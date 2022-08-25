Read full article on original website
Actress Jennifer Esposito Left 'NCIS' After One Season — What Happened?
The third longest-running scripted primetime television series, NCIS, is gearing up to make its much-awaited return to CBS this fall for its 20th season. Throughout its nearly two-decade tenure, the police procedural show has seen various characters come and go, including Special Agent Alexandra "Alex" Quinn (Jennifer Esposito). Article continues...
'The Price Is Right' Is the Longest-Running Game Show in US History — What's With the Reruns?
You're either tuned in religiously on every weekday or you're a kid in the early 2000s sick at home on a school day with nothing else on TV, because you're probably watching The Price Is Right on CBS. The popular American game show has been on the air since 1956 and is currently the longest-running game show in U.S. history. Contestants are picked from an excited studio audience to compete in a series of money-guessing games for a chance to win enormous prizes and big bucks.
Turner Blindsides His 'Big Brother 24' Alliance With His Nominations (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 24 of Big Brother. When it comes to Big Brother, one of the most nerve-wracking elements of the competition is the obligatory nomination ceremony; each week, the Head of Household has the sole responsibility to nominate two fellow houseguests for eviction. Article...
Mitch and Krysten's Career Goals on 'MAFS' Don’t Line up (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)
Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for the Aug. 31 episode of Married at First Sight. Even if Mitch and his new wife Krysten have it hard from the start on Married at First Sight (he mistakes Krysten's mother for her at their wedding), they're still putting in the effort to make things work. But in an exclusive clip ahead of the Aug. 31 episode, Mitch's opinions about Krysten's job and goals may set them back a bit.
Meet 'No-Recipe Road Trip With the Try Guys' Star Ned Fulmer's Girlboss Wife
The Try Guys are taking their talents to Food Network. The upcoming series, No-Recipe Road Trip with the Try Guys, follows the beloved comedy group as they face the ultimate test of recreating signature menu items in restaurants across the country. With no recipes nor any formal culinary training, can the four valiant best friends pull out a few wins and land their dish on the restaurant's menu? You'll have to tune in to find out!
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
‘Elvis’ actress Shonka Dukureh’s cause of death revealed
“Elvis” actress and blues singer Shonka Dukureh died of “hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.” According to documents obtained by Us Weekly on Monday, the coroner ruled her death as “natural.” The singer, who was just 44 years old at the time of her death, is survived by her two young kids. On July 21, Dukureh was found dead inside her bedroom in the Nashville apartment she shared with her two children. The Tennessean reported that Dukureh’s son, who is the oldest of her two kids, found her unresponsive before rushing to the home of a neighbor, who called 911 at approximately 9:30 a.m. A spokesperson for the...
Fans Think Fabolous's Marriage Is Over After the Rapper Was Spotted With DaniLeigh
When it comes to the relationship status of male rappers, it can sometimes be hard to tell where they stand. After all, some men may have the Drake effect and date multiple women in the entertainment industry. On the flip side, others may fancy the idea of open relationships or simply prefer to keep their romantic life private. However, fans find themselves confused when it comes to Fabolous.
'The Family Chantel's' Chantel and Pedro Launched a Business in 2019 — How Will They Split Their Assets?
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 4 of The Family Chantel. On May 27, 2022, Pedro Jimeno filed for divorce from Chantel Everett after six years of marriage. As a recent episode of The Family Chantel suggests, the 90 Day Fiancé vets could soon reach one of the darkest pits in their journey toward separation: the part where they split their assets — and considering they have a business together, this could be tricky. Here's what you should know about Chantel' and Pedro's business.
What Is 'Below Deck Med' Alum Chef Mathew Shea Up to Now?
The seventh season of Below Deck Mediterranean may be in full swing with a mostly-new set of cast members, but longtime fans of the hit Below Deck spin-off series haven't forgotten about some of the more memorable past stars. Fans have been able to catch up with deckhand Mzi Dempers...
Phaedra Parks and Apollo Nida Dated On and Off Before ‘RHOA’ — Their Relationship Timeline
After working as a high-profile attorney for stars like Bobby Brown and Michael Jackson, Phaedra Parks accepted her peach on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. From the beginning, many viewers became entranced by the self-proclaimed “Southern Belle’s” wit, humor, and ability to read her co-stars at the drop of a hat.
Will Comedian Aries Spears's Net Worth See Growth in 2022? Plus, His Lizzo Comments, Explained
In this day and age, it’s easy for comedians to become public enemy No. 1. In October 2021, Dave Chappelle came under fire for making comments about trans women. Kevin Hart also had a scandal of his own back in 2018 when old tweets about anti-gay rhetoric resurfaced around the time he was set to host the Academy Awards. And now, it appears that Aries Spears is the current comedian under fire, and with good reason.
'90 Day: The Single Life' Season 3 Is Full of Familiar Faces — Even if You Don't Like Them All
There are multiple shows in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise that give fans updates on various couples who started out in the original series. But for those who are no longer in their respective relationships, we have 90 Day: The Single Life. And, because Season 7 of 90 Day...
Apollo Nida Had a Guest Spot on ‘RHOA’ Years After Going to Jail — Why Was He Arrested?
For the last few years, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Sheree Whitfield has publicly shared her experiences with dating someone behind bars. In case you forgot, Sheree began dating Tyrone Gilliams while he served time in prison for security and wire fraud schemes. However, when the She By Sheree founder returned to RHOA Season 14, she revealed that her union with Tyrone wouldn’t last much longer.
Jesse Lee Soffer Shocks 'Chicago P.D.' Fans By Announcing His Departure
Star-status actor Jesse Lee Soffer announced his decision to leave Chicago P.D. on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. The abrupt move came as a shock to many fans, who now have every reason to worry about what the future might hold for Jesse's on-screen character, detective Jay Halstead, and his partner, Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos). What happened? Why is Jesse leaving Chicago P.D.?
"Tennis Bad Boy" Nick Kyrgios Has a Pretty Ace Net Worth
The 2022 U.S. Open Tournament is upon us and Australian tennis champ Nick Kyrgios was spotted playing tourist with his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi ahead of his first match in Queens, N.Y. In a photo of them standing on top of the Empire State Building in Manhattan, Costeen wrote “The big,” followed by an apple emoji.
'Below Deck Mediterranean' Stew Kyle Viljoen Is Dating His "Future Husband"
The seventh season of Below Deck Mediterranean is in full swing, and between Natasha Webb's failed romance with Chef Dave White, to Stew Natalya Scudder and Provisional Bosun Storm Smith's burgeoning relationship, to Courtney Veale and Mzi Dempers' reunion, there's a lot going on in the boatmance department on board the motor yacht, Home.
'Triangle of Sadness' Actress Charbli Dean Kriek Dies at Age 32
The highly anticipated Cannes Film Festival Palme d’Or winner Triangle of Sadness is slated to premiere this October. Ahead of the film’s big screen debut, the cast is mourning the death of South African actress Charbli Dean Kriek. Article continues below advertisement. Following her 2010 appearance in Spud,...
Brush up on the 7 Rings of Power Before Watching the Titular Prime Video Series
In case you've been living under a rock, everyone and their mother is gearing up for the highly-anticipated premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Set many years before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, the upcoming fantasy prequel series takes viewers on a journey to the Second Age of J.R.R. Tolkien's fictional world known as Middle-earth.
The Series Finale of 'Animal Kingdom' Has Come and Gone — But Is This Really the End?
It’s been four years shy of a decade since the critically acclaimed crime drama Animal Kingdom first premiered on TNT. Since then, fans have grown to know and love the cast of criminal masterminds despite their perceived flaws. But has their story come to an end? Read on for...
