WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY (30% Coverage) Tropical air will be in place, allowing for isolated rain Wednesday and Thursday. It will be very humid. We’ll have a more favorable pattern for scattered rain, so downpours are possible over the holiday weekend. As usual, it won’t be a washout for everyone, but if you do see rain a quick 1-2 inches are possible.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO