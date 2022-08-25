Read full article on original website
Sidney Daily News
Bear’s Mill participates in Ohio Open Doors
GREENVILLE — Historic Bear’s Mill will take part in Ohio Open Doors from Sept. 9-18. Visitors can discover Ohio’s heritage Friday Sept. 9, through Sunday, Sept. 18, as historic buildings and places across the state open their doors for tours and events as part of the Ohio History Connection’s annual event.
Sidney Daily News
Bartee to leave Sidney church
SIDNEY — Tim Bartee, the pastor of the Northtowne Church Of God, has been elected to the position of General Overseer of the Church of God, Mountain Assembly (CGMA) by the 115th delegation. The CGMA is a denomination that has its world headquarters in Jellico, Tennessee, and has approximately 100 churches in the United States and over 1,200 churches in foreign countries. The Northtowne Church of God has been a part of the CGMA since its inception in 1928.
Sidney Daily News
#WalkForFreedom set for Oct. 15
SIDNEY — Tens of thousands of people will gather all over the world for fundraising and awareness event called #WalkForFreedom in Saturday, Oct. 15. Walks will take place in hundreds of cities across dozens of nations. The Northwest Ohio Rescue and Restore Coalition will be participating in the Walk...
Sidney Daily News
Campbell and Spivey to wed
FORT LORAMIE — Alyssa Ann Campbell, of Fort Loramie, and Anthony Ray Spivey, of Swanton, announce their plans to wed on Oct. 15, 2022, at The Barn at Walnut Creek in Findlay. The bride-to-be is the daughter of John A. and Toni Campbell, of Fort Loramie. She is a...
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
————— Tramps got into the cellars at the homes of A.L. Marshall and W.R. Wyman, on North Ohio Avenue, last night and carried away a lot of canned fruit and eatables. I.H. Thedieck and son, Frank, leave this evening for Buffalo, N.Y., where Frank will enter Canisius College.
Sidney Daily News
Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County to hold fall memorial service
TROY — Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County invites the community to attend a fall memorial service on Sunday, Sept. 25, at 2 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 W. State Route 185, Covington. Community members, friends and family are invited to enjoy this service in memory of their...
Sidney Daily News
Sidney Municipal Court
SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of July 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:. Tida Bruce Banfield, 46, of Mableton, Georgia, was charged with speeding, $135 fine. Alfred Brandon Woodward, 29, of Brooklyn, New York, was charged with...
Sidney Daily News
Anna Struewing’s chicken and noodles
Last Sunday we had our Struewing Family Reunion. This was the reunion that we established in 1960, when I was just a girl, for the Louis and Anna Struewing family. My grandparents raised nine children and they decided to have a formal reunion — to get everyone together — at least one time a year. That first year, it was at my parents’ house, and I remember how much fun it was to see all my cousins, which I think totaled 29. After that first year, we usually had it at John Bryan Park. We had it in the day lodge on the upper level, and we placed all the food that was carried in on the beautiful long table with the beautiful inlaid wood leaf design in the center of the room. Everyone brought lots of dishes of wonderful food, and my grandmother Anna always made a huge pot of her homemade chicken and noodles. After lunch the kids would go outside and play, and the adults would have a family meeting. It started with a prayer. All new births were announced. Weddings were announced and deaths were announced. After any other family business, the next family in line was nominated to plan the reunion for the next year.
Sidney Daily News
Caregiver Conversations Surrounding Dementia planned
DAYTON – Caregiver Conversations Surrounding Dementia is a free, online workshop from 10-11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, presented by the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter. Registration is required by Sept. 18. Contact Kelsey Haus by email at [email protected] or by phone at 937-341-3020. Details needed for...
Sidney Daily News
City offers free mulch
SIDNEY — The city of Sidney will be offering its fall leaf mulch giveaway on three upcoming Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon at the compost facility at 690 Brooklyn Ave. Mulch is available for those living in Sidney and Shelby County only. The giveaway will be held for Sidney residents only on Sept. 10 and for both Sidney and Shelby County residents on Sept. 17 and 24.
Sidney Daily News
Class of 1957 celebrates 65th reunion
The Sidney High School Class of 1957 held its 65th class reunion Aug. 20 at the Sidney Moose. There were 31 class members in attendance, along with 14 friends or spouses of the classmates. Members of the class traveled from Texas and Indiana to attend the reunion with those who still reside in Ohio,
Sidney Daily News
Correction
The story about a Budweiser Clydesdale horse visiting the Sidney Kroger that was in the Saturday edition of the Sidney Daily News listed the incorrect date for the visit. A Budweiser Clydesdale horse will make a stop at the Sidney Kroger on Sept. 8 from noon to 2 p.m.
Sidney Daily News
Heritage Day celebration planned
MARIA STEIN — The Maria Stein Shrine’s Heritage Day celebration is planned for Sunday, Sept. 18, from 1-5 p.m. The celebration is a free, family-friendly event held annually at the Maria Stein Shrine to help support operating costs. The schedule of events include:. • 1-4:30 p.m.: Quilt Show...
Sidney Daily News
Johnston Farm celebrates 50th anniversary as state historic site
PIQUA — Following brief introductory remarks offered as master of ceremonies by Johnston Farm Friends Council board member Richard Adams, the Piqua Veterans Elite Tribute Squad posted the colors. As the Piqua High School Band’s Director Mitch Mahaney conducted the musicians as they played the Star-Spangled Banner, the audience, appreciative of the large tent that shielded them from the afternoon’s blazing sun, joined in singing the National Anthem.
Sidney Daily News
Getting ready for school
Kim Lindemer, West Liberty, left, a teacher assistant at Whittier Elementary, keeps Lincoln Thompson’s, 3, attention with toy cars and roadways while his parents, Arie and Jami Thompson of Sidney fill out the paper work for preschool. A friend, Jameson Schulze, 2, joins in the activities. Jameson is the son of Jordan and Brandy Schulze of Sidney.
Sidney Daily News
City record
-10:07 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle report in the 2000 block of Michigan Street. -9:22 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 300 block of North Ohio Avenue. -7:06 p.m.: warrant. Travis Wayne Pike, 43, of Sidney, was arrested...
Sidney Daily News
‘Growing Women in Agriculture’ event set
FORT LORAMIE — The Shelby County Growing Women in Agriculture committee is back again with its Empowerment Celebration in 2022. The committee’s goal is to grow women involved in the agriculture community in the area. Since 2007 the number of women in agriculture has increased by 7% in the United States. With this evolving statistic in the industry, many new avenues for our community and state have developed in order to take advantage of these rising agriculture leaders.
Sidney Daily News
The Way International has a busy month
NEW KNOXVILLE — Two new events brought visitors to The Way International. The first event, the “Young Adult Rock,” took place from Aug. 12-14 and focused on young people ages 18-35. More than 400 young adults enjoyed teachings designed for them, Christian music, camping and more. They came from around the United States as well as 10 other countries. Even the rain on Saturday night couldn’t stop them from enjoying a concert punctuated by a fireworks display.
Sidney Daily News
25A, 274 intersection turns into 4-way stop
BOTKINS — The Ohio Department of Transportation is improving safety at the intersection of state Route 274 and County Road 25A in Shelby County, in September. On Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, the intersection of state Route. 274 and County Road 25A in the village of Botkins will be converted to a four-way stop. Currently, the intersection is a two-way stop with County Road 25A traffic having the right-of-way.
Sidney Daily News
‘Unlock LOCA LIVE’ announces 2022-23 season
NEW BREMEN — Lock One Community Arts has selected “Unlock LOCA LIVE” as the theme for their 2022-23 season of performing arts. LOCA, a non-profit organization, was formed in 2001 by three couples with the intent of bringing live professional stage performances to the West Central Ohio region. The group exists through the support of sponsors, season pass holders, ticket sales and contributions from businesses and friends. All activity is governed by an all-volunteer board composed of a dedicated group of local individuals who generously give their time and talents. The support of Lock One is vital to ensure that high quality artistry continues to be provided in the local area.
