Read full article on original website
michael nelson
6d ago
Closed for several hours 🤔What are they going to do have his trial in the middle of the street where they pulled them over ?
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What is the most dangerous month to drive?McCoy & McCoy Law FirmHartford, CT
Have a Drink & Help Keep Rhinos From Going Extinct: Local Family-Owned Zoo Hosts Wine Tasting FundraiserDianna CarneyMendon, MA
Free Outdoor Fitness Class at West Hartford’s Blue Back SquareConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
Two Local Businesses Launch Collaboration in BristolConnecticut by the NumbersBristol, CT
Financial Focus - Avoid these estate-planning mistakesEJEducationGlastonbury, CT
Related
Springfield man charged with home invasion
A Springfield man wanted for an armed home invasion was arrested Tuesday night.
Car crashes into Waterbury 7-Eleven, injuring customer
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A car went through a convenience store in Waterbury Wednesday morning, injuring a customer. Police said a 35-year-old woman from Waterbury was in a parking space in front of the 7-Eleven on Cooke Street just after 7 a.m. when she accidentally hit the gas pedal and went through the glass and […]
North Haven police arrest residential burglar
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – North Haven police made an arrest in a residential burglary case from May on Monday. Officers announced via Facebook that they arrested 37-year-old Xuanting Yan, from Hamden, for a residential burglary that took place in May 2022. Yan was charged with second-degree burglary, fifth-degree larceny, payment card theft, and the […]
Eyewitness News
Police search for suspects after cars broken into at Lisbon school
LISBON, CT (WFSB) – Police are searching for suspects after cars in a Lisbon school parking lot were broken into. The Lisbon Resident Trooper’s Office said it happened around 4:55 p.m. Monday. At least two suspects were caught going through vehicles in the parking lot at Lisbon Central...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield man found guilty of domestic violence
On Monday, Aug. 29, the Berkshire District Attorney's Office obtained a guilty verdict in an evidence-based domestic violence prosecution case.
Eyewitness News
Community mourns East Granby Library Director following deadly shooting
EAST GRANBY, Conn. (WFSB) - A community is in mourning after East Granby’s Library Director and an officer with the Avon Police Department died from gunshot wounds on Sunday. 49-year-old Doreen Jacius and 50-year-old Thomas Jacius grew up and raised their two daughters in East Granby. On Sunday, shots...
Eyewitness News
Naugatuck officer hospitalized after hit-and-run involving stolen vehicle
Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. Naugatuck officer hospitalized after hit-and-run involving stolen vehicle. Stefanowski puts focus on state taxes in campaign for governor. Updated: 6 hours ago. Republican candidate for governor Bob Stefanowski is taking aim again at Governor Ned Lamont. Virtual Academy...
Police identify man who drowned in East Mountain Reservoir
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury man drowned in East Mountain Reservoir in Waterbury on Monday. Police said Jamie Ward, 41, was located and removed from the reservoir by the dive team around 5:15 p.m. Ward and an adult woman were swimming in the reservoir when investigators said he went below the water and did […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Details Emerge In Armed Robbery Involving In Parking Lot Of Milford Store
One suspect has been nabbed and another is still on the run following a robbery outside a Connecticut convenience store. The incident took place in Milford around 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27, in the parking lot of the Speedy Mart at 109 Meadowside Road. During the incident, two Black males...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Murder-suicide under investigation in Wethersfield
3 Things You Need to Know, 1 You Don't: August 29th. Police investigation in Ansonia, 'suspicious death' in East Granby, two found dead in Wethersfield, and NASA postpones its rocket launch. Two adults killed in shooting in Wethersfield. Updated: 18 hours ago. Wethersfield Police Department confirms to Channel 3 that...
Police ID Man, Woman Found Shot Dead In Parked Car In Wethersfield
Police have identified a man and a woman found shot to death in a parked car outside of a Connecticut residence. The incident took place in Hartford County around 9:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27 in Wethersfield on Mountain Laurel Drive. The two were found when Wethersfield Police received 911 calls...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Daylight double shooting under investigation in New Haven
Police addressed violent crime in New Haven. MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Rising food costs impacting schools, rise in auto part thefts. Rising food costs are causing schools across the U.S. to cut back on lunch options and State Farm is seeing a rise in auto part thefts. 3 Things You Need...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 teens charged with car break-ins in Springfield; police say one had a stolen gun
Three teenagers are facing charges after being arrested in connection to car break-ins that happened Saturday morning. Springfield Police Officers seized a loaded firearm from one of the suspects, 18-year-old Joesay Martinez, after police were alerted to attempted car break-ins on Main Street. At around 12:30 a.m., police responded to...
Police search for 13-year-old girl missing from New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven police have issued a silver alert for a missing 13-year-old girl, Sence Thomas, from New Haven. Police have described Sence as a 13-year-old black girl with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5’5″ tall and weighs about 130 lbs. Sence was last seen on Tuesday, Aug. 30, […]
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Manchester Police Department's K9 Duo
Murder-suicide under investigation in Wethersfield. 3 Things You Need to Know, 1 You Don't: August 29th. Police investigation in Ansonia, 'suspicious death' in East Granby, two found dead in Wethersfield, and NASA postpones its rocket launch. Two adults killed in shooting in Wethersfield. Updated: 19 hours ago. Wethersfield Police Department...
Eyewitness News
Man in custody following hours-long standoff
ANSONIA, Conn. (WFSB) - A man is in custody following a lengthy standoff with police. According to police, Ansonia officers were called to a house on Elm Street around 7:30 pm Sunday. Police said a woman reported her boyfriend acting irrationally and there was a gun in the house. Officers...
New Details Emerge Into Allegations Of Unreported Abuse At Plymouth Elementary School
The arrest report for a Connecticut teacher accused of sexually abusing young female students reveals that as many as 13 victims had reported the teacher's alleged actions to the principal or other authorities for several years. News of the Litchfield County teacher's actions became public on Tuesday, Aug. 23, with...
Register Citizen
Man faces charges after he punched woman in face in Vernon, police say; hostage fears unfounded
VERNON — Officers from area towns swarmed a Vernon home Sunday for what appeared to be an assault involving a man with a gun, police said. It turned out a woman who was injured during family violence was able to get out of the house, Lt. Rob Marra said Monday, and the man accused of assaulting her did not have a gun.
valleypressextra.com
Avon Police sergeant, wife found dead
Long -time Avon police veteran Sgt. Thomas Jacius and his wife Doreen, director at East Granby Library, were found deceased in their home the morning of Sunday, Aug. 28, officials said. Jacius was a 24-year veteran of the Avon Police Department and the incident took place when he was off...
New Haven police chief on latest homicide: ‘Do not retaliate’
Two people were shot inside a vehicle on Thompson Street in New Haven Monday afternoon.
Comments / 1