Daily Mail

Alex Rodriguez's $1.5billion deal to buy the NBA's Timberwolves by 2023 'is in jeopardy because the ex-Yankees star is struggling to raise capital since breaking up with Jennifer Lopez, who helped validate him as a businessman'

Alex Rodriguez's $1.5 billion deal to buy the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves is reportedly in jeopardy because the baseball legend is struggling to fund his second payment without his ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez by his side. 'His ability to raise capital went from strong to meaningfully weaker,' one source, who is...
Ben Driebergen
Parade

Mayim Bialik Explains What Leads To 'Embarrassing' Moments Hosting 'Jeopardy!'

Jeopardy! hosts Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings have big shoes to fill—and they made it clear that it's not always easy to do so!. Following the untimely death of the legendary Alex Trebek in 2020, the two have been sharing hosting duties for the long-running game show. Executive Producer Michael Davies announced in a statement last month that they will be stepping into the split-duty roles permanently for the show's 39th season come September 2022.
Parade

Three Brand-New Tribes! Meet the Full Cast of 'Survivor 43'

One year ago, Survivor returned from its first-ever hiatus. The reality TV giant ushered in a "new era," complete with brand-new twists, fewer days, and more deprivation. But now that prospective players have seen what's possibly in store, will the show continue to change things up to keep them on their toes? Or is this a cast that is more ready for "the monster" that is modern Survivor than ever?
The Associated Press

Serena Williams plays 2nd seed Kontaveit in US Open Round 2

NEW YORK (AP) — For as long as Serena Williams remains in the U.S. Open bracket, there is one overwhelming question that will hang over the proceedings and help define the moment: Could this be the last chance to watch her play? The second opportunity for spectators to shower Williams with adoration — and for the 23-time major champion to enjoy that outpouring at what she has hinted, but purposely not definitively declared, will be her final tournament — began Wednesday night in Arthur Ashe Stadium, the largest arena in Grand Slam tennis. The opponent this time: No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit, a 26-year-old from Estonia whose current ranking is much better than Williams’ is, but whose career resume lacks so much as one quarterfinal victory at any Slam event. Williams won the first set in a tiebreaker, closing it out with an ace to win it 7-4 and wrap up the set in 1 hour, 3 minutes.
Parade

GOAL! Prep for Season 3 of 'Ted Lasso' With 80+ Best Quotes From the Show

Imagine this: it is peak pandemic. You’re baking bread and trying to stay positive amidst a global pandemic that has changed everything and continues to pose a threat to the health and wellness of “normal” life. Enter Ted Lasso. From the time the show premiered until now, it has made a significant impact on viewers, and we have the 80+ best Ted Lasso quotes that prove its cultural influence.
Parade

Parade

