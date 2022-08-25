[Video] Billionaire Boris Jordan Defines The Cannabis Industry: 'My Hands And Feet Are Tied And I Have To Sprint'

Read full article on original website
Elon Musk Praises This Fitness App As He Reveals Weight-Loss Secret: 'Been Feeling Healthier'
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk says he tried intermittent fasting on the advice of a friend and is now feeling "healthier." What Happened: Musk said, “The Zero fasting app is quite good” in a Twitter thread on Sunday. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO said on Twitter that...
'Wolf Of Wall Street' Says He Was Wrong About Bitcoin Hitting Zero: 'Didn't Look Closely Enough'
Jordan Belfort, the former stockbroker known as "The Wolf of Wall Street," explained why he changed his view on Bitcoin BTC/USD and the wider cryptocurrency market. What Happened: In a recent interview with Yahoo Finance, Belfort said that he still stands by everything he said about cryptocurrency in 2017 – except for one thing.
Why Warren Buffett And Bill Gates Love Farmland As An Investment
Most serious investors are at least familiar with the names Warren Buffett and Bill Gates. Buffett is the famous chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. He’s also known as the Oracle of Omaha, one of the most successful investors of all time. Gates is the founder — along with the late Paul Allen — and former chairman and CEO of Microsoft. The Forbes Real-Time Billionaire’s list for 2022 shows Bill Gates is the fifth richest person in the world, with a net worth of approximately $111 billion, while Warren Buffett is the seventh richest, with a net worth of about $101 billion. Gates and Buffett are personal acquaintances — Gates once served on the board of Berkshire Hathaway.
Digging For Dividend Gold? Check Out These 2 High-Yield Mining Stocks
With inflation running hot and the U.S. dollar becoming stronger, a solid hedge for an investor could be gold mining stocks. During times of recession, gold commodities tend to increase in value as the demand rises. Here are two gold mining stocks with generous dividend yields for a diversified portfolio.
Now That Tesla Split Its Stock, Are You Buying It? Almost 60% Say...
Benzinga regularly conducts surveys to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in, or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to Benzinga readers: Will you be buying Tesla Inc TSLA shares in 2022 following the split?
Sam Bankman-Fried Welcomes Comparisons To J.P. Morgan For Crypto Bailouts: 'I Thought Was The Right Thing For The Industry'
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried shared key takeaways from the recent crypto bear market and the bailing out of companies during the time. The CEO also shares what went into what companies to support and being labeled the J.P. Morgan of cryptocurrency. What Happened: An effort to bail out cryptocurrency companies...
Bill Gates Invests Heavily In Buffett's Berkshire, And Also These 3 High-Yielding Stocks
As many investors enjoy reviewing the 13F filings from hedge funds and activist investors, one portfolio that many investors love to discuss is that of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. It should be noted that 54% of the foundation's portfolio is made up of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B)...
Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley Agree — Now Is The Time To Buy Oil
As recession fears continue to circle the broader markets and stocks remain volatile amid Fed uncertainty, analysts from Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley have highlighted an opportunity in oil. Goldman Sachs Thesis: Fears of an impending recession have grown "excessive," according to Goldman Sachs. As a result, the firm sees...
Over Half Of Nearly $260B Bitcoin (BTC) Trades Are Fake, Says Report
More than half of Bitcoin’s BTC/USD trading volume is fake, according to data analyzed by Forbes. What Happened: Data from leading global cryptocurrency exchanges recorded $262 billion worth of trading volume for Bitcoin on June 14. According to Forbes, the true figure was closer to $128 billion. The report...
Raoul Pal Thinks Surging Dollar Will 'Break' Equities, Oil, Crypto — Says This Could Be The Saving Factor This Week
Former Goldman Sachs executive and macroeconomic expert Raoul Pal believes if the dollar continues its rally, it could worsen the outlook for a lot of assets including oil and emerging market equities. What Happened: “If the dollar keeps going, it’s going to really break things. It has literally done parabolic...,”...
Here's How Much $100 Invested In Morgan Stanley 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Morgan Stanley MS has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 7.72% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.57%. Currently, Morgan Stanley has a market capitalization of $146.27 billion. Buying $100 In MS: If an investor had bought $100 of MS stock 10 years...
FaZe Holdings And McDonald's Stock Owners Could Say 'I'm Lovin' It' To Renewed Partnership
Lifestyle, media and esports company FaZe Holdings FAZE announced a renewal of a partnership with fast food giant McDonald’s Inc MCD Wednesday. Here’s a look at the partnership and how both companies could win. What Happened: FaZe Holdings and McDonald’s USA, a unit of McDonald’s Inc, are renewing...
Jeff Bezos' Bet On Housing Slide — His Single-Family Rental Play Appears Well-Timed
It should be obvious that billionaires don’t accumulate wealth by accident. Their success is predicated on observation and savvy investment, and a privileged background helps. Billionaires like Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates likely saw an opportunity for land investment to return tenfold, by way of food shortages, well ahead...
HP's Challenges Unlikely To Ease Anytime Soon, Bear Analyst Says After Q3 Print
HP Inc’s HPQ downbeat third-quarter revenue miss and reduction in fourth-quarter guidance were the largest of their kind in over five years, according to Morgan Stanley. The HP Analyst: Erik Woodring reiterated an Underweight rating on HP while reducing the price target from $30 to $28. The HP Thesis:...
Vitalik Buterin Proposes New Tax On ENS Domain Names, Says It Will Help Ensure Brand Adoption
Vitalik Buterin proposes an upgrade to ENS DAO to collect a tax on domain names. ENS domain names have significantly grown in popularity. You’ve probably seen .eth names on Twitter, with more than 100,000 ENS owners now using their domain names in their Twitter profiles. Unfortunately, many of the...
Get Back To The Office! Wall Street Banks Setting Precedent For In-Person Work
Recently, JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM urged 40% of its personnel to work a few days a week and 50% to return to the office five days a week. To the chagrin of some workers, Business Insider reported, the world's leading investment bank is gathering information on employee activity as part of its drive for employees to return to the office, including tracking workplace attendance using ID swipes.
Ambarella's Inventory Rebalancing Delivers a Buying Opportunity As Demand Eases, Analysts Say While Slashing Price Targets
Ambarella, Inc AMBA clocked 2% revenue growth to $80.9 million in Q2, beating the consensus. EPS of $0.20 beat the consensus. Keybanc analyst John Vinh maintained an Overweight and lowered the price target from $120 to $100. AMBA reported in-line 2Q results and guided 3Q lower, noting its supply tightness at Samsung at 14nm, and China COVID lockdown disruptions are improving.
Weed Behind The Wheel: CBD-Rich Cannabis Has 'No Significant Impact' On Driving, Says Forensic Study
A new study found “no significant impact” on driving ability after smoking CBD-rich marijuana and no effects on vital signs, even though all study participants had exceeded the legal limit for THC in their blood, first reported Marijuana Moment. In Switzerland, 33 participants were each given a joint...
Bluebird bio Seeks Back-to-Back Nods, 'Go' or 'No-Go' For Revance's Botox Rival, Amylyx' Twin Hurdles And More: September's Key PDUFA Catalysts Biotech Investors Must Know
After a lackluster phase thus far this year, the FDA's review activity will pick up pace in September. Bluebird looks ahead to its second gene therapy approval in as many months. After August’s mixed tally for Food and Drug Administration approvals, investors turn to a new month, which has a...
As Warren Buffett Turns A Year Older, Here Are 5 Inspirational Quotes From 'The Oracle Of Omaha'
Billionaire investor Warren Buffett turns 92 today. "The Oracle from Omaha," as he is popularly called, was born in this Nebraska city on Aug. 30, 1930. An iconic investor who inspired many to dip their toes into the financial market, Buffett made a fortune by putting his money to good work in a diversified portfolio of assets, including stocks and bonds.
