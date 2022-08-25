ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, CT

Comments / 1

michael nelson
6d ago

Closed for several hours 🤔What are they going to do have his trial in the middle of the street where they pulled them over ?

WTNH

Car crashes into Waterbury 7-Eleven, injuring customer

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A car went through a convenience store in Waterbury Wednesday morning, injuring a customer. Police said a 35-year-old woman from Waterbury was in a parking space in front of the 7-Eleven on Cooke Street just after 7 a.m. when she accidentally hit the gas pedal and went through the glass and […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

North Haven police arrest residential burglar

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – North Haven police made an arrest in a residential burglary case from May on Monday. Officers announced via Facebook that they arrested 37-year-old Xuanting Yan, from Hamden, for a residential burglary that took place in May 2022. Yan was charged with second-degree burglary, fifth-degree larceny, payment card theft, and the […]
NORTH HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Police search for suspects after cars broken into at Lisbon school

LISBON, CT (WFSB) – Police are searching for suspects after cars in a Lisbon school parking lot were broken into. The Lisbon Resident Trooper’s Office said it happened around 4:55 p.m. Monday. At least two suspects were caught going through vehicles in the parking lot at Lisbon Central...
LISBON, CT
Eyewitness News

Community mourns East Granby Library Director following deadly shooting

EAST GRANBY, Conn. (WFSB) - A community is in mourning after East Granby’s Library Director and an officer with the Avon Police Department died from gunshot wounds on Sunday. 49-year-old Doreen Jacius and 50-year-old Thomas Jacius grew up and raised their two daughters in East Granby. On Sunday, shots...
EAST GRANBY, CT
Eyewitness News

Naugatuck officer hospitalized after hit-and-run involving stolen vehicle

Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. Naugatuck officer hospitalized after hit-and-run involving stolen vehicle. Stefanowski puts focus on state taxes in campaign for governor. Updated: 6 hours ago. Republican candidate for governor Bob Stefanowski is taking aim again at Governor Ned Lamont. Virtual Academy...
WTNH

Police identify man who drowned in East Mountain Reservoir

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury man drowned in East Mountain Reservoir in Waterbury on Monday. Police said Jamie Ward, 41, was located and removed from the reservoir by the dive team around 5:15 p.m. Ward and an adult woman were swimming in the reservoir when investigators said he went below the water and did […]
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Murder-suicide under investigation in Wethersfield

3 Things You Need to Know, 1 You Don't: August 29th. Police investigation in Ansonia, 'suspicious death' in East Granby, two found dead in Wethersfield, and NASA postpones its rocket launch. Two adults killed in shooting in Wethersfield. Updated: 18 hours ago. Wethersfield Police Department confirms to Channel 3 that...
WETHERSFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Daylight double shooting under investigation in New Haven

Police addressed violent crime in New Haven. MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Rising food costs impacting schools, rise in auto part thefts. Rising food costs are causing schools across the U.S. to cut back on lunch options and State Farm is seeing a rise in auto part thefts. 3 Things You Need...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Police search for 13-year-old girl missing from New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven police have issued a silver alert for a missing 13-year-old girl, Sence Thomas, from New Haven. Police have described Sence as a 13-year-old black girl with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5’5″ tall and weighs about 130 lbs. Sence was last seen on Tuesday, Aug. 30, […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Manchester Police Department's K9 Duo

Murder-suicide under investigation in Wethersfield. 3 Things You Need to Know, 1 You Don't: August 29th. Police investigation in Ansonia, 'suspicious death' in East Granby, two found dead in Wethersfield, and NASA postpones its rocket launch. Two adults killed in shooting in Wethersfield. Updated: 19 hours ago. Wethersfield Police Department...
MANCHESTER, CT
Eyewitness News

Man in custody following hours-long standoff

ANSONIA, Conn. (WFSB) - A man is in custody following a lengthy standoff with police. According to police, Ansonia officers were called to a house on Elm Street around 7:30 pm Sunday. Police said a woman reported her boyfriend acting irrationally and there was a gun in the house. Officers...
ANSONIA, CT
valleypressextra.com

Avon Police sergeant, wife found dead

Long -time Avon police veteran Sgt. Thomas Jacius and his wife Doreen, director at East Granby Library, were found deceased in their home the morning of Sunday, Aug. 28, officials said. Jacius was a 24-year veteran of the Avon Police Department and the incident took place when he was off...
AVON, CT

