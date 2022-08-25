Read full article on original website
Plan Ahead: West Michigan Fairs and Festivals September 1-15
Even though Labor Day is the unofficial end of summer, the fairs and festivals continue well into the month of September. There are more cultural festivals, logging festivals, hippie living, Labor Day celebrations, chicken wings, cider, music, and art. Friday, September 2-Saturday, September 3, 2022 - Hackley Park, Muskegon, MI.
Want to help West Michigan? Mayor’s Grand River Clean Up Is Seeking Volunteers
Even though, it is not Earth Day. We need to take part in helping take care of the community around us. If you need to flex your love for community service, here is an opportunity you can do right here in Grand Rapids. The West Michigan Environmental Action Council is...
Kent County Police Search for Missing Plainfield Township Woman
The Kent County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a missing woman from Plainfield Township. According to police, Mollie Schmidt (maiden name O'Meara) is 33-years-old, 5'2" and approximately 100lbs, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen on August 21st, 2022, at her home near the East...
Who Is Grand Rapids’ Most Beloved Public Figure?
Someone posted this question online last week, and the answers are all over the place. Clearly, Grand Rapids Doesn't Have One Fall Back Hero. The question was posted to the Grand Rapids subreddit, and if the answers are any indicator, there is no one public figure we all gravitate towards.
Grand Rapids, It’s About Time We Talk About Etiquette When Going Out To Eat
If you think that Grand Rapids has a shortage of incredible restaurants, you're clearly not going out and enjoying our food scene. Since I moved to the city at the end of last year, I've tried a new restaurant almost every week and I rarely come across a dud. And...
GRPD Wants to Buy Your Guns at Event Coming Up
Looking to unload some firearms? Grand Rapids Police and the Safe Alliances for Everyone (SAFE) Task Force is hosting a gun buyback program in a few weeks. SAFE Task Force and GRPD Hosts Gun Buyback September 17. The gun buyback is at the Burton Heights Lot at 30 Burton St,...
Ever Wanted to Become a Firefighter? Here’s Your Chance
Are you graduating soon or just looking for a career change? If you have ever dreamed of becoming a firefighter, the Grand Rapids Fire Department has a program for you. Becoming a firefighter takes a lot of training as well as the right individual who can step up and handle a job that can be very dangerous. One of the perks of the job is you get to serve and help those in the community you live in.
Beware This Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Scam From Michigan Phone Number
The world is full of absolute trash people, so it should come as no surprise that scammers are already trying to capitalize on student loan debt forgiveness. Last week, the Biden administration announced $10,000 in student loan forgiveness for federal loan borrowers who make up to $125,000 per year. The scam calls started within just a matter of hours of that announcement.
