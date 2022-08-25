ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newaygo County, MI

Plan Ahead: West Michigan Fairs and Festivals September 1-15

Even though Labor Day is the unofficial end of summer, the fairs and festivals continue well into the month of September. There are more cultural festivals, logging festivals, hippie living, Labor Day celebrations, chicken wings, cider, music, and art. Friday, September 2-Saturday, September 3, 2022 - Hackley Park, Muskegon, MI.
MUSKEGON, MI
Who Is Grand Rapids’ Most Beloved Public Figure?

Someone posted this question online last week, and the answers are all over the place. Clearly, Grand Rapids Doesn't Have One Fall Back Hero. The question was posted to the Grand Rapids subreddit, and if the answers are any indicator, there is no one public figure we all gravitate towards.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
GRPD Wants to Buy Your Guns at Event Coming Up

Looking to unload some firearms? Grand Rapids Police and the Safe Alliances for Everyone (SAFE) Task Force is hosting a gun buyback program in a few weeks. SAFE Task Force and GRPD Hosts Gun Buyback September 17. The gun buyback is at the Burton Heights Lot at 30 Burton St,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Ever Wanted to Become a Firefighter? Here’s Your Chance

Are you graduating soon or just looking for a career change? If you have ever dreamed of becoming a firefighter, the Grand Rapids Fire Department has a program for you. Becoming a firefighter takes a lot of training as well as the right individual who can step up and handle a job that can be very dangerous. One of the perks of the job is you get to serve and help those in the community you live in.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Beware This Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Scam From Michigan Phone Number

The world is full of absolute trash people, so it should come as no surprise that scammers are already trying to capitalize on student loan debt forgiveness. Last week, the Biden administration announced $10,000 in student loan forgiveness for federal loan borrowers who make up to $125,000 per year. The scam calls started within just a matter of hours of that announcement.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
