AZFamily
RAW VIDEO: Chandler police investigating deadly drag racing crash
AZFamily
Deputies locate parents of a 10-year-old girl found alone in Chandler
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said they have located the parents of a 10-year-old girl. Deputies found the girl alone near McQueen Road and Hunt Highway in Chandler Tuesday evening. Sheriff’s officials did not release any other details.
AZFamily
Sun City Posse: “We’re the eyes and ears of the sheriff’s office”
SUN CITY (3TV/CBS 5) - With its 40,000 residents, Sun City doesn’t have its own police department. Instead, they have a posse – a group of volunteers committed to serving and protecting their community. While the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office provides service to the area, the posse helps out.
AZFamily
Several dead fish pop up in Scottsdale wash weeks after storms, floods
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s been weeks since several parts of Scottsdale flooded, including areas around Hayden and Jackrabbit roads. But for some reason, people in the neighborhood have just now noticed dead fish inside this wash. “You go ‘woah!’ It’s really strong and it smells like dead fish, like a fish market kind of thing,” said Diane Carroll, who came across the fish while riding her bike.
AZFamily
2 people hurt, suspect detained after shooting in northeast Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Two people have been wounded and another person has been detained by police following a shooting in northeast Phoenix. The shooting was reported shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday at a home on East Hearn Road, near 40th Street and Thunderbird Road. When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Police moved her to safety, and she was taken to an area hospital.
AZFamily
Maricopa police identify man found dead after hours-long standoff with officers
MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Maricopa police have identified the man who was found dead after an hours-long standoff with officers earlier this week. Authorities said it happened in Villages neighborhood near Honeycutt and SR 347 in Maricopa on Monday after police responded to a noise complaint. The suspect, identified as Brian Simmons, 38, reportedly tried to fight with officers before entering his home and exchanging gunfire with officers while barricaded inside. A SWAT team also responded, and police later found the man dead with a gunshot wound. The Pinal County Medical Examiner is now working to determine if he was shot or shot himself.
AZFamily
Man rushed to hospital after falling at construction site in Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man was rushed to the hospital after he fell at a construction site in north Scottsdale Wednesday morning. Firefighters were called out north of Bell Road and Thompson Peak Pkwy, in the DC Ranch area, just before 8 a.m. Scottsdale fire officials tell Arizona’s Family that the man, who is believed to be in his 20s, was working at the site when he fell about 12 feet into a vault area. Video from the scene showed fire and construction crews centered near the south part of the site.
AZFamily
Gilbert garbage truck driver gives little girl a special gift
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Kids are often fascinated by large vehicles like garbage trucks, and one Valley toddler had a wonderful time meeting a Gilbert sanitation worker recently, who wanted to make her day. Cody Poreda shared a photo of the meeting on social media saying, “A huge thank...
AZFamily
Body found in trunk identified as missing Phoenix man, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has confirmed the man found in a trunk of a car on August 19th in Las Vegas was previously reported missing in Phoenix back in June. The coroner said the body of Amir Haggi was found in the trunk...
AZFamily
Missing Phoenix teen girl and baby found; 24-year-old boyfriend arrested
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a missing Phoenix teen girl and her baby have been found on Monday afternoon, but her 24-year-old boyfriend is still gone. Investigators say a 16-year-old, her boyfriend, who police identified Horacio Figueroa Cigarroa, and their baby, went missing last Wednesday near 51st and Southern Avenues. Phoenix police confirmed Velasquez and the baby were found safe and reunited with her family five days after the disappearance.
AZFamily
Shootings leave 8 dead, 11 injured in violent weekend across the Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Eight people have been killed and nearly a dozen others hurt after a violent weekend in parts of the Valley. Below is a list of shootings that began Friday night. Shooting at Avondale convenience store. The first shooting of the weekend happened just after 8...
AZFamily
ATF responding after 3 dead, 2 police officers injured in north Phoenix shoot-out
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two Phoenix police officers are injured and three people, including the alleged gunman, were killed during a shooting in north Phoenix Sunday night. Phoenix police say that the shooting happened near 26th Ave and Deer Valley after officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Days Inn around 8:45 p.m., just west of Interstate 17. Officers say the situation started when the suspect, wearing full tactical gear, including a vest and a helmet, walked out of a hotel and began firing his semi-automatic rifle randomly. At one point, investigators say, he tried to throw a Molotov cocktail at a business but it did not catch fire.
AZFamily
Tenant recalls witnessing shooting at Mesa apartment complex
AZFamily
Motorcyclist hits and kills donkey on Loop 303 in Peoria
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is hospitalized after hitting a donkey with his motorcycle Monday morning on Loop 303. The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the 303 just west of Lake Pleasant Parkway in Peoria. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the rider was taken to an area hospital in serious condition. His name has not been released.
AZFamily
Shooting outside hotel marks fifth ambush-style shooting in Phoenix this year
AZFamily
Suspect found dead after standoff with police in Maricopa neighborhood
MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police in Maricopa say a suspect has died after an hours-long barricade at a home in the Villages neighborhood near Honeycutt and SR 347 in Maricopa. It started when Maricopa police responded to a noise complaint on McCord Drive. A police spokesman said the suspect...
AZFamily
Suspect claims self-defense in shooting of man, woman in northeast Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man and woman remain hospitalized in critical condition after being shot Tuesday afternoon at a house in northeast Phoenix. And the person police believe is responsible says it was a case of self-defense. The shooting happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday in a neighborhood on...
AZFamily
Insurance company denies Phoenix homeowner’s flood claim leaving his house unlivable
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Vince Melchionno says it’s not what his backyard should look like. “This is stuff that I had to remove,” Vince told On Your Side as he showed us around his backyard. “The carpeting, the furniture, the flooring. It’s all out here.” Following a recent flood inside his Phoenix home, Melchionno had to tear out his flooring, baseboards and just about everything else that was soaked inside and take it out. It was an overwhelming task. “I didn’t know how to deal with it. I mean it was a lot to overcome. I was like ‘Uh oh,” said Melchionno.
AZFamily
2 men accused of causing $7,000 in graffiti damage in Avondale, surrounding areas
AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two men have been arrested for allegedly causing thousands of dollars worth of graffiti damage in the West Valley. Avondale police said that the vandalism was happening in various parts of the city and throughout surrounding areas during the last several months. In all, there are 17 known reports of damage that cost the city more than $7,000 to clean up. Officers identified the suspects as Spencer Thiele, 27, and John Camacho, 30. They’re also known by their respective nicknames, Sier and Smerk.
