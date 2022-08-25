The ducks are back! CAP-PY Ducks, sponsored by LivingADK/CAP-21, are available once again for their summer adoption. The 12th annual CAP-PY Duck Derby is planned for Labor Day weekend, Sunday, September 4 . LivingADK staff expect over 3,000 rubber ducks to launch themselves from the Old Forge bridge on State Route 28 into the Moose River. As a result of generous local businesses, 18 awesome prizes are up for grabs.

OLD FORGE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO