Atlanta, GA

CBS 46

Atlanta Medical Center in downtown Atlanta scheduled to close Nov. 1

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A source inside Wellstar AMC has confirmed to CBS46 that the Atlanta Medical Center in downtown Atlanta is scheduled to close in the next couple of months. According to the source, the hospital is scheduled to close Nov. 1. The closure of the hospital, which has...
CBS 46

Atlanta News First coming to northern Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - WGCL and WPCH are rolling out a new news mission to greater Atlanta. Beginning in October, all of our newscasts on both stations will be known as Atlanta News First. WGCL will also change its call sign to WANF. The move comes ten months after Gray...
CBS 46

Debate continues over Cobb County trash service proposal

MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Residents are pushing back on proposed changes to Cobb County trash services. On Wednesday, county commissioners said they’re listening to residents’ concerns. After hearing from residents, business owners, and other members of the community, the county made clear during Wednesday’s work session that nothing...
CBS 46

Man arrested in Marietta LA Fitness attack

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man has been arrested and charged after attacking a woman at an LA Fitness in Marietta. Carlisle Matthew James is accused of walking into the women’s shower at the LA Fitness on Terrell Mill Road and assaulting a woman. He was also accused of spying on other people through doors in the facility.
CBS 46

Walton County Board of Education member arrested, accused of theft

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested a Walton County Board of Education member and accused her of stealing more than $24,000. Simoan Baker was arrested Aug. 20 after turning herself into the Walton County Jail. Baker is accused of stealing more than $24,000 from a conservatorship...
CBS 46

Woman arrested for armed robbery in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a robbery at a Decatur hotel in April. Angel Maria Nicole Macias was arrested Aug. 29 and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Macias is accused of robbing Kelvin...
CBS 46

Dekalb County man arrested in Lithonia after standoff

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man has been arrested and charged after a standoff with a SWAT team in Lithonia. Jason Travis Williams was arrested and charged with terroristic threats and violating a family violence order. Williams is accused of threatening to kill family members and law enforcement officials. When...
CBS 46

Atlanta parents charged with the death of their infant child

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - New video released by the Atlanta Police Department shows officers arresting the parents allegedly involved in their infant’s death. Police arrested 23-year-old Zion Byrd and 20-year-old Deshan Turner and charged them with murder and cruelty to children. Officials say officers responded to a home on...
CBS 46

Atlanta firefighters respond to high-rise fire in downtown Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Streets have been closed in response to a fire at a high-rise building under construction at the intersection of Luckie Street and Ted Turner Drive. The fire is under control and the Atlanta Fire Department is dousing hot spots. Firefighters could be seen on the roof sifting through charred materials.
CBS 46

Dekalb County man arrested for child molestation

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Dekalb County man has been arrested and charged with child molestation. Roderick C. Strickland was arrested by Dekalb County investigators Aug. 29 in Decatur. The warrant charges Strickland with “an immoral or indecent act to or in the presence of or with any child under...
CBS 46

Person wanted in Hall County for stealing cemetery statues

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Hall County police have obtained warrants in connection with the theft of statues from Memorial Park Cemetery in Gainesville. Several animal statues were stolen from the cemetery Aug. 24. In a video captured by a trail camera, an individual picks up several donkey statues and places them in a vehicle. The video also shows another individual.
CBS 46

Scooter’s offering free coffee to teachers Sept. 7

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Scooter’s Coffee will offer teachers a free drink Sept. 7. The offer is valid at any participating Scooter’s location. The deal is part of Scooter’s “Teacher Appreciation Day.” The coffee chain has two locations in the Atlanta area, one in Marietta and one in Roswell.
CBS 46

Photographer Tabitha Soren to visit Atlanta History Center Sept. 15

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Photographer Tabitha Soren is the subject of the Atlanta History Center’s upcoming Author Talk Sept. 15. Christie’s International Head of Photographs Darius Himes will join Soren on stage. A former reporter for MTV News, ABC News and NBC News, Soren’s most recent project is...
CBS 46

Atlanta police mourn death of 18-year-old patrol horse, Hercules

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Police Department announced Monday that one of its mounted patrol horses, Hercules, has died after emergency surgery. He was 18. “Hercules: an 18-year-old Percheron/Thoroughbred cross. Simply put he’s half draft horse and half racehorse. 18 years old and 18 hands high made him the second biggest horse in the barn,” according to a Facebook post.
CBS 46

‘Taste Brookhaven’ returns to Villa Christina Sept. 15

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - “Taste Brookhaven,” the annual celebration of the best Brookhaven’s restaurants have to offer, will return to Villa Christina Sept. 15. The event will run from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. More than 15 restaurants will be represented at the event. Taste Brookhaven executive...
