Bremerton, WA

'Grease log' blamed as another spill spews sewage into Oyster Bay

By Josh Farley, Kitsap Sun
Kitsap Sun
Kitsap Sun
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GBLl6_0hVCGBIw00

BREMERTON — A hefty "grease log" clogged the city's sewer system at Madrona Point Wednesday, spewing about 6,000 gallons of sewage into Oyster and Ostrich bays.

Bremerton Public Works crews responded to a seeping manhole cover in the beach about 10 a.m. They were able to deduce that a mass of grease some three to four feet long was obstructing a sewer pipe, according to Public Works Director Tom Knuckey.

Using a chemical treatment, they were able to break up the clog in under two hours. But the Kitsap Public Health District said during that time around 6,000 gallons made it into the local Puget Sound bays, spurring the agency to issue a no-contact advisory for the local waterways that runs through Aug. 30.

Sewer systems around the world are frequently plagued by grease clogs. Perhaps the most famous in recent years was London, England's "fatburg," a 130-ton mass of grease and sanitary products. Knuckey said that while public works crews are vigilant about checking the system for clogs, they'll be performing even more frequent inspections in the wake of this spill.

"Grease causes us problems everywhere," said Knuckey, who added the city plans outreach to remind residents that grease should never be discarded into the sewer system.

Hood Canal has the wrong name:A North Kitsap woman wants to change that

The Madrona Point spill came near a pump station not known for having grease clogs. Knuckey said the frequency of problems could be explained as simply as the age and how the system was designed — many sewer lines are more than 50 years old — and whether or not residents in the area tend to make and consume greasier food.

Crews remained in the area Thursday working to repair the breached manhole cover in the beach.

It's the second spill Bremerton officials responded to in a week's time. About 3,600 gallons of sewage was discharged in Oyster Bay Aug. 17 when a lateral cap was removed on a sewer line in the beach to perform an inspection but the cap was not replaced. When crews flushed the beach line, it pushed sewage into the sound.

Also this week, Kitsap County Public Works responded to a spill off Chico Way near Silverdale. Corrosion in a pipe that had recently been cleaned was blamed for a break that dumped sewage onto nearby properties and into Dyes Inlet.

Bremerton officials are working to remove beach sewer lines, many of which were installed in the 1970s, in areas around the city. The beach lines can be problematic because crews can not access them at high tides. A $7.5 million project begun in 2021 has replaced the beach main with grinder pumps and a new mainline for Oyster Bay shoreline residents on Shorewood Drive and Kitsap Way.

Knuckey said other projects totaling some $20 million will continue around the Oyster Bay and other parts of the city through 2028.

The health district's no-contact advisory for Oyster Bay and Ostrich Bay asks that residents avoid touching the water there; if exposed, they advise to immediately wash off with soap and clean water.

