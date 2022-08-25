“Who’s your favorite Batman?” It’s a question that anyone with an interest in film will be familiar with, and it’s a testament to the quality of his cinematic portrayals that there’s still no definitive answer. While it might seem like a waste of the internet’s time to add yet another article to this endless debate, there is one side of the argument that is often overlooked… none other than the man beneath the cape and cowl and without whom the debate would not even exist, Bruce Wayne himself. It’s not surprising that discussions concerning Batman tend to neglect mentions of his secret identity, given that almost everything he’s in emphasizes the caped crusader himself rather than the man underneath, a sentiment that has carried over to his big screen appearances. For every film like Batman Begins or The Dark Knight Rises, where Bruce appears more without the cowl than with it, there are films like The Batman or Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, where the playboy billionaire is very much pushed to the sidelines. Every actor has brought their unique spin to the character, and while some have worked better than others, the title of the greatest Bruce Wayne still firmly belongs to Michael Keaton.

MOVIES ・ 5 HOURS AGO