Macon, GA

Best Restaurants in Macon GA for Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner

Disclosure: This post contains affiliate links. If you click through and buy, TravelingMom may receive a small commission at no additional charge to you. Figuring out where to eat trips up many trip-taking families. Happens to you, right? A city in middle Georgia named Macon with lots of music energy, and arts too, provides a new equation: Women-owned restaurants! That’s more fun than standing on the sidewalk reading menus in the window. And it’s a formula far more interesting than relying on reviews. A TravelingMom tried out the concept.
MACON, GA
The 15 Best Haunted Houses in Georgia to Visit (2022)

Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. With its endless assortment of majestic mountains, gorgeous waterfalls, trout-filled rivers, and forests filled with flora and fauna, the state of Georgia can be a breathtakingly beautiful place. But once the seasons change...
GEORGIA STATE
Event to Strengthen Tenants’ Rights in Georgia Planned for Aug. 31

A decade of underbuilding residential real estate and increased demand on multiple fronts has driven supply to record lows and rental rates and home prices to record highs. Weak eviction protections, habitability concerns, and market activity have renters, housing advocates, community activists, and researchers calling for stronger tenant protections in Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
Safety improvements at Macon's Lake Tobesofkee hit snag

MACON, Ga. — In July, Macon-Bibb commissioners announced new safety measures on Lake Tobesofkee. After two deaths this summer, they made it a requirement for parents to watch their children under 14 in the water. They also voted to give the lake's director the ability to make more safety rules enforceable by the county code. They had more plans, like lowering the speed limit for boats on the lake, but those have hit a snag. Mayor Lester Miller says any changes like that need to go through the state.
MACON, GA
Brianna Grier’s family to discuss mental health matters

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - The mental health crisis in Georgia will be discussed Wednesday evening by the parents of a woman who died after falling out of a Hancock County Sheriff’s Office patrol car after officers responded to a mental health call. The family of Brianna Grier will be joined...
HANCOCK COUNTY, GA
Valerie Boyd among others honored with half-staff flags around Georgia

Flags around the state of Georgia hang at half-staff today to honor Valerie Boyd, biographer of Zora Neale Hurston and University of Georgia associate professor. Boyd died on Feb. 12 after a five-year-long battle with pancreatic cancer. Boyd was honored along with many other notable Georgians that have died including...
GEORGIA STATE
'Joy of discovery': Digging up Georgia's past at GCSU

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — When you think of the state of Georgia, prehistoric fossils don't really come to mind. However, experts at Georgia College say creatures like mammoths used to roam our backyards long ago. Al Mead, biology professor and paleontologist at Georgia College, says that their institution has the...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
The hunt for Georgia's bears

Understanding the state’s black bear population involves tree-climbing skills, technology and custom-made traps. Cat Carter picked up a stick and, very carefully, poked the bear. Usually that’s a risky move. But in this case, she was playing it safe. As the bear lay on the floor of the trap,...
GEORGIA STATE
