Jaime’s Local Love: Retail Therapy AZ
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Retail Therapy AZ is your one-stop local shop and is now the home of 70 local businesses, artists, and Grab & Go meals under one roof. Two best friends found they loved holding local markets and wanted to find a storefront for small businesses to build and grow. Through dedication and community help, Retail Therapy AZ went from idea to opening its doors in just five weeks.
Surprise Squad gives out free gas at Phoenix Fry’s supermarket, $200 to woman who teaches music to indigenous students
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- While gas prices aren’t as high as earlier this year, it’s still not cheap to fill up the tank. With many people wanting to beat the heat this long holiday weekend by taking a road trip out of the Valley, Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad wanted to help drivers by paying for their gas. So Gibby Parra went to the Chevron at 3rd Street and Indian School Road to see who he could help out.
Insurance company denies Phoenix homeowner’s flood claim leaving his house unlivable
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Vince Melchionno says it’s not what his backyard should look like. “This is stuff that I had to remove,” Vince told On Your Side as he showed us around his backyard. “The carpeting, the furniture, the flooring. It’s all out here.” Following a recent flood inside his Phoenix home, Melchionno had to tear out his flooring, baseboards and just about everything else that was soaked inside and take it out. It was an overwhelming task. “I didn’t know how to deal with it. I mean it was a lot to overcome. I was like ‘Uh oh,” said Melchionno.
Phoenix man had trash thrown on his car by teens driving dangerously. He shared the story online to prevent future harm
TEMPE, Ariz. — Weaving through traffic, trash being thrown at cars, and several close-call crashes is what a Phoenix man says he saw unfold right in front of him. Robert Rattner says he was on his way home from the gym when he heard something hit his truck. "I...
Maricopa County board votes against creating water district for Rio Verde Foothills
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It appears that the possibility of hundreds in the Rio Verde Foothills community losing access to water could soon be a reality. On Wednesday, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously against creating a water district for the neighborhood. For many years, most of the...
Sun City Posse: “We’re the eyes and ears of the sheriff’s office”
SUN CITY (3TV/CBS 5) - With its 40,000 residents, Sun City doesn’t have its own police department. Instead, they have a posse – a group of volunteers committed to serving and protecting their community. While the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office provides service to the area, the posse helps out.
Gilbert garbage truck driver gives little girl a special gift
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Kids are often fascinated by large vehicles like garbage trucks, and one Valley toddler had a wonderful time meeting a Gilbert sanitation worker recently, who wanted to make her day. Cody Poreda shared a photo of the meeting on social media saying, “A huge thank...
See What This Phoenix Intersection Looked Like 100 Years Ago Vs. Now
The City of Phoenix shared photos of what one intersection looked like 100 years ago along with a more recent view.
Deadline arrives to apply for Mesa's housing voucher program
Good Morning Arizona
Deputies locate parents of a 10-year-old girl found alone in Chandler
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said they have located the parents of a 10-year-old girl. Deputies found the girl alone near McQueen Road and Hunt Highway in Chandler Tuesday evening. Sheriff’s officials did not release any other details.
Tenant recalls witnessing shooting at Mesa apartment complex
Arizona wildlife officials hunt for alligator in lake after someone was spotted releasing one
Arizona authorities have launched a hunt for an alligator that’s been spotted in a man-made lake. Glendale police officials say they received multiple reports from people who saw someone dump a live gator in Arrowhead Lake, which is used for boating an fishing in a Glendale neighborhood. So far, no one has reported any encounters with the dangerous animal, police say.
Shooting outside hotel marks fifth ambush-style shooting in Phoenix this year
Watch: Hiker captures a moment up close with a group of curious ringtails
PHOENIX — Something is living up on Camelback Mountain; something small, fluffy, and very cute! One lucky hiker got the chance to film a group of Arizona ringtails up close and personal. Crystal Hetu posted the videos to the Hike AZ Facebook group on Saturday, showing off a trio...
Emotions strong at latest Rio Verde Foothills water meeting
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- In a little over four months, hundreds in the Rio Verde Foothills community are looking at the possibility of not having water. Several in this unincorporated community have been relying on the city of Scottsdale to haul water to their homes. But Scottsdale is discontinuing this service at the end of the year as part of its water conservation strategy.
Heat Warning continues for much of Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An Excessive Heat Warning continues today for the Valley with high temperatures expected to climb to 108 today, about 5 degrees above normal for this time of year in Phoenix. Use extra caution when spending time outside today, taking frequent breaks, and drinking extra water. While...
Arizona Humane Society offering free adoptions on Saturday
PHOENIX — The Arizona Humane Society is offering free adoptions on Saturday in honor of NBCUniversal’s monthlong Clear the Shelters campaign. About 200 dogs, cats and other animals are available for adoptions at AHS’ two locations. All pets are spayed or neutered, are up to date on...
Circle K offering 40 cent gas discount Thursday at select locations
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Circle K convenience store chain will be offering 40 cents off each gallon of gas between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Thursday for Circle K Fuel Day. More than 3,600 Circle K locations will be participating to help folks fill up before Labor Day weekend.
New Lobster Drive-Through Restaurant Now Open
A new lobster restaurant is now serving customers.David Todd McCarty/Unsplash. The quest for seafood in the Valley often leads to extravagant and high-priced restaurants. To sushi restaurants where guests pick blindly at a menu and hope for the best. To fast food joints where patties of what once was supposedly fish have been chopped, processed, and fried to an unhealthy perfection. But what happens when you’re craving something more? When you want to skip the overpriced restaurants with menus presented in leather-bound booklets? When you want something tasty, and you know exactly what it is when it arrives, and you can even point out where on a map it originated from? For that, you can visit a drive-through that is now open and ready to serve.
