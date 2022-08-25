Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
Osseo-Fairchild Schools: New Normal, New Opportunities
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Dealing with the pandemic the past two years has been challenging for students, parents and the staff in school districts all across Wisconsin. For Osseo-Fairchild schools, they enter a new school year with a fresh outlook on the future for their students. A new normal, with new opportunities.
WEAU-TV 13
Colfax School District: Together Everyone Accomplishes More
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - “Together, everyone, accomplishes, more. And that is our motto moving forward.”. For Colfax superintendent Bill Yingst, this is his 30th year in Vikings Country. Entering a new school year, Yingst wants teachers, staff, and of course the students to push the theme, ‘One Team’ every chance they get.
WEAU-TV 13
Fall Creek School District heads back to school on September 1st
FALL CREEK, Wis. (WEAU) - A new school year is an exciting time for students and staff. Many have been educators for a long time and still get those first day of school butterflies. The Fall Creek School District is gearing up to welcome students back for the 2022-2023 school...
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa Falls school district holds forum at Chi-Hi focused on crisis situation response
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Parents came out to Chippewa Falls High School Monday night to hear from police on how they would respond to a critical situation. The forum had representatives from the Chippewa Falls police and fire departments as well as from other local schools to discuss what the plan would be if a crisis like an active shooter event were to happen.
WEAU-TV 13
Trinity Equestrian Center celebrating 20 years
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Trinity Equestrian Center is celebrating 20 years with a weekend of events. A Family Fun Fest is September 10 from noon-4pm at the center, with horse rides, inflatables, cow poke lunch and more. On September 11, Horsepower for Trinity will be held with a special...
WEAU-TV 13
New bank to open in Lake Hallie
LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) -Work on a new bank in Lake Hallie is underway. Nicolet National Bank which is based more in the eastern half of Wis., is expanding west. Nicolet officially merged with Charter Bank on Monday, and the merger set the stage for a new bank to be built near Walmart in Lake Hallie.
WEAU-TV 13
History and Hayrides
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley Museum and Connell’s Family Orchard are joining forces for “History and Hayrides, Thursday, September 8. The event runs from 5:30 to 8 p.m. You can enjoy dinner, Connell’s apple pie, learn about Little Ireland, and stay for the fireworks.
WEAU-TV 13
The annual Buckshot Run for Special Olympics Wisconsin is returning to Carson Park
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For four decades, the Buckshot Run has been raising money for Special Olympics Wisconsin. The annual run is returning to Carson Park with a 2-mile corporate run on August 30th and a 2-mile and 5-mile run on Saturday, September 3rd. There will also be a kid’s dash.
WEAU-TV 13
TRACY KENNEDY
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Tracy Kennedy for the Sunshine Award. Tracy is chaplain at Mayo Clinic Health System – Osseo. She has the biggest heart and does such great work for the patients. She recently reached out to a celebrity who was a favorite of a patient, as the patient was unable to attend thier event. The patient then received a phone call from the manager of the celebrity. The patient was so thrilled! There were tears all around. Tracy is truly a gift.
WEAU-TV 13
Opioid overdose prevention workshop in Altoona
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -According to Eau Claire City-County Health Department, Aug. 31 is International Overdose Awareness Day. According to a media release from Eau Claire City-County Health Department, in honor of International Overdose Awareness Day, the Eau Claire City-County Health Department and the Alliance for Substance Misuse Prevention encourage the public to attend an upcoming workshop to learn more about opioid use, overdose prevention, as well as local support groups and resources.
WEAU-TV 13
PATTY KORINEK
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I want to nominate Patty Korinek for the Sunshine Award. Patty is disabled and has limited income yet still manages to go out of her way to help her neighbors by making them desserts, helping with rides, etc. She has major back problems, yet still helps everyone, then tries to make it to Eau Claire on weekends to see family and help them. She is a blessing to be around. She never gets credit or appreciation like she deserves. She brightens the day and deserves to be recognized. I love and admire her immensely.
WEAU-TV 13
One man in custody following standoff in Menomonie
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - One man is in custody following a standoff in Menomonie. According to a press release, the Menomonie Police Department with assistance from the Eau Claire Regional SWAT Team attempted to serve a search warrant at the home of Michael Polzin in the 1800 block of 5th Street West.
WEAU-TV 13
One suspect in custody after fleeing police, jumping in the Chippewa River
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One man is in custody after a lengthy negotiation on the banks of the Chippewa River. 21-year-old Curtis Daniels was taken into custody early Wednesday morning. The Eau Claire Police Department says officers were first called to an incident at the Beacon House around midnight...
WEAU-TV 13
Trempealeau County horse confirmed with West Nile Virus
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -State of Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection confirms that an “unvaccinated yearling Standardbred gelding” in Trempealeau County has tested positive for West Nile Virus. According to a media release from State of Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection it is...
WEAU-TV 13
Man dies in Rusk County ATV crash Monday
TOWN OF ATLANTA (Rusk County), Wis. (WEAU) - A man is dead after an ATV crash on Monday in Rusk County. According to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, Jay Holcomb of Bruce was pronounced dead at Marshfield Medical Center in Rice Lake after being pinned under his ATV. First...
WEAU-TV 13
1 firefighter hurt after structure fire in Rice Lake
RICE LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) -One firefighter is hurt after a structure fire in Rice Lake Sunday. According to a media release from Rice Lake Fire Department, around 6:40 p.m. on Aug. 28, Rice Lake Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at 2173 21 1/8 Street in the Township of Rice Lake.
WEAU-TV 13
5 people hurt after crash involving camper near Cumberland Sunday
CUMBERLAND, Wis. (WEAU) - Five people are hurt after a crash involving two trucks and a camper being towed by one of the trucks Sunday morning near Cumberland. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department said in a release that the crash, which happened at the intersection of County Highway P and 19th Avenue south of Cumberland at 11:03 a.m. on Sunday, was caused by the driver of a truck going through a stop sign and crashing into a truck towing a large camper.
WEAU-TV 13
2 people charged with fraud, identity theft in Eau Claire County
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are charged with financial fraud and identity theft in Eau Claire County after a string of unauthorized purchases using cards illegally obtained in transactions worth over $10,000, according to the Augusta Police Department. According to a release by the Police Department, 48-year-old Carrolee...
WEAU-TV 13
Not guilty plea entered for man charged in homicide/arson, victim named
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)- On Wednesday authorities identified the victim as 55-year-old Lynn Smith of Chippewa Falls. CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A Chippewa Falls man charged with killing a woman and starting a house on fire has a not guilty plea entered on his behalf. 58-year-old Scott Vaningan appeared in...
WEAU-TV 13
Teen charged in Lily Peters death to waive prelim
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -The attorney for the teenager charged in the homicide of 10-year-old, Lily Peters, says his client plans to waive his right to a preliminary hearing Thursday. The hearing is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. in Chippewa County Court. A preliminary hearing is when the judge decides if...
