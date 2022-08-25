Read full article on original website
Why HP Stock Is Trading Lower After Hours
HP Inc HPQ shares are trading lower in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported weak fiscal third-quarter results and cut guidance. HP said third-quarter revenue decreased 4.1% year-over-year to $14.7 billion, which missed average analyst estimates of $15.7 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.04 per share, which was in line with average analyst estimates.
Ambarella's Inventory Rebalancing Delivers a Buying Opportunity As Demand Eases, Analysts Say While Slashing Price Targets
Ambarella, Inc AMBA clocked 2% revenue growth to $80.9 million in Q2, beating the consensus. EPS of $0.20 beat the consensus. Keybanc analyst John Vinh maintained an Overweight and lowered the price target from $120 to $100. AMBA reported in-line 2Q results and guided 3Q lower, noting its supply tightness at Samsung at 14nm, and China COVID lockdown disruptions are improving.
HP's Challenges Unlikely To Ease Anytime Soon, Bear Analyst Says After Q3 Print
HP Inc’s HPQ downbeat third-quarter revenue miss and reduction in fourth-quarter guidance were the largest of their kind in over five years, according to Morgan Stanley. The HP Analyst: Erik Woodring reiterated an Underweight rating on HP while reducing the price target from $30 to $28. The HP Thesis:...
After-Hours Action: Why Veeva Systems Stock Is Down 10%
Veeva Systems Inc VEEV shares are trading lower in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company reported financial results and issued topline guidance below analyst estimates. Veeva Systems reported fiscal second-quarter revenue of $534.2 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $530.61 million, according to Benzinga Pro. Veeva's topline results jumped...
Digging For Dividend Gold? Check Out These 2 High-Yield Mining Stocks
With inflation running hot and the U.S. dollar becoming stronger, a solid hedge for an investor could be gold mining stocks. During times of recession, gold commodities tend to increase in value as the demand rises. Here are two gold mining stocks with generous dividend yields for a diversified portfolio.
Bill Gates Invests Heavily In Buffett's Berkshire, And Also These 3 High-Yielding Stocks
As many investors enjoy reviewing the 13F filings from hedge funds and activist investors, one portfolio that many investors love to discuss is that of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. It should be noted that 54% of the foundation's portfolio is made up of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B)...
Cannabis Stock Movers For August 29, 2022
Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed up 5.56% at $6.60. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 5.19% at $1.62. Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed up 3.24% at $13.69. iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed down 8.33% at $0.06. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE shares closed down 6.50% at $1.15. BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF...
Why Nutanix Stock Is Surging After Hours
Nutanix Inc NTNX shares are trading higher in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected results and issued guidance above analyst estimates. Nutanix said fiscal fourth-quarter revenue decreased 1% year-over-year to $385.5 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $354.45 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported a...
'Wolf Of Wall Street' Says He Was Wrong About Bitcoin Hitting Zero: 'Didn't Look Closely Enough'
Jordan Belfort, the former stockbroker known as "The Wolf of Wall Street," explained why he changed his view on Bitcoin BTC/USD and the wider cryptocurrency market. What Happened: In a recent interview with Yahoo Finance, Belfort said that he still stands by everything he said about cryptocurrency in 2017 – except for one thing.
HP Analysts Slash Price Targets After Q3 Earnings To Reflect Demand Slowdown
HP Inc's HPQ third-quarter revenue decreased 4.1% year-over-year to $14.7 billion, which missed average analyst estimates. The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.04 per share, which was in line with average analyst estimates. Barclays analyst Tim Long reiterated an Underweight and price target of $27. HPQ missed 3Q revenue on...
Raoul Pal Thinks Surging Dollar Will 'Break' Equities, Oil, Crypto — Says This Could Be The Saving Factor This Week
Former Goldman Sachs executive and macroeconomic expert Raoul Pal believes if the dollar continues its rally, it could worsen the outlook for a lot of assets including oil and emerging market equities. What Happened: “If the dollar keeps going, it’s going to really break things. It has literally done parabolic...,”...
Why C3.ai Shares Are Falling During Wednesday's After-Hours Session
C3.ai Inc AI shares are trading lower by 15.8% to $15.15 after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter sales results and issued third-quarter and FY23 sales guidance below analyst estimates. What Happened?. C3.ai reported quarterly losses of 12 cents per share. The company also reported quarterly sales of $65.30 million which...
Cannabis & Crypto: BankLine and B4U Financial Launch More Payment Solutions For Marijuana Purchases
BankLine and B4U Financial have teamed up to integrate B4U's payment solution for cannabis businesses. The proprietary global digital currency payment solution will integrate into the existing Point of Sale (POS) systems of licensed cannabis-related businesses' across the U.S. The B4U payment network easily integrates with an existing POS via...
5 Chewy Analysts On Q2 Earnings: 'Profitability Is No Doubt A Bright Spot'
E-commerce pet care company Chewy Inc CHWY reported second-quarter financial results after-hours Tuesday. Analysts are reacting to revenue coming in below Street estimates and earnings per share beating estimates. The Chewy Analysts: Bank of America analyst Nat Schindler has a Buy rating and $54 price target. RBC analyst Steven Shemesh...
American Eagle Outfitters' Q2 Earnings Likely To Face Inflation Heat, Says Analyst
Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey reiterated a Market Perform rating on the shares of American Eagle Outfitters Inc AEO and lowered the price target to $15 (33% Upside) from $17. Telsey moderated the estimates reflecting industry-wide challenges driven by persistent macro pressures weighing on both retailers and consumers. In...
Why Elliott Management's PayPal Stake, New CFO Are Turning This Analyst Bullish
PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL holds the potential for upside to consensus estimates that's driven by additional cost efficiencies and share buybacks, according to a BofA Securities analyst. The PayPal Holdings Analyst: Jason Kupferberg upgraded PayPal Holdings from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $94 to $114. The...
Now That Tesla Split Its Stock, Are You Buying It? Almost 60% Say...
Benzinga regularly conducts surveys to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in, or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to Benzinga readers: Will you be buying Tesla Inc TSLA shares in 2022 following the split?
Over Half Of Nearly $260B Bitcoin (BTC) Trades Are Fake, Says Report
More than half of Bitcoin’s BTC/USD trading volume is fake, according to data analyzed by Forbes. What Happened: Data from leading global cryptocurrency exchanges recorded $262 billion worth of trading volume for Bitcoin on June 14. According to Forbes, the true figure was closer to $128 billion. The report...
$10.2 Million Bet On This Technology Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed lower on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
