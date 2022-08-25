Read full article on original website
MTV’s ‘The Challenge’ Stars Reveal Emotional Comeback in Exclusive Interview
The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards was a big night for more than just this year's winners, nominees, performers, and hosts–but some of the most iconic players from MTV's The Challenge!. We caught up with All Stars 2 Challengers Tina Barta, Yes Duffy, MJ Garrett, and Rachel Robinson–four of...
Alex Rodriguez's $1.5billion deal to buy the NBA's Timberwolves by 2023 'is in jeopardy because the ex-Yankees star is struggling to raise capital since breaking up with Jennifer Lopez, who helped validate him as a businessman'
Alex Rodriguez's $1.5 billion deal to buy the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves is reportedly in jeopardy because the baseball legend is struggling to fund his second payment without his ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez by his side. 'His ability to raise capital went from strong to meaningfully weaker,' one source, who is...
Photos and Videos! See All 11 Acts Performing on Night 4 of ‘America's Got Talent’ Season 17 Live Shows
Night four of the Live Shows for Season 17 of America’s Got Talent will showcase the talents of 11 of the 55 acts selected by judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Sofia Vergara to enter the qualifying rounds for America’s vote. Each week, from those 11...
Reality Stars Cirie Fields, Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick, Janelle Pierzina, and Rachel Reilly Break Down a Chaotic 'Snake in the Grass' Episode
WARNING! The following interview gets into information from this week's episode of USA's Snake in the Grass, including the identity of the snake saboteur. Do not read further if you do not want to be spoiled about the final outcome. The four competitors on this week's Snake in the Grass...
Mayim Bialik Explains What Leads To 'Embarrassing' Moments Hosting 'Jeopardy!'
Jeopardy! hosts Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings have big shoes to fill—and they made it clear that it's not always easy to do so!. Following the untimely death of the legendary Alex Trebek in 2020, the two have been sharing hosting duties for the long-running game show. Executive Producer Michael Davies announced in a statement last month that they will be stepping into the split-duty roles permanently for the show's 39th season come September 2022.
Nate and Logan Come Under Fire for Cheating and Dishonesty in ‘The Bachelorette: Men Tell All’ Hot Seat
Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey mingled with their discarded men on Monday night’s “Men Tell All” special episode of The Bachelorette. And Nate Mitchell, a former member of Team Gabby, faced hard questions following his recent cheating scandal. Season 19 of the show has been the first...
Serena Williams' Daughter Pays Homage to Mom's Career By Sporting This Iconic Look to US Open
Serena Williams' daughter looked even more like her mini-me on the first day of the 2022 US Open thanks to her honorary style choice. Olympia, whose full name is Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., attended day one of the tennis tournament with her father, Alexis Ohanian, and other family to watch her mother play.
Three Brand-New Tribes! Meet the Full Cast of 'Survivor 43'
One year ago, Survivor returned from its first-ever hiatus. The reality TV giant ushered in a "new era," complete with brand-new twists, fewer days, and more deprivation. But now that prospective players have seen what's possibly in store, will the show continue to change things up to keep them on their toes? Or is this a cast that is more ready for "the monster" that is modern Survivor than ever?
Serena Williams plays 2nd seed Kontaveit in US Open Round 2
NEW YORK (AP) — For as long as Serena Williams remains in the U.S. Open bracket, there is one overwhelming question that will hang over the proceedings and help define the moment: Could this be the last chance to watch her play? The second opportunity for spectators to shower Williams with adoration — and for the 23-time major champion to enjoy that outpouring at what she has hinted, but purposely not definitively declared, will be her final tournament — began Wednesday night in Arthur Ashe Stadium, the largest arena in Grand Slam tennis. The opponent this time: No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit, a 26-year-old from Estonia whose current ranking is much better than Williams’ is, but whose career resume lacks so much as one quarterfinal victory at any Slam event. Williams won the first set in a tiebreaker, closing it out with an ace to win it 7-4 and wrap up the set in 1 hour, 3 minutes.
WATCH: Simone Biles Channels Her Inner Talk Show Host With Help From Fellow Olympian Tara Lipinski
In an upcoming episode of the new Snap original series–Daring Simone Biles–that follows the Olympic and World Championship medalist as she takes on all-new risks trying things she's never done before, Simone Biles is challenged to host her very own talk show. As she assumes the role of...
GOAL! Prep for Season 3 of 'Ted Lasso' With 80+ Best Quotes From the Show
Imagine this: it is peak pandemic. You’re baking bread and trying to stay positive amidst a global pandemic that has changed everything and continues to pose a threat to the health and wellness of “normal” life. Enter Ted Lasso. From the time the show premiered until now, it has made a significant impact on viewers, and we have the 80+ best Ted Lasso quotes that prove its cultural influence.
Singer Betty Who Recalls Sweet Story From the First Time She Visited the States
We caught up with the Australian-born singer Betty Who at the 2022 VMAs Red Carpet and she shared the sweetest story right in time for back-to-school season. Back in 2007, the singer-songwriter moved to the United States to attend Interlochen Center for the Arts in Michigan. But before she relocated to the U.S., she first attended an American summer camp.
