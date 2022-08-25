Thai Hot restaurant in Indio makes crispy pork and roasted duck specialties and soup. Greater Palm Springs draws visitors for a winsome variety of reasons: dreamy weather, stunning scenery, outdoor activities, midcentury modern architecture, popular festivals, and, of course, poolside cocktails and R&R. Once in town, they are often surprised to find that the region is home to an increasingly diverse population that’s creating an international food scene. Whether you’re looking for old-school chicken Parm, authentic Thai street food, or a fresh twist on Latin American fare, you can eat your way around the world without straying too far off Highway 111.

PALM SPRINGS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO