aseaofblue.com
Kentucky football’s biggest questions marks entering 2022 season
College football is back as Mark Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats will play their first game this Saturday night against Miami (OH). Stoops is preparing to set a program record for coaching longevity (10 seasons) and wins (61), as well as lead the Wildcats to their second consecutive 10-win season for the first time in program history.
aseaofblue.com
Mark Stoops season-opening press conference
Finally, college football is back for the entire nation. This week, the Kentucky Wildcats’ 2022 season begins when they host the Miami RedHawks inside what’s sure to be an electric Kroger Field crowd Saturday night. Ahead of the game, head coach Mark Stoops held his season-opening press conference...
aseaofblue.com
Monday Headlines: Game Week Edition
There are many things to love about the first weekend in September. Most of us look forward to the three-day weekend or what’s usually the transition to Autumn in the Bluegrass state. There are many things to love about September. However, it’s hard to argue that opening weekend for Kentucky football isn’t atop the list.
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky Dad Podcast with KSR’s Adam Luckett
Football season is officially back and the Kentucky Dad Podcast took full advantage in this week’s episode. Adam Luckett, Kentucky Sports Radio’s in-house football guru, made his first appearance on the show talking football and diapers. Adam and his wife Taylor are brand-new parents after welcoming their son...
Five Freshmen to Start for Kentucky Against Miami (Ohio)
Kentucky football released its first official depth chart of the season on Monday, and while the focus is on who isn't featured, there are a plethora of storylines revolving the makeup of the starters that'll take the field on Sept. 3 against Miami (Ohio). Five freshmen will lineup alongside ...
aseaofblue.com
Where and how to tailgate for a Kentucky football game
There’s no better place to be on Saturday, or Caturdays for that matter, in the fall. This is especially true since Mark Stoops took over and transformed Kentucky into a national brand. Kentucky has one of the best tailgating atmospheres in the SEC and if you haven’t been, just...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky shares hilarious video of actor Steve Zahn filling in for Wildcats OC Rich Scangarello
Kentucky has a new offensive coordinator, Rich Scangarello, this season. For part of a day, the Wildcats had a fill-in OC, Steve Zahn. Zahn, an Emmy-nominated actor and Kentucky fan, gave his best shot at being Mark Stoops’ OC in a hilarious video shared by the team’s official Twitter account:
wdrb.com
7 people shot near Lexington baseball stadium
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating a shooting near Wild Health Field after multiple people were taken to the hospital early Saturday morning, according to a report from Lex 18. A shots fired call came in just before 2 a.m. at 207 Legends Lane, the address for the baseball...
See Inside the Astounding 510-Foot Long Ark Experience in Kentucky
Although the state of Kentucky may be known for its fried chicken, bourbon, Bluegrass music, and horse racing, it is also the home of the largest timber-frame wood structure in the world. Go ahead and add that one to your trivia night repertoire!. Did Someone Say, "Road Trip?" This 510-feet...
953wiki.com
Supporters celebrate passage of bill which bans transgender participation in girls’ sports
This bill was orginally vetoed by Ky Gov Andy Beshear. (Photo Courtesy of Kentucky Today Lawrence Smith) Story Courtesy of our friends at Kentucky Today -FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) --- Supporters held a signing ceremony at the State Capitol on Monday for the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, which passed the 2022 session of the Kentucky General Assembly after lawmakers overrode a veto by Gov. Andy Beshear.
Rescued animals from eastern Kentucky waiting to be adopted
The Lexington Humane Society has just arrived from Floyd County with 23 animals that survived the deadly floods.
Mother Of Missing Kentucky Woman Crystal Rogers Says ‘Justice Is Coming:'
Sherry Ballard says they're waiting on prosecutors to get "on board" a year after investigators found multiple items of interest in a development where prime suspect Brooks Houck built several homes. The mother of missing Kentucky woman Crystal Rogers believes the FBI is nearing the end of their investigation. It’s...
foxlexington.com
University of Kentucky professor wins $600,000 award
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A University of Kentucky professor is the recipient of the National Science Foundations Career Award. Dr. Martha E. Grady was awarded $600,000 for her work on biofilm survival on implant surfaces. According to Grady, a biofilm is a layer of bacteria that sticks to...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Gearbox Manufacturer Invests $5 Million in Kentucky Expansion
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Gearbox and servo maker STOBER Drives is...
spectrumnews1.com
Voter Viewpoints: Economy, abortion key issues for one Kentucky farmer
BLOOMFIELD, Ky. — Leading up to election day, Spectrum News 1 is meeting with voters to hear about the issues they’ll be focused on when they cast a ballot. Spectrum News 1 is meeting with voters to get their perspectives on the issues ahead of the election. Nathan...
foxlexington.com
Celebrating women’s suffrage in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – This year marks the 102nd anniversary of the passing of the 19th Amendment which gave women the right to vote. On Saturday in Frankfort, it was about celebrating the history and how far our nation has come. “So we are celebrating both the history...
WKYT 27
Anderson County Schools releasing students early Tuesday
ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Anderson County Schools will release students early Tuesday. According to a Facebook post, there has been a waterline leak or break that could result in there not being any water at Sparrow Early Childhood Center or Emma B. Ward Elementary School. A Lawrenceburg city official...
Two commonwealth’s attorneys expelled from state prosecutors association
Two commonwealth’s attorneys have been kicked out of the Kentucky Commonwealth’s Attorneys’ Association, a state group representing the prosecutors, following reports of misconduct by the pair. Kentucky Commonwealth’s Attorneys’ Association President Carrie Ovey-Wiggins — the commonwealth’s attorney for the 56th Judicial Circuit serving Caldwell, Livingston, Trigg and Lyon counties — in a statement said information […]
Ford Has So Many Unfinished Trucks It Can Be Seen From Space
It's happening again. Ford trucks are piling up in a holding area at the Kentucky Speedway. We though the microchip shortage was over? The post Ford Has So Many Unfinished Trucks It Can Be Seen From Space appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Franklin County judge rules state revenue department improperly collected medical debt for the University of Kentucky
Judge Thomas Wingate wrote that “the Department of Revenue improperly collected debts of UK HealthCare using impermissible means to collect unliquidated sums.” The post Franklin County judge rules state revenue department improperly collected medical debt for the University of Kentucky appeared first on Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting.
