Oklahoma State

Oklahoma AG releases guidance clarifying State abortion laws

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor released a guidance document for law enforcement on abortion, saying the ongoing campaign by the abortion industry is confusing and misleading the public about the state's abortion laws. O'Connor said the abortion industry is causing confusion about abortion laws ever...
Pike Off OTA group protests outside of Gov. Stitt's fundraising luncheon

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Pike Off OTA group continued their fight against the Access Oklahoma Project on Tuesday. Protestors held a rally outside of the Association of Oklahoma General Contractors, where there was a fundraising luncheon for Governor Kevin Stitt. The fundraising luncheon for Stitt was disrupted by...
Report: Electricity prices rising faster in Oklahoma than any other state

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A recent report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration paints a painful picture for Oklahoma. The report reveals that Oklahoma's electricity prices are climbing at the fastest rate in the nation. From June 2021 to June 2022, electricity prices climbed from 7.3 cents per kilowatt hour to 10.87 cents per kilowatt hour across all sectors.
How to apply: Student loan forgiveness opens in early October

(WSET) — After the President's announcement on student loan forgiveness, you may be wondering, when and where can I apply for the relief?. Well, Delegate Sam Rasoul, who represents Virginia's 11th district, shared that information on Tuesday to Facebook. Rasoul said the Education Department will release the application for...
Oklahoma gets federal grant to plug orphaned wells

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Department of the Interior is giving Oklahoma $25 million to protect communities from hazardous oil and gas wells. An orphaned well is a long-abandoned oil or gas well that hasn’t been permanently plugged. They haven’t been used in years, but they could still be put back into production.
Morning Milestone: Back To School Time

We're giving big shout outs for Xander. They're going back to school, so from your family and us on Living Oklahoma have a wonderful school year Xander. If you have a Milestone share it. Just send it to our email at LivingOk@okcfox.com and put Morning Milestone in the subject line.
Cimarron Turnpike begins transition to PlatePay/cashless tolling

STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) began transitioning the US-412/Cimarron Turnpike to PlatePay/cashless tolling in between Stillwater and Tulsa as of Tuesday. Moving to cashless tolling this week is expected to help alleviate Game Day traffic congestion ahead of Thursday's Oklahoma State University's first home football...
OHP reminding public to act responsibly this Labor Day Weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — With Labor Day weekend approaching, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol is wanting to remind citizens to celebrate the long weekend responsibly. During the 2021 Labor Day weekend, there were a total of 479 crashes in the State of Oklahoma, OHP said. Out of these, 11 were fatal, resulting in the deaths of 12 people. OHP said at least two out of the 11 fatal crashes were related to alcohol and drug use.
Growing Oklahoma: Fall Planting

We've got fall on our minds and so does your garden. Now is the perfect time to tackle lawn and gardening sprucing. Horticulture Educator Josh Campbell with OSU County Extension shares how to plant and grow food this time of year. And why it's the perfect time to get your yard in shape for next year.
