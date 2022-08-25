Read full article on original website
From '127 Hours' to 'Lone Survivor': 10 Harrowing Survival Movies Based On True Events
We're strong. There's no doubt about that. But there are times in some people's lives that test them to their absolute limits. Test their courage, bravery, strength, will, determination, faith, survival skills, and more. Sometimes people will survive the impossible and beat all the odds to come out the other end of an ordeal alive. But other times, they sadly aren't so lucky, and it's both inspiring and emotional to watch their stories unfold.
The Power of '90s Nostalgia and Big Budget Baddies, From 'Face/Off' to 'Under Siege'
As comic books and cinematic “universes” continue prescribing a template for cartoonish villainy, one could argue the originality of baddies is a thing of the past, leaving actors only the task of out-quirking their predecessor. But before the deluge of gritty reboots, the '90s saw a conveyor belt of performances that seemed to come from nowhere, appealing in their freshness and sardonic humor. As the heyday for disturbing yet undeniably enjoyable portrayals of evil and transgression, three standalone (we all agree Under Siege II doesn't exist, right?) action films allowed the most celebrated actors to chew the scenery without the armor of lycra and makeup. Steve Buscemi relished his cut-price Hannibal Lecter in Con Air, John Travolta unnervingly glided through his psychopathic turn in Face/Off, and notorious grouch Tommy Lee Jones, lit up the screen in his bandana and delicious line delivery in Under Siege.
Jaeden Martell and Donald Sutherland Are Unlikely Friends in First 'Mr. Harrigan's Phone' Images
Coming off the announcement that the upcoming Stephen King adaptation will drop on Netflix this October, the streamer has released first-look images for Mr. Harrigan's Phone. The film is based on a novella of the same name by King that was featured in his recent collection If It Bleeds, and tells the story of a young boy who stays in touch with an older recluse he befriended in life from beyond the grave via iPhone. Jaeden Martell and Donald Sutherland will appear in the leading roles, while Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Joe Tippett, Cyrus Arnold, Colin O’Brien, Thomas Francis Murphy, and Peggy J. Scott round out the rest of the cast. Mr. Harrigan's Phone is written and directed by The Highwaymen and The Little Things director John Lee Hancock.
'Horizon' Ropes Michael Rooker Into Kevin Costner's Western Film
The wild west just keeps getting wilder. Per Deadline, Kevin Costner's western epic Horizon has added four more names to the already loaded cast including Guardians of the Galaxy star Michael Rooker. Joining the film alongside him are Jena Malone (The Hunger Games franchise), Alejandro Edda (Narcos: Mexico), and Tatanka Means (Killers of the Flower Moon). The foursome will appear in the film with the previously announced Costner, Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Luke Wilson, Jamie Campbell Bower, and, most recently, Thomas Haden Church.
'The Omen' Prequel Casts Nell Tiger Free in Mysterious Lead Role
The Omen's upcoming prequel, First Omen, has its star in Nell Tiger Free. Deadline reports that Free will play the currently-unspecified lead of 20th Century's First Omen, the studio's first theatrical entry in the venerable supernatural horror franchise in over fifteen years; how soon before the original film this prequel will take place, and what characters it will follow, remain under wraps. It will be directed by first-time feature director Arkasha Stevenson.
Charlbi Dean, ‘Triangle of Sadness’ Star, Dead at 32
Triangle of Sadness star Charlbi Dean has passed away from a sudden illness. The South African model and actress was also part of the recurring cast of The CW’s Black Lightning before starring in Ruben Östlund’s Triangle of Sadness, which won the Palme d'Or at this year’s edition of the Cannes Film Festival.
The R-Rated Cut of 'The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies' Completely Changes the Tone of the Movie
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is arriving shortly, making now a great time to look back on one of the weaker entries into the Middle earth saga. Turning J.R.R. Tolkien’s classic children’s novel into an epic film trilogy was never going to be an easy feat. Although it is a prequel to The Lord of the Rings, The Hobbit is not an “epic” in the same sense, nor is it a particularly dense piece of literature. Ironically enough, a 1977 animated film managed to translate the story fairly accurately in less than 90 minutes. That’s a far cry from the nearly ten-hour epic that Peter Jackson delivered.
The Avengers Are Coming Back, but Which MCU Heroes Will Make the Cast?
By the end of 2019's Avengers: Endgame, it seemed like every single hero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was an "Avenger," as an endless multitude of warriors, wizards, aliens, space gods, and people with bug-based powers teamed up to take down Thanos (Josh Brolin), the ultimate big bad of the franchise's Infinity Saga. But let's not forget that the Avengers is traditionally a tightly-knit team with a locked-in roster and a clear chain of command. In the original Avengers movie, that amounted to six heroes (Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Black Widow, Hawkeye, and the Hulk) working for SHIELD director Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson). Avengers: Age of Ultron saw some turnover, with Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), and Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) all bouncing by the end of the film. Falcon (Anthony Mackie), War Machine (Don Cheadle), Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), and Vision (Paul Bettany) stepped up to take their place and work for team leaders Cap (Chris Evans) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson).
How 'The Last Starfighter' Deconstructed the Wish Fulfillment of Sci-Fi Franchises
The Last Starfighter is a film that fits into multiple categories. It's one of the first films, alongside the original Tron, to make use of early computer-generated imagery. It's a video game movie that manages to capture the exhilarating feeling of getting lost in a video game movie — and it's not even based on a pre-existing video game series! But more importantly, it's a sci-fi film that takes a long, hard look at the hero's journey that most protagonists go through and shows why the life of a hero isn't all it's cracked up to be.
How the Modern Movie Musical 'Lost Horizon' Went So Wrong
"Can there be joy where there has been no sorrow?" Oscar winner Peter Finch belts out these thought-provoking song lyrics in the musical adaptation of the James Hilton novel, Lost Horizon, and it's probably safe to say there was very little joy and lots of sorrow on the set of this ill-fated film. In 1973, producer Ross Hunter had the grand idea to turn the classic story of Shangri-La, first brought to the screen by director Frank Capra in 1937, into a big-budget singing and dancing extravaganza with an all-star cast. Hunter was successful at this kind of thing. He produced the lavish 1953 remake of Magnificent Obsession that turned Rock Hudson into a star. He also helmed the sumptuous 1959 re-imagining of Imitation of Life, breathing new life into Lana Turner's career and setting up young Sandra Dee for future movie success. It was practically a no-brainer that Hunter would make lightning strike again by rebooting Lost Horizon, so Columbia Pictures opened its big checkbook and said to Hunter, "Let's do it!" Lightning struck, all right, setting pretty much everything on fire and leaving nothing but smoldering ruins. What happened? How could a visionary like Hunter go so wrong that Lost Horizon would end up in The Official Razzie Movie Guide as one of the "100 Most Enjoyably Bad Movies Ever Made?"
Russell Crowe Cast as Lead in Adam Cooper's Directorial Debut 'Sleeping City'
Gladiator fans will be delighted to learn that Russell Crowe has been cast in a new film. Variety has reported that Crowe has signed on to star in an upcoming crime-thriller, Sleeping City, where he will be playing a retired detective reinvestigating an old case to discover the truth before it’s too late.
What's New on HBO Max in September 2022
There's more to HBO Max than just new episodes of House of the Dragon this September. This month, the critical and box office hit Elvis starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks will be making its streaming debut on the service. The Halle Berry and Patrick Wilson-led sci-fi disaster film Moonfall will also be making its streaming debut on HBO Max in the month of September. Several of your favorite comfort shows will be making their way to HBO Max this September, including all eight seasons of The Vampire Diaries, all five seasons of Living Single, all five seasons of Gotham, and new seasons of Impractical Jokers and Young Sheldon. This September will also bring plenty of reality shows from the Magnolia network over to HBO Max including Fixer Upper, Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, and Homegrown.
From 'The Hunt for Red October' to 'U-517': Best Submarine Movies
Submarine movies are an interesting genre. Thanks to their location, primarily on the submarine itself, there’s already an inherent sense of claustrophobia and tension that is unique to the films. The best use this to their advantage — with Wolfgang Petersen's The Boat as a prime example. In these movies, characters aboard contend not only with the stress of being below the water's surface, but also with a unknown undersea terrors or enemy warships intent on their submarine’s destruction. With apologies to The Beatles’ Yellow Submarine, here’s the top of the undersea.
'Yellowstone' Season 5 Teaser Trailer Promises All Will Be Revealed
Paramount Network has released the first teaser trailer for the upcoming premiere of Yellowstone Season 5. The new teaser titled "All Will Be Revealed" is brief at only 15 seconds, but in that brief time we once again meet up with the Dutton Family as they all show the stress brought upon by the explosive Season 4 finale, including Rip (Cole Hauser) getting a gun ready for what's coming. The series makes its return with a two-hour premiere event on November 13.
'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness': Writer Michael Waldron Reveals Post Credit Scene Originally Included Reed Richards
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is a gift that keeps on giving with each rewatch. The Sam Raimi-directed movie is full of Easter eggs, callbacks, high-profile cameos, and numerous pop culture references, and a treasure trove for eagle-eyed fans. Now that the movie has become a cornerstone for...
Savanah Leaf Set to Partner with A24 for Coming-of-Age Story 'Earth Mama'
It was announced today by A24 that the production company is partnering with the music video and documentary director, Olympian, and Grammy nominee Savanah Leaf for her upcoming drama Earth Mama. This coming-of-age feature will mark the 28-year-old former Olympian's directorial debut in a feature-length narrative film based on her own original script.
'The Equalizer' Season 3 Poster Casts Queen Latifah in Shades of Purple [Exclusive]
Collider is proud to present an exclusive new poster for Season 3 of CBS’ The Equalizer, starring Queen Latifah as an ex-CIA agent in search of redemption. The new art comes from French designer Julien Rico and sheds a new kind of light on the series' main cast. In...
Michael Keaton Is Still the Best Batman Thanks to His Take on Bruce Wayne
“Who’s your favorite Batman?” It’s a question that anyone with an interest in film will be familiar with, and it’s a testament to the quality of his cinematic portrayals that there’s still no definitive answer. While it might seem like a waste of the internet’s time to add yet another article to this endless debate, there is one side of the argument that is often overlooked… none other than the man beneath the cape and cowl and without whom the debate would not even exist, Bruce Wayne himself. It’s not surprising that discussions concerning Batman tend to neglect mentions of his secret identity, given that almost everything he’s in emphasizes the caped crusader himself rather than the man underneath, a sentiment that has carried over to his big screen appearances. For every film like Batman Begins or The Dark Knight Rises, where Bruce appears more without the cowl than with it, there are films like The Batman or Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, where the playboy billionaire is very much pushed to the sidelines. Every actor has brought their unique spin to the character, and while some have worked better than others, the title of the greatest Bruce Wayne still firmly belongs to Michael Keaton.
'Look Both Ways': A Film About Wanting to Be Okay
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Look Both Ways.The Netflix film Look Both Ways, directed by Wanuri Kahiu, tells two stories about the same woman. On the eve of her college graduation, Natalie (Lili Reinhart) worries that she may have become pregnant after spending the night with her friend, Gabe (Danny Ramirez). While Natalie sits in the bathroom with her best friend, Cara (Aisha Dee), the film splits into two timelines; one where she's pregnant, and one where she isn't. The audience sees both narratives play out at once, shifting between the Natalie that stayed in Texas to have her baby and the Natalie that went to Los Angeles to pursue an animation career.
'Wednesday' Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in the 'Addams Family' Netflix Series
Wednesday is the latest live-action adaptation of The Addams Family franchise coming to Netflix this fall. While there still isn’t an exact premiere date, it’s almost guaranteed that the Tim Burton series will come out sometime around Halloween. As the director, Burton wanted to make sure that this new series will not be mistaken for a remake or a reboot, but a spinoff that focuses on an entirely new chapter of Wednesday’s life as she grows into adulthood. The main members of the Addams Family are all well-known and beloved, based on the original characters created by Charles Addams. However, this version of Wednesday Addams is much older than when we last saw her as portrayed by Christina Ricci. Now that Wednesday is of high school age, there are bound to be new faces in her life, both friends and foes.
