Adirondack History Museum to host Fires of the High Peaks lecture on Sept. 1
Adirondack History Museum staff are pleased to host a Fires of the High Peaks Lecture by Sharp Swan on the evening of Thursday, September 1 at 7 p.m. The start of the 20th Century saw massive forest fires throughout the Adirondack region. Between 1903 and 1913, about 862,000 acres of forest burned.
12th annual CAP-PY Duck Derby is set for Sept. 4 in Old Forge
The ducks are back! CAP-PY Ducks, sponsored by LivingADK/CAP-21, are available once again for their summer adoption. The 12th annual CAP-PY Duck Derby is planned for Labor Day weekend, Sunday, September 4 . LivingADK staff expect over 3,000 rubber ducks to launch themselves from the Old Forge bridge on State Route 28 into the Moose River. As a result of generous local businesses, 18 awesome prizes are up for grabs.
2022 Adirondack Wine & Food Festival returned to sold-out crowd
LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. – The 2022 Adirondack Wine & Food Festival returned after a 2-year hiatus due to COVID, with over 6,800 people in attendance and an estimated $4.1 million economic impact on the Greater Lake George Region. The sixth-annual family-friendly wine and food spectacular sold out with over...
Rangers assist with hoist rescue in Keene, wildland fire caused by lightning strike near Lower Saranac Lake
New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Forest Rangers respond to search and rescue incidents statewide. Working with other state agencies, local emergency response organizations, and volunteer search and rescue groups, Forest Rangers locate and extract lost, injured, or distressed people from across New York State. In 2021, DEC Forest Rangers conducted 426 search and rescue missions, extinguished wildfires, participated in prescribed fires that served to rejuvenate hundreds of acres of land, and worked on cases that resulted in thousands of tickets or arrests.
Adirondack Council weighs in on NYSERDA’s draft Climate Scoping Plan, importance of wild forests and farms
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.Y. – As owners of the largest intact temperate deciduous forest on Earth, New Yorkers have an awesome responsibility to save the Adirondack Park from the ravages of climate change. But that “forever wild” forest is also New York’s greatest weapon in the fight to prevent global overheating, the Adirondack Council told the NYS Energy Research and Development Authority recently.
