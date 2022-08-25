ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bleckley County, GA

travelingmom.com

Best Restaurants in Macon GA for Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner

Disclosure: This post contains affiliate links. If you click through and buy, TravelingMom may receive a small commission at no additional charge to you. Figuring out where to eat trips up many trip-taking families. Happens to you, right? A city in middle Georgia named Macon with lots of music energy, and arts too, provides a new equation: Women-owned restaurants! That’s more fun than standing on the sidewalk reading menus in the window. And it’s a formula far more interesting than relying on reviews. A TravelingMom tried out the concept.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Safety improvements at Macon's Lake Tobesofkee hit snag

MACON, Ga. — In July, Macon-Bibb commissioners announced new safety measures on Lake Tobesofkee. After two deaths this summer, they made it a requirement for parents to watch their children under 14 in the water. They also voted to give the lake's director the ability to make more safety rules enforceable by the county code. They had more plans, like lowering the speed limit for boats on the lake, but those have hit a snag. Mayor Lester Miller says any changes like that need to go through the state.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Criticism erupts after DJ plays 'vulgar' songs at Perry Middle School dance

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Perry Middle School has been at the center of criticism from concerned parents over songs played by the DJ at a school dance. Community members called WGXA about the incident - and callers said the DJ played songs with vulgar lyrics that were not appropriate for students that age.
PERRY, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Hillman gladly shares her experience at South Georgia Tech

AMERICUS – Sherri Hillman of Montezuma, has encouraged others to think about their future and try one of the over 200 associate degree, diploma, and technical certificate of credit programs available at South Georgia Technical College because the faculty and staff are always “Going the Extra Mile!”. “I...
AMERICUS, GA
mercer.edu

For this family, attending Mercer has become a family tradition

When freshman twins Matthew and William Smith started their fall semester classes at Mercer University, they continued what has become a family tradition. Their parents, Dr. Alan Smith and Dr. Susan (Turk) Smith, are both alumni, and their older sister, Emily Smith, is a senior majoring in finance. Their older brother, Harrison, went to West Point.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

'Joy of discovery': Digging up Georgia's past at GCSU

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — When you think of the state of Georgia, prehistoric fossils don't really come to mind. However, experts at Georgia College say creatures like mammoths used to roam our backyards long ago. Al Mead, biology professor and paleontologist at Georgia College, says that their institution has the...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
13WMAZ

Georgia couple celebrates 72nd wedding anniversary

ELKO, Ga. — A sweet couple celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary on Saturday in Elko, Georgia. Jeff Walker says they've stayed strong since when they were first married. Now, they reminisce about the success of their marriage. "I kept seeing this girl peep around the telephone pole. I said...
ELKO, GA
The Georgia Sun

Warner Robins plans property tax increase

WARNER ROBINS — Residents of Warner Robins could see a property tax increase on their next property tax bill. The City of Warner Robins announced its intention to increase the 2022 property taxes it will levy this year by 11.98 percentage over the rollback millage rate for Warner Robins residents living in Houston County and 14.59 percentage over the rollback millage rate for Warner Robins residents living in Peach County.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

Macon local news

