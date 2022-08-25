Read full article on original website
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Collider
13 Completed Movies That Were Never Released, From 'Batgirl' to 'Scoob! Holiday Haunt'
The news of Batgirl getting canned in August 2022 was like a shot heard around the world. The prospect of a $90 million budgeted movie that had already finished shooting just getting set on a shelf somewhere was staggering to consider. Though there haven’t been any other films at that budgetary level that have been shelved after they were nearly finished, though, Batgirl is far from the first movie to finish shooting but never see the silver screen.
Collider
The R-Rated Cut of 'The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies' Completely Changes the Tone of the Movie
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is arriving shortly, making now a great time to look back on one of the weaker entries into the Middle earth saga. Turning J.R.R. Tolkien’s classic children’s novel into an epic film trilogy was never going to be an easy feat. Although it is a prequel to The Lord of the Rings, The Hobbit is not an “epic” in the same sense, nor is it a particularly dense piece of literature. Ironically enough, a 1977 animated film managed to translate the story fairly accurately in less than 90 minutes. That’s a far cry from the nearly ten-hour epic that Peter Jackson delivered.
Collider
'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' Trailer Spotlights Music's Nerdiest Superstar
If you grew up in the 80s, 90s, and into the early 00's then without a doubt you're familiar with the incredibly catchy and often hilarious cover songs of the accordion ace "Weird Al" Yankovic. From spoofing Madonna's "Like a Virgin" into a medical comedy with "Like a Surgeon" to singing "Soon I'm gonna be a Jedi" to the tune of "American Pie," there's very little this lovable weirdo won't make a parody out of. This fall the Roku Channel is taking us inside the wild and whacky world of "Weird Al" with Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. The upcoming film stars Daniel Radcliffe as the titular superstar in some truly uncanny casting.
Collider
How to Watch ‘Love in the Villa’: Where to Stream the Kat Graham / Tom Hopper Romantic Comedy
Nothing is more romantic than the little town of Verona, the birthplace of Shakespeare’s most romantic and tragic love story Romeo and Juliet. It’s also the setting of Love in the Villa, the latest romcom premiering just in time for the end of summer. Directed and written by Mark Steven Johnson, who’s previously done work for Finding Steve McQueen, the movie follows the hopeless-in-love Julie, who’s recently dumped by her fiancé, as she goes on a solo trip to Verona to take a break from all the romantic mishaps in her life. What she doesn’t realize is that her beautiful villa has been double-booked by a handsome British lad called Charlie. It's clear the two don’t share the best of feelings for each other. But when you’re in Verona, love will always prevail.
Collider
'Halloween III: Season of the Witch' Gets 40th Anniversary Collection From Cavity Colors
There are many iconic horror films celebrating their 40th anniversary this year. Films like The Thing and Friday the 13th Part 3 are all 1982 classics that are highly regarded in the genre community. However, arguably the most underrated film of 1982 that has thankfully reached cult classic status since its release is Tommy Lee Wallace’s Halloween 3: Season of the Witch. Now the good folks at Cavity Colors have just unveiled their Season of the Witch 40th Anniversary collection.
Collider
Winnie the Pooh Slashes His Way Out of the Public Domain in First 'Blood and Honey' Trailer
The first official trailer for the bizarre and unexpected horror flick Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey has just been released by Jagged Edge Productions. The film, which is able to exist due to the beloved title character entering the public domain earlier this year, will follow demented versions of Winnie the Pooh and Piglet who seek revenge against Christopher Robin and his friends for leaving them behind.
Ana De Armas Called Out The NC-17 Rating For Her Netflix Marilyn Monroe Movie "Blonde"
"I can tell you a number of shows or movies that are way more explicit with a lot more sexual content than Blonde."
Collider
‘Burial’ Review: Tom Felton and Charlotte Vega Get Let Down By This Tepid Historical Thriller
The experience of watching Burial, a film that grounds itself in the history of the final days of World War II before going in its own direction, is one defined by competing narrative impulses. On the one hand, it ostensibly seems to be about the unlikely bond between the Russian intelligence officer Brana (Charlotte Vega) and local villager Gaunt (Tom Felton), who find themselves aligned in a mission of truth. On the other, it is a thriller that frequently flirts with becoming an out-and-out horror film only to never quite arrive there. The result is a middling work that is occasionally interesting, as we see how it attempts to strike a balance between these two distinct ideas. Regrettably, it ultimately can’t hold itself together when it counts.
Collider
Who Created the Rings of Power? The History of Celebrimbor, Explained
The highly anticipated fantasy series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is Amazon's biggest gamble into original content so far. Although the studio has found success with its adaptations of the Jack Ryan and Reacher franchises, crafting a new series within the world of J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle-earth comes with high expectations. Tolkien’s fans are renowned for their passion, and Peter Jackson’s film trilogy attracted a whole new generation to enter the world of Dwarves, Elves, Orcs, Dragons, and Hobbits.
Collider
'House of the Dragon': Emily Carey Explains Alicent Hightower's Transformation in the Series
House of the Dragon is moving faster than its predecessor. While episode 1 set the stage with patriarchy on display for the upcoming conflict, episode 2 made a time jump of six months, and at the end of the episode, we see Viserys I (Paddy Considine), who is being prodded to remarry, announcing his intention to marry the daughter of his Hand, Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey), who has now risen to prominence. Through the show, we’ll see more of these time jumps as actor Emma D’Arcy will take over the role to portray an older Rhaenrya and Olivia Cooke will take over to play an older Alicent. In a recent chat with the official Game of Thrones podcast Carey, who is playing a young version of Alicent, spoke about the transformation of Alicent from being a naive young girl to a real contender in this game for Iron Throne.
Collider
‘White Noise’ Review: Noah Baumbach’s Satire Is Too Busy For Its Own Good | Venice 2022
Don DeLillo’s classic satirical novel, White Noise, was first published in 1985. Set in a fictional college town, the book used a toxic explosion to explore the oversaturation of news and misinformation, the overindulgent teachings in academia, our over-reliance on pharmaceutical solutions, the fear of chemical consumption in the air we breathe and in foods we eat, and gaslighting, both from a loved one and from the government. When it was written, the wit was a sharp but cutting criticism of the excessive consumerism and the navel-gazing opulence of the Reagan years. And with everything that’s come after the Internet, well, it’s only become even more prescient. Or to put it into pop culture terms, “that gum you like will come back in style.”
Collider
Jonathan Groff & Gina Rodriguez on the Pure Representation of Love in 'Lost Ollie'
From series creator Shannon Tindle (Kubo and the Two Strings, Coraline) and director Peter Ramsey (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) the Netflix limited series Lost Ollie is a four-episode epic adventure across the countryside that a lost toy embarks on, in order to be reunited with the boy who is his best friend. Facing many dangers along the way, the sweet and charming handmade stuffed rabbit named Ollie (voiced by Jonathan Groff) will overcome his fears, as long as they lead him back to young Billy (Kesler Talbot) and the magical bond they share.
Collider
'Vesper': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far
In today's globally integrated community, it can feel easy to get swept up by the unstoppable force of Disney or Netflix in the search for the next film to watch. With so many great movies being produced in countries such as the United States and the United Kingdom, it can often feel comfortable to not tread into unknown waters for many audiences. However, occasionally, a film appears that seems to transcend those subconscious borders many have created in their minds and molds its way into our everyday viewing. Vesper is one such film, having been created as a Belgian/French/Lithuanian co-production and with filming taking place entirely in Vilnius, Lithuania. It is, geographically speaking, new ground for most modern audiences.
Collider
10 Non-American Directors Who Have Directed Hollywood Movies
The heart of the film industry lies in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California. If anyone wants to make it in the film industry, Hollywood is the place to be. Naturally, many directors and scriptwriters have been American due to geographical and cultural reasons, however, Hollywood has become an international sensation that has attracted people who speak different languages and come from different backgrounds, but ultimately share one thing in common: a passion for filmmaking.
Collider
'The Omen' Prequel Casts Nell Tiger Free in Mysterious Lead Role
The Omen's upcoming prequel, First Omen, has its star in Nell Tiger Free. Deadline reports that Free will play the currently-unspecified lead of 20th Century's First Omen, the studio's first theatrical entry in the venerable supernatural horror franchise in over fifteen years; how soon before the original film this prequel will take place, and what characters it will follow, remain under wraps. It will be directed by first-time feature director Arkasha Stevenson.
Collider
'Star Trek: The Next Generation's Original "Lower Decks" Episode Shows a Less Idealized Future
Star Trek: Lower Decks is returning for its third season at the end of the month. The animated sitcom takes a parodic look at life on a Starfleet mission and shows what sort of misadventures the working class crew gets into. When you’re not tasked with one of the primary roles on the ship, there’s not a lot to do in between adventures. This is a great concept for an in-universe series; it’s nice to see Star Trek heroes who aren’t always tasked with saving the Federation and making important discoveries.
Collider
'House of the Dragon' Episode 2 Deals With More Barbaric Traditions
Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 2 of House of the Dragon. In the quietly sinister second episode of House of the Dragon, discussions about the "order of things" served as the driving force of the slow-burn narrative. At the core of this is how there is the persistent belief that kings must marry to continue to create heirs. After all, it is tradition and one mustn’t question that even if it demands doing horrible acts. In this case, it is King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) who is being told over and over again that he must take a new wife following the brutal death of Queen Aemma Arryn (Sian Brooke) in the revealing premiere. Just like what preceded it, both in said premiere and in the main Game of Thrones series, this episode pulled back the curtain on how the true terror of this world comes from the casual way those in charge exercise control over others under the guise of this tradition.
Collider
Queer Vampire Film 'So Vam' Reclaims Monstrosity
Horror has a long and complicated history with harmful coded representations of marginalized communities. Monsters have historically been used as vehicles to convey how embodiments of otherness threaten the status quo. Classic horror cinema largely engaged with themes defined by its monsters that invade "normal" society and threaten the socio-political fabrics that hold them together before being banished or killed. Famously, vampires have often been coded as queer predators whose bite transfers social and sexual deviance unto their unsuspecting victims. Eighteen-year-old trans filmmaker Alice Maio Mackay’s So Vam, now streaming on Shudder, turns the queer history of vampires on its head by using vampirism as a tool of empowerment rather than a malevolent condition. Drawing on the legacy of Universal’s classic monsters, Mackay’s film interrogates the historical correlation between queerness and monstrosity. Instead of succumbing to the shadows, a group of young vampires turn their sights on ridding their communities of bigots by feeding on them. In many ways, So Vam reimagines the capabilities of queer monsters and posits the question of whether embracing the otherness rooted in monstrosity is a bad thing after all.
Collider
'From' Season 2 Adds Nathan D. Simmons, Kaelen Ohm, and More
It looks like From will be claiming a few new residents. Epix has announced additional casting for Season 2 of the network's horror science fiction series, which originally premiered in February. Season 2 of From is expected to begin airing in 2023. Some new additions to the cast include Nathan D. Simmons and Kaelen Ohm, as well as Angela Moore, AJ Simmons and Deborah Grover as series regulars.
