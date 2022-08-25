ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephen A. Smith, 'First Take' to broadcast show live at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium

By Peter Holland Jr., The Repository
 6 days ago
CANTON – ESPN’s "First Take" will be taking a trip to Canton.

The show, which features Stephen A. Smith and host Molly Qerim, will broadcast live from Tom Benson Stadium on Friday, Sept. 2, during the Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic weekend.

The annual Classic features a four-day schedule of events over Labor Day weekend, culminating in the game featuring Central State and Winston-Salem State at 4 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 4, at Benson Stadium. Smith is a graduate of Winston-Salem State.

“Stephen A. Smith brings a fun, spirited energy to the show every day, but there will be a special level of excitement throughout this broadcast with his alma mater in Canton," Adrian Allison, Chief Relationship Officer at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, said in a statement released by the Hall. "We encourage fans of the show and fans of college football to be part of this great atmosphere.”

Doors open to fans at 8:30 a.m., Sept. 2. "First Take" will be on air from 10 a.m. to noon.

Doug Williams, the co-founder of the Black College Football Hall of Fame along with fellow former NFL quarterback James Harris, will join "First Take" as a special guest. The Marching Marauders and the Winston-Salem State Red Sea of Sound also will perform during the show, which is known for its spirited debate of sports-related topics.

“This appearance by ‘First Take’ has been a long time in the making,” Smith said in a statement released by the Hall. “As a graduate from an HBCU — Winston-Salem State University — there are no limits to the level of appreciation I have for Black colleges throughout this nation. And there’s nothing that highlights the allure of Black colleges more than football.

“From the marching bands to the games themselves, black college football illuminates the black college experience in ways that nothing else does. ‘First Take’ is honored to play a role in bringing that message to its national television audience. We can’t wait to get there. See ya in Canton.”

Spectators who want to be part of the show should park in Lot A – located at 1776 Clarendon Ave. NW, Canton, 44708 – and enter the stadium through the Symphony Gate.

