Man arrested for burglary and stabbing in west central Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department (SPD) said they arrested a man who broke into an apartment and stabbed a family member on Sunday night. 49-year-old Cameron StandingRock was arrested for first degree burglary and first degree assault on Monday. SPD said they responded to a stabbing at the 800 block of N Summit Parkway in west central Spokane at around 6:30 on Sunday night. When officers got there, they found a man with multiple stab wounds. The victim is expected to be okay. SPD said during the investigation they learned StandingRock arrived at the apartment with a knife, barged in and told the victim he was going to kill him before stabbing him. Police say StandingRock left in a car before officers got to the scene. Officers say they learned StandingRock’s location the next day and after some surveillance, arrested him. Right now, StandingRock is in the Spokane County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
Man wanted in shooting near Riverfront Park arrested
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department (SPD) said in partnership with the Portland Police Bureau, they arrested the man who allegedly fired shots at Riverfront Park earlier this month. 26-year-old Matthew Brumfield was arrested in Portland, Ore. on Aug. 26. Right now, Brumfield is set to be extradited...
Suspect found inside home wearing victim’s clothes, jewelry
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) said 31-year-old Shawn Lamere has been booked in the Spokane County Jail for burglary after being found in a victim’s home wearing their clothes and jewelry. According to SCSO, deputies arrived to a gated home near North 5...
Accused road rage shooter pleads not guilty to murder, drive-by shooting charges
SPOKANE, Wash. – Treven Lewis, accused of a road rage shooting on I-90 in July entered a not guilty plea to all counts in Spokane Superior Court. He is facing second-degree murder, drive-by shooting and unlawful possesion of a firearm. Last Updated August 30 at 11:00 a.m. The Spokane...
Former Spokane police officer found guilty of 2 counts of rape
SPOKANE, Wash. – Former Spokane Police Department officer Nathan Nash has been found guilty by a jury of two counts of rape. Nash has also been found not guilty on one additional count of rape and not guilty of unlawful imprisonment. According to court documents, two women accused Nash...
Crash at 2nd and Maple causes traffic jam
SPOKANE, Wash. – A crash at the intersection of Second and Maple in downtown Spokane is causing significant backups. Cars are held up all the way to the Maple Street Bridge. This is a developing story, check back here for updates. FOX28 Spokane©
Court documents: Woman assaulted while walking Centennial Trail had seen suspect before
SPOKANE, Wash. – The woman who reported being strangled and fighting for her life while on her morning walk down the Centennial Trail Wednesday had seen the suspect before, according to court documents. The victim told police she had been walking near the area of Ohio Ave. and Nettleton...
Four ill kittens left abandoned in Kootenai Humane Society parking lot
HAYDEN, Idaho – Four ill kittens were dropped off in the middle of the night at the Kootenai Humane Society last Tuesday and now the kittens are being treated at a foster home. Whoever did this could face animal cruelty charges which carry a maximum of six months in...
Man arrested for burglary and lying about his identity to deputies
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a man trying to break into storage crates at a construction site early Tuesday. 36-year-old Andrew J. Holstad was charged with second degree burglary, criminal impersonation, possessing burglary tools and making false statements to a public servant.
Family of 17-year-old victim of early morning Trent crash prepares to say goodbye to their favorite girl
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – In the blink of an eye, a family’s life was changed forever early Tuesday morning. 17-year-old Kiersten Noel is on life-support at Sacred Heart Medical Center, as her family waits by her side. “Her brain injury is too far that we have to let...
Two teenagers in serious condition after crash with dump truck on Trent
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Reports from the scene of the crash say an SUV with two underage people inside turned left in front of the dump truck. The two SUV passengers were taken to the hospital in serious condition. The truck driver was not injured. WSP said the rising...
Crews mopping up brush fire near Browne’s Addition, might’ve been started by railroad line
SPOKANE, Wash. – Crews are now mopping up a brush fire near Browne’s Addition between 8th and 10th avenue. Fire officials told KHQ homes were originally threatened, but a quick response knocked that threat away. No structures were damaged, but preliminary information makes officials believe the fire could’ve...
Crews responding to 10-20 acre wildfire near Downs Lake south of Tyler
TYLER, Wash. – Crews are responding right now to a wildfire near Martin Road north of Downs Lake to the south of Cheney and Tyler. Spokane Fire District #3, the Department of Natural Resources and Lincoln County fire officials have been dispatched. Right now, the fire is burning 10-20...
Stevens County fire crews responding to brush fire northeast of Spokane
STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. – Stevens County Fire District #1 reports a brush fire northeast of Spokane on Weaver Way. Fire crews responded to reports of a garage and chicken coop potentially on fire, along with extension into the surrounding wildland, just after 8 p.m. Monday night. Several callers also reported a large, visible cloud of black smoke.
Firefighting equipment stolen off of DNR truck assigned to wildfire north of Government Way
SPOKANE, Wash. – Firefighting equipment and personal gear was stolen off of a truck belonging to the Department of Natural Resources, according to Spokane County Fire. The crew was working on cleaning up the Palisades Fire north of Government Way which sparked last Friday. Fire crews are asking anyone...
Fish and Wildlife wait to capture small bear in tree a mile west of Brentwood Elementary
MEAD, Wash. – Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) officers are monitoring a young black bear that was spotted near the Fairwood Pool Wednesday morning before climbing up into a tree. The bear is currently hanging out on private property in the area of Waikiki Road. WDFW said they have a trap set below the tree and are betting on the bear coming down as the day gets hotter.
Some evacuations lifted for brush fire west of Airway Heights
SPOKANE, Wash. – A brush fire of of US-2 near Reardan began just before 5 p.m. on Sunday evening. The blaze is estimated to be 20 acres in size, and forward momentum has been stopped, according to Department of Natural Resources (DNR) PIO, Guy Gifford. Multiple agencies responded to...
Brush fire threatens buildings west of Airway Heights, level 3 evacuations issued
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – A brush fire is threatening structures in the Deep Creek area along US-2, just west of Brooks Road, according to Spokane County Fire District (SCFD) 3. Level 3 evacuations have been issued for residents in the area: north to Sprague, south to US-2, west to...
Cause determined of Hatch Road wildfire
SPOKANE, Wash. – In a press conference on Monday, Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer provided updates on recent wildfires in the area, including the between Hatch and Paradise on SR-195 which was reported on Aug. 17. According to Schaeffer, the brush fire was caused by someone’s brakes. The fire...
Brush fire west of Airway Heights burns estimated 109 acres, some evacuations lowered as crews establish perimeter
SPOKANE, Wash. – According to most recent estimates, the Deep Wood fire, reported just before 5 p.m. on Sunday evening, has covered 109 acres west of Airway Heights. Firefighters have worked hard to control the brush fire and now report the perimeter is 98 percent lined, with the fire itself zero percent contained.
