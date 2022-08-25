ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainfield, NJ

NJ Transit train strikes, kills pedestrian in Plainfield

By Suzanne Russell, MyCentralJersey.com
 6 days ago
PLAINFIELD – One person died after being struck by an NJ Transit train near a city bridge Thursday morning.

The person's name was not released and remains under investigation, according to an NJ Transit spokesman.

Around 8:54 a.m., Raritan Valley Line train 5413 struck and fatally injured a male pedestrian near the Grant Avenue bridge in Plainfield, according to NJ Transit.

The train had departed Newark Penn Station at 7:59 a.m. and was scheduled to arrive in Raritan at 9:08 a.m.

Rail service was suspended in both directions between Plainfield and Dunellen but has since resumed.

There were no reported injuries to the 20 customers and crew members on board.

The incident is under investigation by New Jersey Transit police.

Email: srussell@gannettnj.com

Suzanne Russell is a breaking news reporter for MyCentralJersey.com covering crime, courts and other mayhem. To get unlimited access, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

