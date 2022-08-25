ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Need to order flowers? Here's some local places in Shreveport where you can get them

By Meredith G. White, Shreveport Times
 6 days ago
Whether it's someone's birthday, a special occasion or "just because", there's nothing quite like getting flowers from a loved one to brighten your day.

Here are a few places to buy flowers for all occasions that service the Shreveport and Bossier areas.

Flower Power

This family-owned and operated flower shop is committed to offering the finest floral arrangement and gifts with friendly and prompt service.

The large inventory of fresh flowers allows them to provide an array of services including contemporary and traditional arrangements, high-style floral arrangements, silk arrangements, dried floral arrangements, weddings, funerals and more.

Flower Power is located at 3803 Youree Dr. in Shreveport, serves the Shreveport and Bossier areas and is open Monday - Friday 8 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

To see the full list of services, order online and more, visit the Flower Power website.

LaBloom

Votes the best florist in Shreveport / Bossier, LaBloom is a full-service florist that delivers professional service and high-quality florals and gifts.

The inventory allows them to create beautiful arrangements for any occasion including funerals, weddings, proms, birthdays and more in addition to seasonal home decor and gifts.

LaBloom is located at 7230 Youree Dr. Ste. 106 in Shreveport and is open Monday - Friday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

To see the complete list of services, order online and more, visit the LaBloom website.

Summerlin Florist

Summerlin Florist has served Shreveport and Bossier City since 1947 and offers a large selection of fresh florals, house plants and unique gifts for any occasion.

Summerlin offers a variety of options like classic bouquets for birthdays and special occasions as well as wreaths to welcome home a new baby, plants, goodie baskets, and arrangements for funerals, weddings and more.

Summerlin Florist is located at 6401 Line Ave. Ste. 3 in Shreveport and is open Monday - Friday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

To see the complete list of services, order online and more, visit the Summerlin Florist website.

Meredith G. White is the arts and culture reporter for the Shreveport Times. You can find her on Facebook as Meredith G. White, on Instagram and Twitter as @meredithgwhite, and email her at mgwhite@gannett.com.

ABOUT

shreveporttimes.com is the home page of Shreveport Louisiana with in depth and updated Shreveport local news.

 http://shreveporttimes.com

