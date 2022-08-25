Read full article on original website
“Arroyo Grande Jane Doe” Identified After 4 DecadesTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Henderson, NV
UNLV Football: Rebels start the season strong against Idaho StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Heading to Vegas? This Hotel Shines in the Brightest City in the WorldMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Las Vegas, NV
Landlord Forced Homeless Mother to Sign Sex Agreement In Order to Lease PropertyBriana BelcherLas Vegas, NV
Dollar Loan Center: Bringing a big-time sports feel to HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
news3lv.com
Vertical farm, co-op market imagined for James Gay III Park in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Dominic Patterson has known this community his entire life, spending days of his childhood at the James Gay III Park in the Historic Westside. "I look and there’s just memories here," he said. "Friends, family members, neighborhood all coming downplaying together.”. But now it...
news3lv.com
Michael Shulman shares tips for celebrating Mexican Independence Weekend in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Mexican Independence Weekend is right around the corner, and there is a lot to do in Las Vegas. Man about town Michael Shulman of ShulmanSays.com joined us to talk about how you can celebrate.
news3lv.com
New 50-foot-tall showgirl signs installed on Las Vegas Boulevard
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two brand-new 50-foot-tall showgirls have been installed on Las Vegas Boulevard. The city of Las Vegas says the showgirls will light up for the first time at dusk on Wednesday, Aug. 31, at the corner of Main Street, near The STRAT. YESCO built the signs,...
news3lv.com
Fire reported inside room at Fremont Hotel in downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Several fire engines responded to a report of a fire at the Fremont Hotel & Casino in downtown Las Vegas Wednesday morning. Crews got a call at about 4:55 a.m. about a hotel room fire on the 10th floor, city of Las Vegas spokesman Jace Radke said in an email.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas named #1 Labor Day destination, according to Tripadvisor
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Tripadvisor has come out with a new list of where people plan to travel for labor day weekend, with the number one destination being the one and only Las Vegas!. The company says that most Americans plan to travel between Thursday and September 7th, making...
news3lv.com
Clark County to host 9/11 ceremony in downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Clark County will host a 9/11 memorial event next weekend at the government center in downtown Las Vegas. The event will be held starting at 9:11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11. It will feature the Las Vegas Multiagency Honor Guard and a ringing of the bell ceremony to honor firefighters who gave their lives in the terror attacks.
news3lv.com
'Welcome to Las Vegas' sign goes purple for Overdose Awareness Day
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign will be lit purple Wednesday to mark International Overdose Awareness Day. Clark County commissioners held a ceremony along with representatives from Moms Against Drugs and the Drug Epidemic Awareness Walk Across America. "Drug overdoses are the leading cause...
news3lv.com
Circa Las Vegas launches exclusive 'Vegas Vickie Neon Blonde' beer
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas landmark is getting some new spirit. Circa Las Vegas announced that it's partnering with local brewery Able Baker Brewing Company to create the new beer "Vegas Vickie Neon Blonde." Named for the famous cowgirl neon sign that now stands inside Circa in...
news3lv.com
Sadly, Las Vegas rent prices not expected to drop anytime soon
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Rents across Southern Nevada continue to climb with little hope of a pullback in the coming months. Combined with inflation and higher interest rates, it’s adding additional economic pressure on household budgets. “Rent is probably the single largest expense for anybody at this point,”...
news3lv.com
Visitor from New York wins six-digit jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A woman from New York will be going home with almost $400,000 in her pocket. Lucky Caesars Rewards member Lisa Ferber hit a Mega Progressive Jackpot while playing Three Card Poker at The Cromwell Las Vegas Wednesday morning. MORE ON NEWS 3 | New 50-foot-tall...
news3lv.com
Grab a bite at Wing Zone
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Wing Zone recently opened their flagship location in North Las Vegas. Joining us now with more on what they're serving up are dave Nadkarni and Brelyn Iwasaki.
news3lv.com
Formula One pre-registration sales fund 1 million meals for Nevadans in need
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Just 24 hours after launching its “Priority Interest List” pre-registration, Formula One said it’s raised enough to donate 1 million meals to those in need in Southern Nevada. On Monday, Formula One enabled fans to join the Priority Interest List by donating...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas Ballpark hosting blood donation drive
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Potential donors can "step up to the plate" to give blood at Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday. The American Red Cross of Southern Nevada and the Las Vegas Ballpark are teaming up for a blood donation drive. The drive will take place from 8:30 a.m....
news3lv.com
'Kidult' toys to reduce anxiety
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There's a category of toys that are starting to take the world by storm, it's called "Kidult." Basically, adults are using some toys to reduce anxiety, bond with their children and get some much-needed screen-free time. Joining us with more is toy expert, Amanda Mushro.
news3lv.com
Body of missing North Las Vegas man found north of valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The body of a missing 77-year-old North Las Vegas man was found last week outside of the Las Vegas valley. Clark F. Hall was reported missing from his home on June 18. His family said he had gone out for his regular walk in their neighborhood but didn’t return.
news3lv.com
Nothing Bundt Cakes to celebrate 25th birthday with cake giveaway, online contest
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Popular bakery, Nothing Bundt Cakes, is marking its milestone birthday with fun for all guests and fans of the cakes. On Thursday, September 1, the first 250 guests at each location will receive a free Confetti Bundtlet, the brand’s individually packaged miniature Bundt Cakes.
news3lv.com
Clark County, Las Vegas fire crews respond to fire at coffee roasting building
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Clark County Fire Department and Las Vegas Fire and Rescue units responded to a business fire Tuesday afternoon. The incident happened at around 3 p.m. at a building located near Nellis Blvd and Carey Ave. According to officials, bystanders reported someone inside the structure once...
news3lv.com
Fatal Motorcycle Crashes Up in Clark County
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Deadly motorcycle crashes are rising in Clark County this year. Two motorcycle crashes happened within 24 hours on Monday. One deadly in North Las Vegas and the other in Las Vegas on Bonanza near Pecos that sent the motorcyclist, Don Shumate, 41, to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. While he is still alive, the rising number of deaths this year remains a concern for Erin Breen, the director of the Road Equity Alliance Project at UNLV, which advocates for road users.
news3lv.com
Man listed in Nevada's 'black book' arrested for entering Las Vegas Strip casino
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man listed on Nevada's so-called "black book," a list of people banned from the state's gaming establishments, was arrested after he was spotted inside a Las Vegas Strip casino Monday, according to gaming regulators. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police booked Tasia McDonald Musa, 40, around...
news3lv.com
Former VGK Ryan Reaves visits Boys & Girls Club to celebrate game room donations
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Former Vegas Golden Knight fan favorite Ryan Reaves spent one last day with the kids of Las Vegas before heading to New York to prepare for the upcoming 2022 season. Reaves helped the kids at the James Boys & Girls Club celebrate a game room...
