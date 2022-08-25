We went to the My Chemical Romance reunion tour (and we're *still* not OK) | The Pick

Hello, Pick faithful. Tennessean music reporter Matt Leimkuehler here, writing from the *other side* of a much-anticipated My Chemical Romance reunion tour stop at Bridgestone Arena (enter "I'm Not OK" pun here). And, yes — it was as weird and loud and cathartic as any reunion show nearly 10 years in the making should be. A few takeaways from the fourth row ...

What we loved: Gerard Way in a cheer outfit. The howling lead singer challenged gender norms by delivering "Helena," "Welcome To The Black Parade" and the rest in a custom-made cheerleading uniform.

What stood out: The band didn't mask the show with over-the-top theatrics or arena-sized pyrotechnics. It was just six bandmates, playing songs that fans waited years to hear live again.

What we heard: Between MTV-era rock hits, MCR gave a hometown shoutout to bassist Mikey Way, an adopted Nashville musician.

Between MTV-era rock hits, MCR gave a hometown shoutout to bassist Mikey Way, an adopted Nashville musician. Setlist standouts: "Teenagers" holds up as a top-tier singalong and virtually everyone in the house went bonkers for "Na Na Na." (I would've loved to hear late-era B-side "Fake Your Death," but the band didn't leave any marquee tunes on the table).

Marcus King's peace-making new album

On his new album "Young Blood," guitar wiz Marcus King takes listeners into a musical therapy session that chronicles a roller-coaster breakup and numbing substance abuse that followed. The album captures King's journey through a self-prescribed darkness with an arena-ready Southern rock sound he crated with producer Dan Auerbach at Easy Eye Sound in Nashville (and, yes, he's doing better now).

Getting emotional: On channeling uber-personal songwriting, King said, "I think Southern men, especially, have a hard time talking about their feelings, so I just write about 'em."

Fest watch

Are we ready to start counting *days* until AmericanaFest? (Spoiler: It's 19 days). Americana Honors & Awards — the fest's cornerstone show and one of Nashville's finest music ceremonies — announced a handful of lifetime achievement recipients this week. Those set to be honored include Indigo Girls, Don Williams and the Fairfield Four. Read on for more.