Oklahoma teachers weigh legal protection options in the aftermath of book bans
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — State Superintendent candidate, Ryan Walters, took to social media to ask the State Board of Education to revoke the license of a teacher who resigned after sharing a QR code to "books unbanned" with her students. This comes as more teachers across the state...
Secretary of Education threatens to reject federal funds going towards OK public schools
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The governor's Secretary of Education Ryan Walters says he wants to reject any federal dollars that go to public education in the state, if it doesn't live up to what he says are Oklahoma values. Fox 25 spoke with Walters, and he said nothing is...
Goodbye, paper and fax machines: OSDH approved to use ARPA funds to update medical records
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — It's 2022 and the Oklahoma State Department of Health is still keeping paper medical records and faxing them to health facilities that request them. OSDH had submitted a request for $26 million in ARPA (pandemic relief federal funds) funding to update its health record system and bring it into the 21st century.
Oklahoma AG releases guidance clarifying State abortion laws
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor released a guidance document for law enforcement on abortion, saying the ongoing campaign by the abortion industry is confusing and misleading the public about the state's abortion laws. O'Connor said the abortion industry is causing confusion about abortion laws ever...
Pike Off OTA group protests outside of Gov. Stitt's fundraising luncheon
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Pike Off OTA group continued their fight against the Access Oklahoma Project on Tuesday. Protestors held a rally outside of the Association of Oklahoma General Contractors, where there was a fundraising luncheon for Governor Kevin Stitt. The fundraising luncheon for Stitt was disrupted by...
Community Cares Partnership rental assistance application closing September 1
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — At 11:59 tonight, the Community Cares Partnership applications that offer rental assistance will close for the first time since they opened during the heart of the pandemic. The application does close on Aug. 31, but that does not mean that those currently receiving help will...
Report: Electricity prices rising faster in Oklahoma than any other state
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A recent report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration paints a painful picture for Oklahoma. The report reveals that Oklahoma's electricity prices are climbing at the fastest rate in the nation. From June 2021 to June 2022, electricity prices climbed from 7.3 cents per kilowatt hour to 10.87 cents per kilowatt hour across all sectors.
How to apply: Student loan forgiveness opens in early October
(WSET) — After the President's announcement on student loan forgiveness, you may be wondering, when and where can I apply for the relief?. Well, Delegate Sam Rasoul, who represents Virginia's 11th district, shared that information on Tuesday to Facebook. Rasoul said the Education Department will release the application for...
Oklahoma gets federal grant to plug orphaned wells
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Department of the Interior is giving Oklahoma $25 million to protect communities from hazardous oil and gas wells. An orphaned well is a long-abandoned oil or gas well that hasn’t been permanently plugged. They haven’t been used in years, but they could still be put back into production.
Morning Milestone: Back To School Time
We're giving big shout outs for Xander. They're going back to school, so from your family and us on Living Oklahoma have a wonderful school year Xander. If you have a Milestone share it. Just send it to our email at LivingOk@okcfox.com and put Morning Milestone in the subject line.
Cimarron Turnpike begins transition to PlatePay/cashless tolling
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) began transitioning the US-412/Cimarron Turnpike to PlatePay/cashless tolling in between Stillwater and Tulsa as of Tuesday. Moving to cashless tolling this week is expected to help alleviate Game Day traffic congestion ahead of Thursday's Oklahoma State University's first home football...
OHP reminding public to act responsibly this Labor Day Weekend
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — With Labor Day weekend approaching, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol is wanting to remind citizens to celebrate the long weekend responsibly. During the 2021 Labor Day weekend, there were a total of 479 crashes in the State of Oklahoma, OHP said. Out of these, 11 were fatal, resulting in the deaths of 12 people. OHP said at least two out of the 11 fatal crashes were related to alcohol and drug use.
Oklahoma State Fire Marshal's office provides update on hand sanitizer fire
The Oklahoma State Fire Marshal's Office provided an update on a recent hand sanitizer fire on Tuesday. The fire broke out at a manufacturing building in Chickasha on August 7. "The Oklahoma State Fire Marshal’s Office is working to determine the origin and cause of the fire along with several...
"They don't see us as veterans": New funding would help with healthcare for National Guard
More than $22 million was approved Wednesday to help create a holistic health facility for military and first responders. The funding, requested by the Oklahoma Military Department, was approved by the Joint Committee on Pandemic Relief Funding. It still needs to be approved by the full House and Senate. Oklahoma...
Stillwater man running to raise pandemic awareness struck by truck in Texas
AMARILLO, Texas (KOKH) — A Stillwater man who is running across the country to raise awareness about those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic was struck by a truck in Texas. Grady Lambert was running on a service road on Sunday afternoon when he was struck by the truck, his...
Growing Oklahoma: Fall Planting
We've got fall on our minds and so does your garden. Now is the perfect time to tackle lawn and gardening sprucing. Horticulture Educator Josh Campbell with OSU County Extension shares how to plant and grow food this time of year. And why it's the perfect time to get your yard in shape for next year.
Oklahoma inmate featured in Netflix docuseries not getting out of prison
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma inmate featured on the Netflix docuseries "The Innocent Man" will not be getting out of prison. The Oklahoma Court of Appeals reinstated Tommy Ward's murder conviction on Friday. He was found guilty in the 1984 Ada case. The victim, Donna Haraway, disappeared from...
