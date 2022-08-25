Read full article on original website
MLK50 takes break for self-care
Producing radical journalism requires radical action. That includes self-care. To that end, the staff of MLK50: Justice Through Journalism is taking a break this week to rest and regroup. We will return on Sept. 6 and the newsletter will resume Sept. 12. During our downtime our social media will be silent and no stories will be published on our website.
Memphians reflect on workers’ justice this Labor Day
Memphis in 1968 is a flashpoint. It’s the year two Black men were crushed to death on their jobs as sanitation workers. It’s the year 1,300 Black sanitation workers went on strike, leaving the city to contend with piling garbage and piling demands for justice. It’s also the year Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated at the Lorraine Motel, sparking uprisings across the country.
Long burdened by a coal plant, South Memphis residents say no to coal ash in their backyard
This story was republished with permission from Energy News Network. Read the original story here. Pearl Walker lives right next to the Interstate 55 exit on the south side of Memphis. Every day she watches over 100 rust-red trucks loaded with toxic coal ash from the nearby coal plant barrel past on their way to a local municipal landfill.
With abortion ban days away, clinics prepare to close
This story has been republished with permission from Tennessee Lookout. Read the original story here. Over its 48-year history, CHOICES became the first clinic to provide abortions in Memphis, and now it is the last. On Wednesday, the facility’s staff will treat their final abortion patient just ahead of the state’s total ban.
Emergency Rental Assistance ending soon in Shelby County
A program that rescued thousands of Shelby County residents from eviction over the past year and a half is coming to a close. Memphis and Shelby County are nearing the end of their federal Emergency Rental Assistance funds, according to Ashley Cash, director for the Division of Housing and Community Development for the City of Memphis. The joint city-county program is accepting its final round of requests this month, with applications due on Aug. 31.
Their work helped Mulroy win the DA race. Here’s what they want to see him change first
In a history-making election Aug. 4, residents voted Steve Mulroy to the post of Shelby County District Attorney, the first Democrat in decades to hold the county’s role of top prosecutor. He ousted incumbent Amy Weirich, who had the position for 11 years. Mulroy will be sworn into office...
Longtime Memphis rapper Princess Loko died in obscurity. Will a Beyoncé feature grant her the ‘Renaissance’ she’s overdue?
This profile of Princess Loko was originally published by Scalawag Magazine. For more reporting that explores the intersection of popular culture and justice, sign up for Scalawag’s pop justice newsletter. In May 2020, a woman named Andrea Summers, a mother of three, died in Memphis just two months before...
Only light can do that
At MLK50, we aim for the images we publish to tell as much story as the words we write. In fact, it’s often a writer’s goal to create images with words, for language to contain the layers an image can hold when it captures a moment. Last week,...
Changes in the bail system seem close, but it’s on the ballot, too
Of all the overlapping issues in Shelby County criminal and juvenile court systems, cash bail may be the closest to seeing some reform with the Aug. 4 election Thursday. For years, legal experts in Memphis and across Tennessee have said the Shelby County court system uses money bail to “set a price tag for your freedom” and regularly targets poor, Black and brown residents.
Before you vote Thursday, consult these cheat sheets
MLK50: Justice Through Journalism is pro-Democracy, which means we’re big fans of voting. Our namesake, after all, called the right to vote one of “the highest mandates of our democratic tradition” in his 1957 “Give Us the Ballot” speech. We see our role as giving...
Choosing to act this way
I hope, by now, you’ve read Jacob Steimer’s terrific story on the differences in how the six General Sessions Civil Court judges handle eviction cases. It’s my favorite kind of piece because it takes something the average reader isn’t familiar with and makes it relevant. That...
