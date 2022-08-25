ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desert Hot Springs, CA

Dogged Determination

DeAnn Lubell adopted Amy from Loving All Animals. Her tragic death inspired Amy's Purpose, which began in 2020 to raise awareness about pet predators, pet safety and care programs, and has broadened to support local veterinary care. PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY AMY'S PURPOSE. When her 85-pound bulldog, Sugar, hurt her back leg,...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Purple Room in Palm Springs Finds Its Groove Again

The Purple Room Supper Club in Palm Springs opened this week with nightly entertainment and a full dinner menu. “I’ve always lived with the idea of tomorrow and that was taken from me.” — Michael Holmes, owner of Purple Room in Palm Springs. The Purple Room supper...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Wish You Were Here!

Thai Hot restaurant in Indio makes crispy pork and roasted duck specialties and soup. Greater Palm Springs draws visitors for a winsome variety of reasons: dreamy weather, stunning scenery, outdoor activities, midcentury modern architecture, popular festivals, and, of course, poolside cocktails and R&R. Once in town, they are often surprised to find that the region is home to an increasingly diverse population that’s creating an international food scene. Whether you’re looking for old-school chicken Parm, authentic Thai street food, or a fresh twist on Latin American fare, you can eat your way around the world without straying too far off Highway 111.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Even after 50+ years and one of two original members of the band Kansas, Richard Williams still has a case of the jitters before he heads on stage. And then it's ‘Oh God, that was awesome.’

Kansas will play its classic hits Sept. 9 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio. The band includes (from left): David Ragsdale, Phil Erhart, Ronnie Platt, Richard Williams, Tom Brislin, and Billy Greer. Erhart and Williams are original band members. PHOTOGRAPH BY EMily BUTLER PHOTOGRAPHY. Richard Williams is chomping at...
INDIO, CA

