service in Des Moines issued a few severe thunderstorm warnings for storms producing...
oilcity.news

Obituaries: Young-Johnson, Maguire, DeMarce

Kameron Young-Johnson was born November 3, 1994, and was taken from us on August 9, 2022. Kameron was a resident of Casper, Wyoming, but born in California. He is survived by his mother Nannette Rose, his sister Rochelle Irvine, baby Havik Young Johnson, grandparents, aunties, uncles and cousins. Kameron was...
oilcity.news

Special Olympics Wyoming to host annual Fall Tournament in Casper in October

CASPER, Wyo. — Special Olympics Wyoming has announced its annual Fall Tournament, which is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 5, through Friday, Oct. 7. The tournament will feature bocce, bowling, cycling and soccer competitions, a news release states. Events will be in various locations throughout the three days in Casper....
oilcity.news

Bureau of Land Management to host 5 wild horse adoptions in September

CASPER, Wyo. — There will be five wild horse and burro adoption events in September, starting with a Saturday, Sept. 3, adoption at the Wind River Wild Horse Ranch, according to the Bureau of Land Management. A Friday, Sept. 2, planned adoption event at the Wheatland Off Range Corral...
oilcity.news

Obituaries: Jones, Eckhart, Goodman

Mrs. Garnette Jones of Casper, Wyoming, passed away at the age 78 on August 24. She had been battling cancer for over 20 years and is now at home with our Lord. Garnette was the daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Garnett Carney. Once her father had completed his service in the Marines, the family moved to Greeley, Colorado, then later to Riverton, Wyoming.
seehafernews.com

S.S. Badger Narrowly Avoids Disaster on Lake Michigan

There was a near disaster on Lake Michigan over the weekend. A boat on the Michigan side of the lake became disabled while directly in the path of the S.S. Badger Carferry Sunday (August 28th). The U.S. Coast Guard was called to assist the boat and was able to pull...
