Are you graduating soon or just looking for a career change? If you have ever dreamed of becoming a firefighter, the Grand Rapids Fire Department has a program for you. Becoming a firefighter takes a lot of training as well as the right individual who can step up and handle a job that can be very dangerous. One of the perks of the job is you get to serve and help those in the community you live in.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO