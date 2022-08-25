A Cedar Falls couple have been sentenced for kidnapping and torturing a man with special needs, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 46 year old Donovan Danielson allowed the victim to stay at his home on Iowa Street in November. Danielson accused the victim of taking something from him during his stay. Danielson admitted that he and his girlfriend, 33 year old Nicole Sage, tied the victim’s ankles and wrists to a chair in a second floor bedroom. Danielson then struck him with a hammer multiple times before burning him. Danielson said he did not mean to hurt the man. Sage presented an air gun during the assault. Her attorney argued that she was in an abusive relationship with Danielson and feared for her own life if she did not participate. They both were initially charged with first degree Kidnapping but Danielson pled to second degree Kidnapping and Willful Injury Causing Bodily Injury. He will serve up to 25 years in prison and must serve 17 and a half years before becoming eligible for parole. Sage took an Alford Plea to third degree Kidnapping and will serve up to 10 years in prison with no mandatory minimum.

CEDAR FALLS, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO