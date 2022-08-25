Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The San Antonio horse that was honored with a military graveAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
These 3 employers were rated the best to work for in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Police investigating San Antonio high school football teamAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Elon Musk Wants to Connect Two Texas Cities with the HyperloopTom HandyAustin, TX
The 3 richest people in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
KSAT 12
The top 10 commercial San Antonio water users
SAN ANTONIO – The largest consumers of water in San Antonio use an extraordinary amount of water throughout the year — but it is only a fraction compared to residents. According to the Water City SA FAQ section, commercial, industrial, and institutional users account for about 29% of San Antonio Water System usage each year.
KSAT 12
ACS takes in goat found wandering in San Antonio neighborhood
SAN ANTONIO – The Animal Care Services is now caring for a goat that was recently found wandering in a San Antonio neighborhood. In a Facebook post on Tuesday, ACS said a woman found the farm animal dragging a red leash around its neck in the 900 block of West Villaret Boulevard on the South Side.
KSAT 12
San Antonio Country Music Festival is coming to the South Side
SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses. The first-ever San Antonio Country Music Festival is coming...
KSAT 12
Get to know the new reporter coming to KSAT, Allysa Cole
KSAT 12 is adding a new member to its news team in September. 📺. Allysa Cole is making her move to San Antonio from the Rio Grande Valley where she has spent years delivering critical news reports in the South Texas region. I’ve enjoyed getting to know her ahead of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSAT 12
San Antonio International Airport recieves $12.5 million in grants from FAA
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio International Airport received $10 million in grant funding and was awarded an additional $2.5 million as a part of the Airport Improvement Program by the Federal Aviation Administration Tuesday. The program is designed to help airports with the construction of new and improved...
KSAT 12
Texas A&M-San Antonio launches first autism institute in South Texas to provide critical resources in south Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO – Many local families often have difficulty getting access to basic autism services in Bexar County. A new institute at Texas A&M-San Antonio wants to reverse those trends. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that about 1 in 44 children has been identified with Autism...
KSAT 12
Program pays panhandlers to clean parks, connects them with resources
Some cities around the U.S. are paying panhandlers to clean parks instead of standing on street corners and connecting them with resources. Lindsay Cates, a senior planner for homelessness services in Oklahoma City, said the idea to offer a day of paid work to panhandlers came from public outcry after the increased visibility of panhandlers in the area.
KSAT 12
Scobey Complex plans to revitalize the West Side move forward with new developments
SAN ANTONIO – The redevelopment of a historic West Side property is inching closer to reality after an Aug. 23 meeting of the VIA Metropolitan Transit board. Co-founder and partner of the DreamOn Group, Rene Garcia, presented updated plans at the meeting for the redevelopment of the Scobey Complex, a defunct six-building storage center on San Antonio’s West Side. The DreamOn Group, which was founded by Garcia and partner Julissa Carielo, won a bid for the project in 2021.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSAT 12
Overnight fire causes $10K worth of damage to home on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – An overnight fire at a home on the city’s West Side caused more than $10,000 worth of damage to the property, the San Antonio Fire Department said Wednesday. The fire was called in around 1 a.m. at a home in the 700 block of South San Augustine, not far from South General McMullen and Castroville Road.
KSAT 12
New ‘rainbow fentanyl’ trend terrifying for parents, schools
SAN ANTONIO – At first glance, the pills look like candy. However, inside is a substance 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin. Fentanyl is a rising crisis in our country, causing the highest number of overdose deaths and sending numbers to record levels.
KSAT 12
ACS requests 14 new positions to decrease animal overpopulation, increase live release rates
SAN ANTONIO – Animal Care Services is facing higher than normal surrenders, more stray animals, and issues with staffing -- just some of the contributing problems adding to the increase in animal overpopulation in San Antonio. Shannon Sims, the director of Animal Care Services, explained to the San Antonio...
KSAT 12
Burger Boy’s sixth location to open Wednesday in Live Oak
LIVE OAK, Texas – Burger Boy is opening its sixth location on Wednesday. The new location in Live Oak at Pat Booker Road between Loop 1604 and Interstate 35will be Burger Boy’s first restaurant outside the San Antonio city limits, according to a news release. Upon opening, Burger...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSAT 12
Downpours in the forecast for San Antonio this week & Labor Day Weekend
WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY (30% Coverage) Tropical air will be in place, allowing for isolated rain Wednesday and Thursday. It will be very humid. We’ll have a more favorable pattern for scattered rain, so downpours are possible over the holiday weekend. As usual, it won’t be a washout for everyone, but if you do see rain a quick 1-2 inches are possible.
KSAT 12
Proposed apartment complex, new businesses has residents in one Helotes neighborhood concerned about new development
HELOTES, Texas – Plans for a new development in the Helotes area have been granted approvals by the necessary agencies however, there’s a major backup. Residents in Helotes are not on-board and want the proposal dismissed. The development in question is a nearly 300-unit apartment complex and four...
KSAT 12
KSAT VP/General Manager to leave San Antonio to head Graham Media sister station KPRC in Houston
DETROIT – Graham Media Group, the local media division of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC), announced today that Phil Lane has been named Vice President and General Manager of KPRC, the NBC broadcast affiliate television station in Houston. Lane replaces Jerry Martin, who recently announced his retirement after 11...
KSAT 12
Car crashes head-on into VIA bus on Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO – A car crashed head-on into a VIA bus on the city’s Northwest Side early Wednesday morning. The crash occurred just before 6 a.m. near the intersection of Wurzbach Road and Cairo, not far from Evers Road. According to VIA, the bus was traveling westbound on...
KSAT 12
San Antonio police searching for suspect accused in consignment shop burglaries
San Antonio police are searching for a suspect accused in several consignment shop burglaries in San Antonio and other nearby cities. Police said the suspect targets high-end handbags, and he also hit up shops in Olmos Park, Castle Hills and Selma. The man may have a fresh cut on his...
KSAT 12
University Health, Bexar County to offer free flu shots during 4 drive-thru events
SAN ANTONIO – University Health and Bexar County are teaming up to offer free flu shots during drive-through clinics in September and October. The shots will be offered to anyone 6 months and older, but advance registration is required. “The focus on monkeypox and COVID-19 may distract us from...
KSAT 12
Teacher seen speaking to student in video in ‘unprofessional manner’ fired from Edgewood ISD, district says
SAN ANTONIO – Correction: This story was updated to reflect the teacher spoke in an unprofessional manner, not spanked the student. KSAT regrets the error. The Edgewood Independent School District has fired a teacher who was seen in a video speaking to a student in an “unprofessional manner.”
KSAT 12
Fatal shooting in far West Bexar County ruled a suicide, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has ruled a fatal shooting that occurred in far West Bexar County late Tuesday night as a suicide. Deputies were called just after 11 p.m. to a parking lot of a Mr W fireworks stand near Highway 90 and Wt Montgomery Road after receiving word of a shooting.
Comments / 0