Lexington, KY

aseaofblue.com

Kentucky football’s biggest questions marks entering 2022 season

College football is back as Mark Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats will play their first game this Saturday night against Miami (OH). Stoops is preparing to set a program record for coaching longevity (10 seasons) and wins (61), as well as lead the Wildcats to their second consecutive 10-win season for the first time in program history.
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Mark Stoops season-opening press conference

Finally, college football is back for the entire nation. This week, the Kentucky Wildcats’ 2022 season begins when they host the Miami RedHawks inside what’s sure to be an electric Kroger Field crowd Saturday night. Ahead of the game, head coach Mark Stoops held his season-opening press conference...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Monday Headlines: Game Week Edition

There are many things to love about the first weekend in September. Most of us look forward to the three-day weekend or what’s usually the transition to Autumn in the Bluegrass state. There are many things to love about September. However, it’s hard to argue that opening weekend for Kentucky football isn’t atop the list.
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky Dad Podcast with KSR’s Adam Luckett

Football season is officially back and the Kentucky Dad Podcast took full advantage in this week’s episode. Adam Luckett, Kentucky Sports Radio’s in-house football guru, made his first appearance on the show talking football and diapers. Adam and his wife Taylor are brand-new parents after welcoming their son...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Where and how to tailgate for a Kentucky football game

There’s no better place to be on Saturday, or Caturdays for that matter, in the fall. This is especially true since Mark Stoops took over and transformed Kentucky into a national brand. Kentucky has one of the best tailgating atmospheres in the SEC and if you haven’t been, just...
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

7 people shot near Lexington baseball stadium

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating a shooting near Wild Health Field after multiple people were taken to the hospital early Saturday morning, according to a report from Lex 18. A shots fired call came in just before 2 a.m. at 207 Legends Lane, the address for the baseball...
LOUISVILLE, KY
953wiki.com

Supporters celebrate passage of bill which bans transgender participation in girls’ sports

This bill was orginally vetoed by Ky Gov Andy Beshear. (Photo Courtesy of Kentucky Today Lawrence Smith) Story Courtesy of our friends at Kentucky Today -FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) --- Supporters held a signing ceremony at the State Capitol on Monday for the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, which passed the 2022 session of the Kentucky General Assembly after lawmakers overrode a veto by Gov. Andy Beshear.
KENTUCKY STATE
foxlexington.com

University of Kentucky professor wins $600,000 award

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A University of Kentucky professor is the recipient of the National Science Foundations Career Award. Dr. Martha E. Grady was awarded $600,000 for her work on biofilm survival on implant surfaces. According to Grady, a biofilm is a layer of bacteria that sticks to...
LEXINGTON, KY
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Gearbox Manufacturer Invests $5 Million in Kentucky Expansion

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Gearbox and servo maker STOBER Drives is...
MAYSVILLE, KY
foxlexington.com

Celebrating women’s suffrage in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – This year marks the 102nd anniversary of the passing of the 19th Amendment which gave women the right to vote. On Saturday in Frankfort, it was about celebrating the history and how far our nation has come. “So we are celebrating both the history...
FRANKFORT, KY
WKYT 27

Anderson County Schools releasing students early Tuesday

ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Anderson County Schools will release students early Tuesday. According to a Facebook post, there has been a waterline leak or break that could result in there not being any water at Sparrow Early Childhood Center or Emma B. Ward Elementary School. A Lawrenceburg city official...
ANDERSON COUNTY, KY
WFPL

Two commonwealth’s attorneys expelled from state prosecutors association

Two commonwealth’s attorneys have been kicked out of the Kentucky Commonwealth’s Attorneys’ Association, a state group representing the prosecutors, following reports of misconduct by the pair. Kentucky Commonwealth’s Attorneys’ Association President Carrie Ovey-Wiggins — the commonwealth’s attorney for the 56th Judicial Circuit serving Caldwell, Livingston, Trigg and Lyon counties — in a statement said information […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WFPL

Franklin County judge rules state revenue department improperly collected medical debt for the University of Kentucky

Judge Thomas Wingate wrote that “the Department of Revenue improperly collected debts of UK HealthCare using impermissible means to collect unliquidated sums.” The post Franklin County judge rules state revenue department improperly collected medical debt for the University of Kentucky appeared first on Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KY

