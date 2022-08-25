ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iberia Parish, LA

Former Delcambre officer arrested for alleged child rape, Iberia Parish jailer arrested for allegedly keeping secret [VIDEO]

By Rodricka Taylor, Scott Lewis
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wQGuZ_0hVCCDvY00

NEW IBERIA, La. ( KLFY ) — Three people, including a former Delcambre Police officer and a current Iberia Parish jailer, have been arrested for their various involvements in the alleged rape of a five-year-old child, according to Kaplan Police Chief Joshua Hardy.

Former Delcambre Police officer Christopher Moorehart, 29, of Erath, faces five counts of first-degree rape of a juvenile, four counts of felony cruelty to a juvenile, one count of malfeasance in office, two charges of intimidation and one count of child pornography. He was arrested and booked into the Vermilion Parish Jail on Aug. 12 and his bond was set at $350,000.

One dead after Marigny Cir. shooting in Duson; woman also injured

Iberia Parish Jail Control Officer Shelly Lynn Friou, 29, of New Iberia, faces charges of abuse of children, obstruction of justice, accessory after the fact to first-degree rape, accessory after the fact to felony sexual cruelty to a juvenile, and malfeasance in office. She was booked into the Vermilion Parish Jail on Aug. 24 with a bond set at $25,000 and has since bonded out.

The mother of the abused child, Kimberly Healy, 23, of Kaplan, faces five counts of principal to first-degree rape of a juvenile, four counts of principal to felony child cruelty, and one count of child pornography. She was arrested and booked into the Vermilion Parish Jail on Aug. 13, and her bond was set at $250,000.

Hardy said detectives learned Moorehart allegedly raped Healy’s five-year-old child on multiple occasions while the two were dating. Healy, despite knowing the alleged acts were taking place, never reported the crimes, said Hardy. After Moorehart and Healy broke up, Moorehart began a relationship with Friou.

Guns, narcotics and money seized after shooting in Jeanerette injured two men

“Once [Friou] learned about the situation, she told [Moorehart] that she would keep his secret,” Hardy told News 10. “Once the two broke up months later, which was later last week, [Friou] contacted detectives.”

Hardy said Moorehart was arrested while on duty after he allegedly threatened another person who said they would report him for his alleged crimes. Delcambre Police Asst. Chief Brady Segura confirmed to News 10 that Moorehart was fired from the department on Aug. 15 after four months on the job.

Iberia Parish Sheriff Thomas Romero confirmed that Friou has been placed on administrative leave without pay after her arrest. Friou has worked in the Iberia Parish Jail since July 19, according to Romero.

No further arrests are expected, said Hardy.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLFY News 10

Manager accused of stealing and eating items from store in Louisiana

LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) – A little over one week ago, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office was asked to investigate items possibly being taken from a store by an employee. The store in question was located on Nelson Rd. and the investigation request came from the corporate office. “During the initial investigation detectives were advised […]
LAKE CHARLES, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Kaplan, LA
New Iberia, LA
Crime & Safety
Delcambre, LA
Crime & Safety
Erath, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Duson, LA
County
Iberia Parish, LA
City
Erath, LA
City
Delcambre, LA
City
New Iberia, LA
Kaplan, LA
Crime & Safety
Iberia Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Rape#Iberia#Jailer#Shooting#Violent Crime#Kaplan Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KLFY News 10

Talented tyke pays visit to Louisiana State Troopers

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The winner of Baton Rouge’s Miss Louisiana Mini contest paid a visit to Louisiana State Troopers Tuesday (August 30). According to Louisiana State Police (LSP), the talented tyke stopped by Troop G, which is based in Bossier City, to provide officers with refreshments and take a picture with them. The […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy