ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Jaime’s Local Love: Retail Therapy AZ

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Retail Therapy AZ is your one-stop local shop and is now the home of 70 local businesses, artists, and Grab & Go meals under one roof. Two best friends found they loved holding local markets and wanted to find a storefront for small businesses to build and grow. Through dedication and community help, Retail Therapy AZ went from idea to opening its doors in just five weeks.
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Surprise Squad gives out free gas at Phoenix Fry’s supermarket, $200 to woman who teaches music to indigenous students

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- While gas prices aren’t as high as earlier this year, it’s still not cheap to fill up the tank. With many people wanting to beat the heat this long holiday weekend by taking a road trip out of the Valley, Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad wanted to help drivers by paying for their gas. So Gibby Parra went to the Chevron at 3rd Street and Indian School Road to see who he could help out.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Insurance company denies Phoenix homeowner’s flood claim leaving his house unlivable

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Vince Melchionno says it’s not what his backyard should look like. “This is stuff that I had to remove,” Vince told On Your Side as he showed us around his backyard. “The carpeting, the furniture, the flooring. It’s all out here.” Following a recent flood inside his Phoenix home, Melchionno had to tear out his flooring, baseboards and just about everything else that was soaked inside and take it out. It was an overwhelming task. “I didn’t know how to deal with it. I mean it was a lot to overcome. I was like ‘Uh oh,” said Melchionno.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Pets & Animals
Phoenix, AZ
Society
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
Phoenix, AZ
Pets & Animals
Phoenix, AZ
Lifestyle
Local
Arizona Society
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
AZFamily

Gilbert garbage truck driver gives little girl a special gift

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Kids are often fascinated by large vehicles like garbage trucks, and one Valley toddler had a wonderful time meeting a Gilbert sanitation worker recently, who wanted to make her day. Cody Poreda shared a photo of the meeting on social media saying, “A huge thank...
GILBERT, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Society#Pest Control#Cat#Environmentally Friendly#Cbs#Working Cats#Family
AZFamily

Deadline arrives to apply for Mesa's housing voucher program

On Tuesday, the board decided to give both teams a warning. Now all 35 high schools will be allowed to compete in the playoffs. Chandler police are searching for a driver involved in a street race that left another man dead. Excessive heat in the Valley. Updated: 7 hours ago.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Good Morning Arizona

The city says they’re seeing more than twice the demand they expected for this round of applications. University of Arizona’s new veterinary school to graduate first class. With a major veterinarian shortage, the world is waiting for these soon-to-be animal experts. Future forecaster wants a caring family --...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Tenant recalls witnessing shooting at Mesa apartment complex

Arizona's Family was at the Days Inn where the shooting occurred and saw bullet holes in the walls. Additional water cuts to Colorado River could threaten crops for Yuma farmers. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Ultimately, the Bureau of Reclamation can decide how much more in cuts they’ll take from...
MESA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
WDBO

Arizona wildlife officials hunt for alligator in lake after someone was spotted releasing one

Arizona authorities have launched a hunt for an alligator that’s been spotted in a man-made lake. Glendale police officials say they received multiple reports from people who saw someone dump a live gator in Arrowhead Lake, which is used for boating an fishing in a Glendale neighborhood. So far, no one has reported any encounters with the dangerous animal, police say.
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Emotions strong at latest Rio Verde Foothills water meeting

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- In a little over four months, hundreds in the Rio Verde Foothills community are looking at the possibility of not having water. Several in this unincorporated community have been relying on the city of Scottsdale to haul water to their homes. But Scottsdale is discontinuing this service at the end of the year as part of its water conservation strategy.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Heat Warning continues for much of Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An Excessive Heat Warning continues today for the Valley with high temperatures expected to climb to 108 today, about 5 degrees above normal for this time of year in Phoenix. Use extra caution when spending time outside today, taking frequent breaks, and drinking extra water. While...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Arizona Humane Society offering free adoptions on Saturday

PHOENIX — The Arizona Humane Society is offering free adoptions on Saturday in honor of NBCUniversal’s monthlong Clear the Shelters campaign. About 200 dogs, cats and other animals are available for adoptions at AHS’ two locations. All pets are spayed or neutered, are up to date on...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Greyson F

New Lobster Drive-Through Restaurant Now Open

A new lobster restaurant is now serving customers.David Todd McCarty/Unsplash. The quest for seafood in the Valley often leads to extravagant and high-priced restaurants. To sushi restaurants where guests pick blindly at a menu and hope for the best. To fast food joints where patties of what once was supposedly fish have been chopped, processed, and fried to an unhealthy perfection. But what happens when you’re craving something more? When you want to skip the overpriced restaurants with menus presented in leather-bound booklets? When you want something tasty, and you know exactly what it is when it arrives, and you can even point out where on a map it originated from? For that, you can visit a drive-through that is now open and ready to serve.
MESA, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy