Why HP Stock Is Trading Lower After Hours

HP Inc HPQ shares are trading lower in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported weak fiscal third-quarter results and cut guidance. HP said third-quarter revenue decreased 4.1% year-over-year to $14.7 billion, which missed average analyst estimates of $15.7 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.04 per share, which was in line with average analyst estimates.
Ambarella's Inventory Rebalancing Delivers a Buying Opportunity As Demand Eases, Analysts Say While Slashing Price Targets

Ambarella, Inc AMBA clocked 2% revenue growth to $80.9 million in Q2, beating the consensus. EPS of $0.20 beat the consensus. Keybanc analyst John Vinh maintained an Overweight and lowered the price target from $120 to $100. AMBA reported in-line 2Q results and guided 3Q lower, noting its supply tightness at Samsung at 14nm, and China COVID lockdown disruptions are improving.
After-Hours Action: Why Veeva Systems Stock Is Down 10%

Veeva Systems Inc VEEV shares are trading lower in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company reported financial results and issued topline guidance below analyst estimates. Veeva Systems reported fiscal second-quarter revenue of $534.2 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $530.61 million, according to Benzinga Pro. Veeva's topline results jumped...
Cannabis Stock Movers For August 29, 2022

Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed up 5.56% at $6.60. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 5.19% at $1.62. Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed up 3.24% at $13.69. iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed down 8.33% at $0.06. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE shares closed down 6.50% at $1.15. BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF...
Why Nutanix Stock Is Surging After Hours

Nutanix Inc NTNX shares are trading higher in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected results and issued guidance above analyst estimates. Nutanix said fiscal fourth-quarter revenue decreased 1% year-over-year to $385.5 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $354.45 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported a...
HP Analysts Slash Price Targets After Q3 Earnings To Reflect Demand Slowdown

HP Inc's HPQ third-quarter revenue decreased 4.1% year-over-year to $14.7 billion, which missed average analyst estimates. The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.04 per share, which was in line with average analyst estimates. Barclays analyst Tim Long reiterated an Underweight and price target of $27. HPQ missed 3Q revenue on...
Why C3.ai Shares Are Falling During Wednesday's After-Hours Session

C3.ai Inc AI shares are trading lower by 15.8% to $15.15 after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter sales results and issued third-quarter and FY23 sales guidance below analyst estimates. What Happened?. C3.ai reported quarterly losses of 12 cents per share. The company also reported quarterly sales of $65.30 million which...
5 Chewy Analysts On Q2 Earnings: 'Profitability Is No Doubt A Bright Spot'

E-commerce pet care company Chewy Inc CHWY reported second-quarter financial results after-hours Tuesday. Analysts are reacting to revenue coming in below Street estimates and earnings per share beating estimates. The Chewy Analysts: Bank of America analyst Nat Schindler has a Buy rating and $54 price target. RBC analyst Steven Shemesh...
Now That Tesla Split Its Stock, Are You Buying It? Almost 60% Say...

Benzinga regularly conducts surveys to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in, or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to Benzinga readers: Will you be buying Tesla Inc TSLA shares in 2022 following the split?
$10.2 Million Bet On This Technology Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed lower on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
