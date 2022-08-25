Read full article on original website
Biden's Student Loan Relief Plan Doesn't Address Negative Impacts Of US 'War On Drugs': AP
When announcing his proposal to forgive federal student loans, President Joe Biden said the intention was to help minimize the racial wealth disparity in the U.S. However, one important detail regarding a crucial component of the plan wasn't mentioned at the time: loan forgiveness for convicted drug offenders who were denied federal financial aid, including Pell Grants.
Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September
Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
