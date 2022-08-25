Here’s where you can find the best banana splits in Dallas to satisfy your sweet tooth

DALLAS (KDAF) — Ice cream doesn’t always need to be extravagant, there’s not always a need for the outrageous, a couple of scoops and a topping or two, and boom you’ve got a winner. But today, we go all in.

If you don’t know, now you know, that it’s National Banana Split Day on Thursday, August 25 and that means we are pushing all of the chips forward when it comes to diving in on the delicious extravagance that is the banana split.

Before we get to the best spots for banana splits in Dallas, here’s NationalToday with a tidbit about the history of this ice cream specialty, “Surprisingly, the original banana split wasn’t created in an ice cream parlor but in a pharmacy in 1904. Banana splits were the brainchild of David Evans Strickler, a pharmacist’s apprentice who enjoyed experimenting with new soda fountain sundaes in his free time. They were so popular with the college crowd that students willingly paid 10 cents, double the price of a normal sundae.”

We checked out Yelp’s list of the best spots banana splits around town:

Baldo’s Ice Cream & Coffee

Andy’s Frozen Custard – Lake Highlands

Howdy Homemade Ice Cream – North Dallas

Bruster’s Real Ice Cream

Pure Milk and Honey – Upper Greenville

Hypnotic Emporium – Lakewood

Henry’s Homemade Ice Cream

Cream and Crepes Cafe

Braum’s Ice Cream & Dairy Store

Botolino Gelato Artigianale – Lower Greenville

