Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kwayradio.com
The Locker Room on Y99.3
Listen Wednesday night to The Locker Room live from the Waverly Pizza Ranch on Y99.3 from 7:00 to 8:00. Wednesday evening Waverly-Shell Rock coach Mark Hubbard and some of his players will be on and following that coach Jamie Johnson and players from the Denver volleyball program will be on the show.
kwayradio.com
Teen Involved in Bremer Co Crash
The following is from the Bremer County Sheriff’s office:. On August 31, 2022 at approximately 06:30 a.m. Bremer County Dispatch received a 911 call of a personal injury accident at Reed Ave and 140th St. Deputies investigation determined that a 2010 Ford Escape driven by a 14 year old...
kwayradio.com
The Press Box on KWAY Country
Listen Wednesday night to The Press Box live from Joe’s Knighthawks on KWAY Country AM 1470 FM 96.3 from 7:00 to 8:00. In The Press Box your host Scott Suhr will sit down with Wartburg football coach Chris Winter and another Wartburg College coach each week.
kwayradio.com
$2.4 Million Renovation & Expansion Project
The Waverly Public Library will begin a $2.4 million renovation and expansion next summer, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. The project is expected to address an increase in visitors, a change in services and offerings, occasional congestion and noise, and a need for more seating, booths, and computer stations. One part of the project will turn the seldom used southwest patio into a teen technology and youth lounge. The creation of a space for teenagers should help open up space for adult visitors. The project will also add a new quiet den space, children’s area expansion and more computer space, study rooms, and seating. A story tree will be constructed to serve as a focal point for children to gather around for story time and other activities. The project is expected to be funded by $700,000 each from the city, the library’s foundation, and a public campaign. The final $300,000 could come from grants.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kwayradio.com
Wapsie Valley Crushes Oelwein
Tuesday night on Y99.3 the Wapise Valley Warriors swept the Oelwein Huskies on the road. Wapsie Valley won 25-13, 25-14 and 25-10 to move to 9-1 on the season.
kwayradio.com
Weekend Murder
Waterloo Police have made an arrest in a weekend murder, according to KWWL. Police were called to the 200 block of Palmer Drive shortly after noon on Saturday where they found 26 year old Cortavius Benford suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, but died there. An investigation identified 23 year old Savion Wilson as the suspect. He was arrested yesterday and charged with 1st Degree Murder. He was out on bail after being arrested on August 4th for running from police during a traffic stop. Officers found 42 grams of marijuana on Wilson, individually packaged for sale, on that occasion. He is currently being held in the Black Hawk County Jail on a $1 million bond. This is the seventh homicide in Waterloo this year.
kwayradio.com
CF Couple Kidnapped & Tortured Special Needs Man
A Cedar Falls couple have been sentenced for kidnapping and torturing a man with special needs, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 46 year old Donovan Danielson allowed the victim to stay at his home on Iowa Street in November. Danielson accused the victim of taking something from him during his stay. Danielson admitted that he and his girlfriend, 33 year old Nicole Sage, tied the victim’s ankles and wrists to a chair in a second floor bedroom. Danielson then struck him with a hammer multiple times before burning him. Danielson said he did not mean to hurt the man. Sage presented an air gun during the assault. Her attorney argued that she was in an abusive relationship with Danielson and feared for her own life if she did not participate. They both were initially charged with first degree Kidnapping but Danielson pled to second degree Kidnapping and Willful Injury Causing Bodily Injury. He will serve up to 25 years in prison and must serve 17 and a half years before becoming eligible for parole. Sage took an Alford Plea to third degree Kidnapping and will serve up to 10 years in prison with no mandatory minimum.
kwayradio.com
Guilty Plea in Violent Robbery
A Charles City woman has pleaded guilty in a violent robbery, according to KIMT. 39 year old Kathyleen Mason has pleaded guilty to Willful Injury Causing Serious Injury. She admitted to attacking her victim with 41 year old Darius Mason on July 10th. According to court documents the victim was struck several times in the face, head, and lower body with a dangerous weapon. The victim suffered a fractured ankle, a broken nose, and had bruising and swelling on and above their left eye. They were then robbed. Darius Mason has pleaded not guilty to first degree Robbery, Willful Injury Causing Serious Injury, and False Imprisonment. He will go to trial on September 13th. Kathyleen Mason will be sentenced on October 24th.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kwayradio.com
Weapons Charges Against Waterloo Man
A federal grand jury has charged a Waterloo man on weapons charges, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 23 year old Deshaun Jackson was charged with Intimidation after firing a gun on Sunnyside Avenue back on December 1st. That charge was dropped in favor of the federal prosecution, however. He has now been charged with Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm. A .22 caliber pistol and a .40 caliber handgun were found in Jackson’s apartment. He is prohibited from handling firearms due to prior felony convictions for Burglary and Robbery.
Comments / 0