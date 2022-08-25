ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Here’s where you can find the best banana splits in Dallas to satisfy your sweet tooth

By Caleb Wethington
 6 days ago

DALLAS (KDAF) — Ice cream doesn’t always need to be extravagant, there’s not always a need for the outrageous, a couple of scoops and a topping or two, and boom you’ve got a winner. But today, we go all in.

If you don’t know, now you know, that it’s National Banana Split Day on Thursday, August 25 and that means we are pushing all of the chips forward when it comes to diving in on the delicious extravagance that is the banana split.

Before we get to the best spots for banana splits in Dallas, here’s NationalToday with a tidbit about the history of this ice cream specialty, “Surprisingly, the original banana split wasn’t created in an ice cream parlor but in a pharmacy in 1904.  Banana splits were the brainchild of David Evans Strickler,  a pharmacist’s apprentice who enjoyed experimenting with new soda fountain sundaes in his free time. They were so popular with the college crowd that students willingly paid 10 cents,  double the price of a normal sundae.”

We checked out Yelp’s list of the best spots banana splits around town:

  • Baldo’s Ice Cream & Coffee
  • Andy’s Frozen Custard – Lake Highlands
  • Howdy Homemade Ice Cream – North Dallas
  • Bruster’s Real Ice Cream
  • Pure Milk and Honey – Upper Greenville
  • Hypnotic Emporium – Lakewood
  • Henry’s Homemade Ice Cream
  • Cream and Crepes Cafe
  • Braum’s Ice Cream & Dairy Store
  • Botolino Gelato Artigianale – Lower Greenville
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

