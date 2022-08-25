ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

Comments / 1

Related
MLK50

MLK50 takes break for self-care

Producing radical journalism requires radical action. That includes self-care. To that end, the staff of MLK50: Justice Through Journalism is taking a break this week to rest and regroup. We will return on Sept. 6 and the newsletter will resume Sept. 12. During our downtime our social media will be silent and no stories will be published on our website.
MEMPHIS, TN
MLK50

Memphians reflect on workers’ justice this Labor Day

Memphis in 1968 is a flashpoint. It’s the year two Black men were crushed to death on their jobs as sanitation workers. It’s the year 1,300 Black sanitation workers went on strike, leaving the city to contend with piling garbage and piling demands for justice. It’s also the year Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated at the Lorraine Motel, sparking uprisings across the country.
MEMPHIS, TN
MLK50

With abortion ban days away, clinics prepare to close

This story has been republished with permission from Tennessee Lookout. Read the original story here. Over its 48-year history, CHOICES became the first clinic to provide abortions in Memphis, and now it is the last. On Wednesday, the facility’s staff will treat their final abortion patient just ahead of the state’s total ban.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Shelby County, TN
Government
State
Georgia State
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
County
Shelby County, TN
MLK50

Emergency Rental Assistance ending soon in Shelby County

A program that rescued thousands of Shelby County residents from eviction over the past year and a half is coming to a close. Memphis and Shelby County are nearing the end of their federal Emergency Rental Assistance funds, according to Ashley Cash, director for the Division of Housing and Community Development for the City of Memphis. The joint city-county program is accepting its final round of requests this month, with applications due on Aug. 31.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
MLK50

Only light can do that

At MLK50, we aim for the images we publish to tell as much story as the words we write. In fact, it’s often a writer’s goal to create images with words, for language to contain the layers an image can hold when it captures a moment. Last week,...
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cash Bail#Bail Reform#Politics Courts#Politics Local#Politics State#General Sessions
MLK50

Changes in the bail system seem close, but it’s on the ballot, too

Of all the overlapping issues in Shelby County criminal and juvenile court systems, cash bail may be the closest to seeing some reform with the Aug. 4 election Thursday. For years, legal experts in Memphis and across Tennessee have said the Shelby County court system uses money bail to “set a price tag for your freedom” and regularly targets poor, Black and brown residents.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
MLK50

Before you vote Thursday, consult these cheat sheets

MLK50: Justice Through Journalism is pro-Democracy, which means we’re big fans of voting. Our namesake, after all, called the right to vote one of “the highest mandates of our democratic tradition” in his 1957 “Give Us the Ballot” speech. We see our role as giving...
MEMPHIS, TN
MLK50

Choosing to act this way

I hope, by now, you’ve read Jacob Steimer’s terrific story on the differences in how the six General Sessions Civil Court judges handle eviction cases. It’s my favorite kind of piece because it takes something the average reader isn’t familiar with and makes it relevant. That...
MEMPHIS, TN
MLK50

MLK50

Memphis, TN
784
Followers
489
Post
103K+
Views
ABOUT

MLK50: Justice Through Journalism is a nonprofit newsroom focused on poverty, power and public policy — issues about which Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. cared deeply.

 https://mlk50.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy