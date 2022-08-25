Read full article on original website
travelingmom.com
Best Restaurants in Macon GA for Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner
Disclosure: This post contains affiliate links. If you click through and buy, TravelingMom may receive a small commission at no additional charge to you. Figuring out where to eat trips up many trip-taking families. Happens to you, right? A city in middle Georgia named Macon with lots of music energy, and arts too, provides a new equation: Women-owned restaurants! That’s more fun than standing on the sidewalk reading menus in the window. And it’s a formula far more interesting than relying on reviews. A TravelingMom tried out the concept.
AAA predicts more Central Georgians traveling this Labor Day weekend
MACON, Ga. — Get ready to see a lot more traffic as Labor Day Weekend starts Thursday. AAA Spokesperson Montrae Waiters says that nationwide, they predict travel will be up by 10% from last year. She says most of these people will be traveling by car, like Alan Collier.
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT - Hibachi Buffet Grill & Sushi 4025 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins, GA 31093
The latest installment of VFR has us evaluating the Hibachi Buffet grill & Sushi restaurant on Watson Blvd. in Warner Robins, Georgia. On Tuesday, August 30, 2022, our team decided to evaluate this all-you-can-eat Chinese buffet, located on Watson Blvd, almost directly across from the Kroger and Kohl's shopping centers.
South Georgia's Okefenokee swamp offers wild adventure for visitors
CHARLTON COUNTY, Ga. — You may have heard about the Okefenokee swamp in the news lately. A company called Twin Pines wants to start mining on the edge of the swamp down on the Georgia-Florida border. The wildlife refuge made news a few years back when it caught fire.
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com
The 15 Best Haunted Houses in Georgia to Visit (2022)
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. With its endless assortment of majestic mountains, gorgeous waterfalls, trout-filled rivers, and forests filled with flora and fauna, the state of Georgia can be a breathtakingly beautiful place. But once the seasons change...
Atlanta Daily World
Event to Strengthen Tenants’ Rights in Georgia Planned for Aug. 31
A decade of underbuilding residential real estate and increased demand on multiple fronts has driven supply to record lows and rental rates and home prices to record highs. Weak eviction protections, habitability concerns, and market activity have renters, housing advocates, community activists, and researchers calling for stronger tenant protections in Georgia.
WMAZ
Central Georgia's top news stories for 8/30/22
We now know the name of a woman killed in a stabbing inside a Macon home. Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says 27-year-old Brittany Wright was stabbed to death Monday night.
Safety improvements at Macon's Lake Tobesofkee hit snag
MACON, Ga. — In July, Macon-Bibb commissioners announced new safety measures on Lake Tobesofkee. After two deaths this summer, they made it a requirement for parents to watch their children under 14 in the water. They also voted to give the lake's director the ability to make more safety rules enforceable by the county code. They had more plans, like lowering the speed limit for boats on the lake, but those have hit a snag. Mayor Lester Miller says any changes like that need to go through the state.
WRDW-TV
Brianna Grier’s family to discuss mental health matters
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - The mental health crisis in Georgia will be discussed Wednesday evening by the parents of a woman who died after falling out of a Hancock County Sheriff’s Office patrol car after officers responded to a mental health call. The family of Brianna Grier will be joined...
'Take it seriously': Central Georgia parents express concerns about RSV virus
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Health professionals are reporting more than 130 cases a week of a respiratory virus in Georgia. Many of those cases are in children, and at first glance it's easy to confuse it with COVID-19 or the flu. It's called Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). 13WMAZ spoke...
The Izzy Scott Foundation held a benefit concert to raise awareness for swim laws in Georgia
GROVETOWN, GA. (WJBF)- “At the end of the day, we cannot get our son back. Like, no matter how much I cry, scream– no matter what– he- I can’t get him back like I can’t get him back,” mother Dori Scott. Family, friends, and the rest of the community still seek justice for 4-year old […]
Members of Ghostface Gangsters Gang, including 3 founders plead guilty to RICO charges
ATLANTA — The Department of Justice announced on Wednesday that 25 people, including three of the seven pillars of the Ghostface Gangsters Gang, have pleaded guilty to several Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act (RICO) charges. According to the release, the charges include conspiracy, conspiracy to distribute a controlled...
Red and Black
Valerie Boyd among others honored with half-staff flags around Georgia
Flags around the state of Georgia hang at half-staff today to honor Valerie Boyd, biographer of Zora Neale Hurston and University of Georgia associate professor. Boyd died on Feb. 12 after a five-year-long battle with pancreatic cancer. Boyd was honored along with many other notable Georgians that have died including...
'Build your emergency kit and stay informed': Macon-Bibb plans event to encourage emergency preparedness
MACON, Ga. — In Central Georgia, weather in the spring can be rough, but the fall can also provide some difficult situations. To make sure you're ready, Macon-Bibb's emergency management department will host an emergency preparedness fair September 17. Using some of their tips, we went on our own shopping trip to stock up on supplies.
'Joy of discovery': Digging up Georgia's past at GCSU
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — When you think of the state of Georgia, prehistoric fossils don't really come to mind. However, experts at Georgia College say creatures like mammoths used to roam our backyards long ago. Al Mead, biology professor and paleontologist at Georgia College, says that their institution has the...
Report: Child was in home when 27-year-old Macon mother stabbed to death
MACON, Ga. — A report from Bibb County Sheriff's Office says a toddler was in the home when a woman was stabbed to death Monday night. Now, deputies say they've arrested the man they believed killed Brittany Wright, 35-year-old Idris Alaka. According to a report, a deputy was responding...
uga.edu
The hunt for Georgia's bears
Understanding the state’s black bear population involves tree-climbing skills, technology and custom-made traps. Cat Carter picked up a stick and, very carefully, poked the bear. Usually that’s a risky move. But in this case, she was playing it safe. As the bear lay on the floor of the trap,...
Georgia State Patrol comes in 4th place in Annual Best Looking Cruiser Calendar Contest
GEORGIA, USA — Editors note: The video in this story is from previous coverage of the Best Looking Cruiser Calendar Contest when voting was still open. Georgia law enforcement came in 4th place in the Annual Best Looking Cruiser Calendar Contest. The voting competition is held through the American...
'We need at least 3, 4 ambulances to service our area': Woman demands more EMS services in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Emma Warren waited almost an hour before EMS arrived to Brown's Grove Church in Milledgeville, Georgia. She stopped there on her way back from her in-laws' house in Baldwin County when she was experiencing a heart attack. She knew stopping there would allow ambulance services to find her.
13WMAZ
Macon, GA
Comments / 0